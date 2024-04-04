Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Vafseo's Approval: A New Chapter For Akebia Therapeutics In Anemia Management

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
804 Followers

Summary

  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s drug Vadadustat, known as Vafseo, received FDA approval for the treatment of anemia in adults on dialysis, offering improved anemia management for a large patient population.
  • The company's other FDA-approved drug, Auryxia, will face generic competition after its patent exclusivity expires in March 2025.
  • Akebia is also working on a pipeline of acute care drugs expected to enter clinical trials in 2025, while Vafseo is expected to become the company's main revenue driver.
  • Akebia maintains a solid financial position, but Vafseo's commercial success post-approval remains pivotal.
  • I lean towards a cautious "Buy" for Akebia, as Vafseo’s approval could unlock significant revenue, outweighing Auryxia's LOE risks.

Adulto y niño sosteniendo papel en forma de riñón, día mundial del riñón, Día Nacional del Donante de Órganos, concepto de donación de caridad

SewcreamStudio/iStock via Getty Images

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in anemia management due to chronic kidney disease [CKD]. Its drug, Vadadustat, known commercially as Vafseo, received FDA approval in March 2024 for adults on dialysis that could treat

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
804 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AKBA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AKBA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AKBA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News