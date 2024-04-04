Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.59K Followers

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dexter Congbalay - Investor Relations
Tom Werner - President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernadette Madarieta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lazar - Barclays
Peter Galbo - Bank of America
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
Tom Palmer - Citi
Robert Moskow - TD Cowen
Rob Dickerson - Jefferies
Matt Smith - Stifel
Marc Torrente - Wells Fargo Securities
Max Gumport - BNP Paribas
William Reuter - Bank of America
Carla Casella - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Lamb Weston Third Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Dexter Congbalay. Please go ahead.

Dexter Congbalay

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Lamb Weston's third quarter 2024 earnings call. This morning, we issued our earnings press release which is available on our website, lambweston.com.

Please note that during our remarks, we'll make some forward-looking statements about the company's expected performance that are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our SEC filings for more details on our forward-looking statements. Some of today's remarks include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a replacement for and should be read together with our GAAP results. You can find the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations in our earnings release. With me today are Tom Werner, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Bernadette Madarieta, our Chief Financial Officer. Tom will provide an overview of the ERP transition, the current demand environment and the status of this year's potato crop. Bernadette will then provide details on our third quarter results as well as our updated outlook for the

Recommended For You

About LW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LW

Trending Analysis

Trending News