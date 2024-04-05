Tales Of A Lazy Landlord

Hill Street Studios

Being a landlord can be very lucrative - if you do it right.

If you do it wrong, it can be an absolute trainwreck, complicating your personal life, professional life and finances. Or worse.

You can find a lot of advice on what not to do as a landlord, and a lot of it is really good. But I'm going with a piece from Kiplinger back in 2021.

"How to Fail as a Landlord" features the summarizing lines:

If you're thinking of getting into the rental property business, do it the right way or be prepared for the consequences. A longtime landlord lists five things no reputable landlord should ever do."

Now, I have to say, some of those five are utterly obvious.

For instance, No. 2 is (emphasis added):

Refuse to spend money to keep the rental in good condition and, when emergency maintenance issues arise, tell your tenants to fix them on their own. Soak your tenants and raise the rent way beyond what is reasonable. Acquire a reputation as a slum lord."

First off, that's four different mistakes, not one.

Secondly, treating your tenants horribly doesn't lead to a long and fulfilling career?

Really?

With all due respect to the writer of the piece and the expert he cites, that goes without saying. We all know the Golden Rule: Treat others the way you want to be treated.

It's a great way to reduce your troubles. (Though I do have another one I want to share shortly.)

Being a Landlord Is Work

Let me clarify that last statement…

Treating others with respect is a great way to reduce your troubles, but it almost certainly won't eliminate them.

They say the only certainties in life are death and taxes. But if you're a landlord, you can add tenant troubles to the list.

Consider how the Kiplinger article mentions how important it is to do background checks on prospective tenants. As well it should. Otherwise, you can easily find yourself "getting a bad tenant, incurring damage to the property" and/or "going through an eviction process."

None of these are fun.

That's why it advises landlords to:

Look into an applicant's credit score and employment history when possible. And do a criminal background check as well.

"Verify all personal references."

"Use Google Earth to see all prior addresses the applicant lists. One applicant put down that he had lived at a certain address in Corcoran [California]. In checking it out, it was the state prison!"

Yet hard times can fall on good tenants too. People can lose their jobs. And promising businesses can close down, sometimes through no fault of their own.

Running a business can be complicated, and there is a certain matter of luck in it. If that luck turns, it can be devastating.

Tenants also decide to move sometimes for presumably greener pastures, which means the same thing for a landlord: lost rental income.

Maybe it's just a month's worth. Maybe it's a year's or more. Either way, it's some kind of strain on a landlord's finances.

Which, to state the obvious again, isn't ideal.

… Unless You Follow This "Lazy" Hack

The Kiplinger's piece also recommends that landlords:

Work with your tenants instead of against or around them.

Keep buildings, appliances, and grounds well-kept.

Stay abreast of local, state, and federal laws that affect your business.

Set money aside for the unexpected.

Add in paying taxes, keeping the books, and responding to tenant concerns, and it can be a full-time job.

Trust me. I've been there and done that.

I'll also admit that one part of me - perhaps a masochistic part - does love being a landlord. I've done it right before and I've done it wrong, the latter of which allowed me to learn important lessons. As a result, I own properties pretty successfully today.

Not hassle-free, but profitable nonetheless.

Even so, it takes a "special" kind of person to say that. It's a small percentage of the global population, meaning that only a small percentage of the global population can benefit from being a direct landlord.

Fortunately, there's a way to benefit from being an indirect landlord - the lazy way of doing it and a very smart workaround that I highly recommend.

By this, I mean investing in real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

REITs are corporate landlords that do all the "landlording" work, which means you don't have to. They find the tenants, do the legal and professional legwork to keep the tenants, and deal with tenant departures when they happen.

You, the investor, don't have to lift a finger in any of it. Your only real job is to monitor their corporate movements to make sure they're doing their job to your satisfaction.

With that accomplished, you can sit back and collect the "rent check" dividends every quarter or month.

It's about as sweet a landlord gig as you can possibly get.

Netstreit Corp. (NTST)

This company is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of single-tenant retail properties that are leased to high credit quality tenants on a long-term, net-lease basis.

NTST has a market cap of approximately $1.3 billion and a 10.6 million SF portfolio made up of 598 properties that are leased to 85 tenants operating in 26 retail sectors across 45 states.

The company owns or has an ownership interest in 528 properties, while the remaining 70 assets represent investments securing mortgage loans.

Netstreit has a very high quality tenant base and receives 70.5% of its annualized base rent ("ABR") from investment-grade ("IG") tenants or tenants that are a subsidiary of a parent company with an IG credit rating.

The net lease REIT targets retail properties used in industries that are resistant to e-commerce and defensive in nature, which include retail sectors that are necessity-based and provide essential services. Some of NTST's retail sectors include home improvement, drug stores, discount stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, and quick-service restaurants.

When excluding the company's mortgage loans, its portfolio was 100% occupied and had a weighted average lease term ("WALT") of 9.5 years at the end of 2023.

NTST - IR

As previously mentioned, the company looks to acquire and lease retail properties that are defensive in nature and resistant to e-commerce. Its largest industry is dollar stores, which made up 15.8% of its ABR, followed by grocery and drug stores, which made up 15.4% and 14.6% respectively.

NTST has a high-quality tenant list that includes names like Dollar General, Home Depot, 7-Eleven, Speedway, Lowe's, and Kroger.

The company does have a heavy amount of exposure to its top 20 tenants as it receives 75.9% of its ABR from this group.

Its largest tenant, Dollar General, makes up 10.9% of its ABR, followed by CVS and Walgreens, which make up 7.8% and 6.9% respectively.

NTST - IR

The company's balance sheet is in good shape, with an asset base that is over 99% unencumbered and debt that is 87% fixed rate.

NTST has a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.0x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 33.60%, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.8x. Plus, the company has one of the best debt maturity schedules I've seen, with no debt maturities until 2027.

NTST - IR

Netstreit is a fairly new company, having been formed in 2017 and publicly listed in 2020. Since 2021, the company has had an average adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") growth rate of 12.38%.

The average growth rate appears to be inflated by the growth seen in 2021 (+36%) and 2022 (+23%).

Last year, the company's AFFO per share increased by 5%, and analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 3% in 2024, by 6% in 2025, and by 5% in 2026.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT©)

NTST pays a 4.67% dividend yield that is well covered, with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 66.39%, and the stock trades at a P/AFFO of 14.27x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 20.76x.

We rate Netstreit Corp. a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD)

This company is the largest publicly traded industrial REIT that specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of temperature-controlled warehouses.

At the end of 2023, the company's global portfolio totaled roughly 1.5 billion cubic feet (~46 million SF) of storage capacity across North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Europe.

COLD owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses that form an unmatched global network of mission-critical properties which the company refers to as the "cold chain." COLD's portfolio includes the following:

197 warehouses in North America

27 warehouses in Europe

19 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and

2 warehouses in South America.

Additionally, Americold holds interests in 35 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil and 2 warehouses in Dubai through its joint ventures with SuperFrio and RSA.

COLD - IR

The company manages its operations through 3 main segments that include its Warehouse segment, its Transportation segment, and its Third Party Managed segment.

COLD's warehouse segment is the REITs core business and made up approximately 89% of its 2023 revenue. Through this segment, the company leases space in its temperature-controlled warehouses to leading producers and distributors of perishable goods.

Some of the company's food producers include Conagra, Kraft Heinz, and Unilever, while some of its food distributors and retailers include Safeway, Ahold Delhaize, and Sprouts.

COLD - IR

In the company's transportation segment it manages or brokers transportation of frozen goods or other climate-sensitive products for its customers.

Some of the services provided include combining products on pallets to increase efficiency and dedicated transportation. This segment made up 9% of the company's revenue in 2023.

Through its third party managed segment the company manages and operates warehouses for third party owners, including leading retailers and food manufacturers. This segment made up 2% of the company's revenue in 2023.

COLD - IR

The company has an investment-grade balance sheet with a Baa3 credit rating from Moody's and a BBB rating from Fitch. COLD's debt is 92% unsecured, 88% fixed rate, and has a weighted average term to maturity of 5.3 years.

The industrial REIT has solid debt metrics with a net debt to EBITDA of 6.11x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 48.22%, and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 4.00x.

Plus, it has no significant debt maturities until 2026 and roughly $800.0 million in total liquidity, consisting of $60 million in cash and $737 million of revolver capacity.

COLD - IR

Since 2019, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 5.27% and an average dividend growth rate of 4.74%.

COLD's AFFO per share increased by 14% in 2023, and analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 8% in 2024, and then increase by 14% in both 2025 and 2026.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT©)

COLD pays a 3.69% dividend yield that is well covered, with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 69.29%, and the stock trades at a P/AFFO of 18.40x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 26.70x.

We rate Americold Realty Trust a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

This company is a shopping center REIT that specializes in acquiring and managing a portfolio of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers on the West Coast that provide necessity-based goods and services.

The internally managed REIT has a market cap of approximately $1.6 billion and a 10.6 million SF portfolio that consists of 93 shopping centers, which are 97.7% leased with over 2,000 tenants.

The company has an exclusive focus on the West Coast and targets properties with attractive surrounding demographics, including densely populated areas and affluent communities with above-average household incomes.

By property count and square footage, ROIC's largest market is Los Angeles, with 21 shopping centers totaling 3.0 million SF, followed by Seattle which has 20 shopping centers covering 2.4 million SF.

In total, the company's portfolio is diversified across 6 major West Coast markets including Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, San Diego, and Orange County.

ROIC - IR

ROIC targets retailers that offer non-discretionary goods and services and attempts to have a balanced tenant mix of larger, national retailers that tend to have longer-term leases, along with smaller local retailers that tend to have shorter leases.

The company looks to have long-term leases in order to generate predictable and stable rental revenue and shorter-term leases in order to promote rental growth and provide flexibility to react to changing consumer trends.

Its largest property type is grocery stores, which make up approximately 23% of the company's annualized base rent, or ABR, followed by restaurants, which totals 22% with all categories combined (fast, fast casual, full service).

The company's largest tenant is Albertsons/Safeway, which made up 5.6% of the company's ABR, followed by Kroger and Save Mart Supermarkets which made up 3.3% and 1.5% respectively.

In total, roughly 94% of the ABR received from ROIC's top 10 tenants comes from necessity retailers.

ROIC - IR

ROIC has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB- credit rating from S&P Global and solid debt metrics, including a net debt to annualized EBITDA of 6.2x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 53.84%, and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 2.7x.

91% of the company's debt is fixed rate, which is a significant improvement from a year ago, when only 72% was fixed rate.

Similarly, its net debt to EBITDA of 6.2x is an improvement from a year ago when this ratio came in at 6.6x, and a significant improvement from 2018 when it was reported at 7.1x.

One thing to keep an eye on is its coverage ratio, or its EBITDA to interest expense, that was reported at 2.7x as of Q4 2023. Interest coverage dropped from 3.2x at the end of 2022 to 2.7x at the end of 2023.

ROIC - IR

Since 2014, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 2.65%. Analysts expect AFFO per share to fall by -4% in 2024, but then to increase by 5% in 2025 and increase by 9% the following year.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT©)

The company did have to cut its dividend by -74.62% in 2020 but was able to increase it the following year by +155%.

In 2022, the company increased its dividend by 9.80% and increased it by 7.14% last year.

ROIC has not completely worked its way back to its pre-pandemic dividend rate of $0.79 per share, but it has been taking steps in this direction and paid a dividend of $0.60 per share in 2023.

Currently, the company pays a 4.86% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 75.00% and the stock trades at a P/AFFO of 15.57x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 22.18x.

We rate Retail Opportunity Investment Corp a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

As most of my readers know, I've been both a "real" landlord and a "lazy" landlord (REIT Investor). While there are pros and cons to each, there is no argument that owning real estate is a must.

I've been a landlord for over three decades, and my family has owned commercial real estate for over a century.

Most billionaires on the Forbes list own real estate, too.

So, take your pick, whether you own private real estate or publicly listed real estate, being a landlord can be rewarding.

I look forward to sharing your lazy landlord comments below.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.