Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Werewolf Therapeutics: In The Hunt For Success In The Cytokine Space

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.66K Followers

Summary

  • Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. develops modified cytokines for cancer treatment, including WTX-124, a modified IL-2, and WTX-330, a modified IL-12.
  • Xilio Therapeutics out-licensed their modified IL-12 to Gilead, but I wouldn't be surprised if Werewolf Therapeutics also has a competitive modified IL-12, with WTX-330.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics is reporting data from its clinical trials of WTX-124 and WTX-330 this half (H1'24), providing near-term catalysts.

Wolves in Snow (Canus Lupus)

rogertrentham/iStock via Getty Images

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) develops modified cytokines, called Indukines, with potential to treat cancer. I rated HOWL a strong buy back in December 2023, based on encouraging data seen with their modified interleukin-2 (IL-2), WTX-124, the potential

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.66K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDNAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm Long MDNAF at the time of writing but may buy more, or sell some or all of my MDNAF stock, at any time.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HOWL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HOWL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HOWL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News