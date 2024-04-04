Michael H

Oftentimes what you leave out of an investment portfolio can be more important than what you put in. This applies to exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, as well that avoid certain parts of the marketplace based on investor demand and a particular mandate. ESG funds do this by avoiding companies that are deemed to be harmful to the environment for example.

One fund that takes this approach, for those worried about fossil fuel exposure, is the SPDR® S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX). SPYX aligns investment strategy with environmental consciousness. By eliminating companies that own fossil fuel reserves from the popular S&P 500 Index (SP500), SPYX enables investors to support a greener future without sacrificing their exposure to large-cap U.S. equities.

Launched on November 30, 2015, SPYX is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors, a huge asset management firm. The ETF has a gross expense ratio of 0.20%, making it a cost-effective option for investors seeking to balance their financial objectives with their environmental values.

A Look into the ETF's Holdings

Because this is basically the S&P 500 without the fossil fuel-related companies, holdings are scaled higher to fill up the sector space of what would otherwise be held in the S&P 500 itself.

In terms of sector composition, SPYX's portfolio is heavily weighted towards the Information Technology sector, which accounted for nearly 30.5% of the total holdings (larger than the 29% in the S&P 500 Index). Other significant sectors include Financials (13.53%), and Healthcare (12.59%). Basically, this is an S&P 500 Index with slightly more weighting to Tech and slightly less weighting to Energy.

SPYX in Comparison with Similar ETFs

When juxtaposed with similar ETFs, SPYX stands out due to its unique investment strategy. While other ETFs tracking the S&P 500 index include companies with fossil fuel reserves, SPYX purposefully excludes such companies. This approach aligns the fund with the growing trend of sustainability-focused investing, potentially making it an appealing choice for environmentally conscious investors.

But the real question is if that's enough for investors. When we compare SPYX to the S&P 500 itself, SPYX looks like it could be resuming its relative downtrend. This makes sense given a tired Tech sector and resurgent energy performance as of late. For those who are anti-fossil fuels, I get that this doesn't matter for them. But it may not be the optimal return solution should the Energy sector show some real momentum now.

The Advantages and Disadvantages of Investing in SPYX

One of the primary advantages of investing in SPYX is its alignment with sustainable investing principles. For investors seeking to support the transition to a low-carbon economy, SPYX offers an opportunity to do so without forgoing exposure to large-cap U.S. equities.

However, SPYX's approach is not without potential drawbacks. The fund's exclusion of fossil fuel reserve-owning companies could limit its exposure to certain sectors, potentially impacting its performance during periods when these sectors outperform. Moreover, the fund's concentration in the technology sector could make it more vulnerable to sector-specific risks.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest in SPYX?

Investing in SPYX can be appropriate for those seeking to align their investment strategy with their environmental values. Candidly, though, there might be better funds out there on the ESG side to help accomplish this, as fossil fuels are not the only thing that can negatively impact the environment. I'm also not convinced that this is a fund that will outperform a core equity portfolio that has more balance against all sectors, given that the Energy sector is already a relatively low portion of most major market averages. If anything, SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF could be more risky just because it is even more heavily weighted in Technology. Because of this, SPYX is a pass for me.