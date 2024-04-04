Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity Outlook: Earnings Step Back Into The Market Spotlight

Summary

  • Too many companies with solid earnings growth haven’t been rewarded in narrow equity markets. That may be about to change.
  • The market’s resilience reflects a potential turning point for equity investors, in our view.
  • Our research indicates that global earnings growth forecasts for three to five years ahead have risen from extreme lows a year ago in nominal and real terms yet remain low in historical perspective.

By Nelson Yu

Too many companies with solid earnings growth haven't been rewarded in narrow equity markets. That may be about to change.

Global equities advanced briskly in the first quarter as investors reconciled themselves to a new

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

