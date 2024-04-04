Sezeryadigar

Elevator Pitch

I rate The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) stock as a Buy. My earlier write-up published on November 21, 2023 touched on HIG's shareholder capital return and the performance of certain businesses.

The current article focuses on Hartford Financial's latest personnel changes. I have a favorable opinion of HIG's recent appointment of a new head of sales at its Middle & Large Commercial sub-segment's Northeastern operations, and the expanded role of its Chief Information Officer. These personnel changes also make me confident that Hartford Financial's Q1 2024 results are more likely to meet the market's expectations. As such, I maintain my Buy rating for Hartford Financial.

New Appointment For Commercial Lines Segment

HIG issued a media release on March 19, 2024 revealing that Matthew Massaro will become the "head of sales and underwriting for its Middle and Large Commercial Businesses’ Northeast Division." Matthew Massaro is a long-tenured employee who has worked at Hartford Financial for two and half decades. He was previously the "Regional Vice President for the Connecticut and Long Island, New York offices" as mentioned in the March 2024 announcement.

This recent appointment sends a clear message about the positive growth outlook for Harford Financial's Commercial Lines business segment (representing 53% of FY 2023 revenue) and its Middle & Large Commercial sub-segment.

The company's core earnings per share or EPS grew by +33% YoY and +34% QoQ to $3.06 in the final quarter of the previous year. Notably, HIG's actual Q4 2023 core EPS turned out to be +27% higher than the consensus bottom line estimate of $2.41. In its Q4 2023 earnings release, Hartford attributed its good quarterly financial performance to "strong premium growth in Commercial Lines."

In specific terms, written premiums for HIG's Commercial Lines business segment expanded by +9% YoY to $3.0 billion in Q4 2023 as outlined in its quarterly earnings presentation slides. Middle & Large Commercial was the best performing sub-segment with a +11% YoY increase in written premiums for the fourth quarter of last year. As a comparison, the Small Commercial and Global Specialty sub-segments achieved YoY written premiums growth rates of +8% and +10%, respectively in the most recent quarter. It makes sense to appoint someone as experienced as Matthew Massaro (25 years of working experience at HIG) to spearhead the Middle & Large Commercial sub-segment's growth in the Northeastern region.

At the UBS (UBS) Financial Services Conference in late-February this year, Hartford Financial stressed that the Commercial Lines segment has "been an area of focus" in "recent years." The company also emphasized at the UBS investor event that it will leverage on "our capabilities, our brand, our great distribution to better penetrate, particularly in the commercial insurance sector."

Separately, HIG noted at the company's Q4 2023 earnings call that the written premiums for the Middle & Large Commercial sub-segment expanded by an impressive +7% CAGR for the 2019-2023 time frame due to "strong rate execution and new business growth."

A review of Hartford Financial's financial metrics, management commentary, and new appointment suggests that the growth outlook for its Commercial Lines segment and Middle & Large Commercial sub-segment is favorable.

Chief Information Officer Takes On A Bigger Role

HIG cited "data science advancements" as one of the key reasons for the solid growth of its Middle & Large Commercial sub-segment at its Q4 2023 earnings briefing. This indicates that technology has a significant impact on Hartford Financial's business performance.

As such, it is timely that Hartford Financial has recently announced in March that it is "bringing together its Operations and Technology, Data, Analytics & Cyber functions" under the "leadership" of its Chief Information Officer or CIO. The March 4, 2024 announcement also highlights that its CIO Deepa Soni took charge of HIG's "increased use of automation/artificial intelligence and advanced data and analytics" in recent years.

Digitalization And Data Analytics Play A Key Role In HIG's Different Business Segments

Hartford Financial's Investor Presentation Slides

Hartford Financial mentioned at the UBS investor event in February that the company is "getting better in differentiating ourselves primarily with technology" which it deems to be a key investment merit. At the UBS conference, HIG also added that its "customer experience" is enhanced by the "digital capabilities in all our channels."

As such, it is the right move to have the company's CIO take on a larger role so as to embed technology in various parts of the company's operations to a greater extent.

Q1 2024 Results Preview

Hartford Financial is expected to announce the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024 on April 26.

As it stands now, the Wall Street analysts are anticipating that HIG will register a normalized EPS of $2.42 in Q1 2024. This represents an expected acceleration in the company's bottom line growth from +33% YoY in Q4 2023 to +44% for the first quarter of this year.

My view is that HIG will meet or exceed the consensus earnings estimate when it reports its Q1 2024 results in the later part of this month.

One reason is that the positive growth momentum for its Commercial Lines business and Middle & Large Commercial sub-segment should be sustained considering recent personnel changes detailed above.

The other reason is that Hartford Financial's actual net investment income this year might be better than the $135 million contribution (source: Q4 2023 results briefing) than it guided for previously. HIG acknowledged at the late-February 2024 UBS Financial Services Conference that "there's probably a little bit more tailwind" relating to net interest income based on its assessment of the yield environment for Q1 2024.

In a nutshell, there isn't likely to be any major negative surprises associated with HIG's Q1 2024 results announcement this month.

Key Risk Factors

There are certain risks pertaining to the investment case for Hartford Financial that are worth mentioning.

A key risk is that the personnel changes don't deliver the desired results. There is always the possibility of short-term hiccups or issues in the process when someone takes on a new or expanded role.

Another key risk is that HIG makes unfavorable comments on the company's outlook at the Q1 2024 earnings call. In that case, even if Hartford Financial's first quarter results are in line with expectations, the company's shares might possibly be sold down on negative prospects.

Concluding Thoughts

Hartford Financial's current valuations don't seem to be demanding. The stock is trading at 10.1 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E now, which is still below its 10-year historical average P/E multiple of 10.5 times as per S&P Capital IQ data. There is room for HIG to command a higher P/E ratio, when its Commercial Lines segment grows faster and its technology investments bear fruit thanks to its recent personnel changes. Therefore, I remain bullish on HIG.