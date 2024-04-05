Iryna Drozd

A bullish investment thesis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) is simple. The externally managed business development company or BDC has access to the scale, originations capabilities, and expertise of the world's leading alternative asset manager in Blackstone (BX). With that pedigree, BXSL investors likely have the assurance of its credible deal-making and risk-management prowess within the ambit of Blackstone's credit and insurance business.

As Blackstone's key direct lending arm, BXSL investors have benefited from its market outperformance over the past year, delivering a 1Y total return of almost 40%. In addition, BXSL also defied my cautious Hold/Neutral rating in early January 2024, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) with an almost 13% total return since then. Given its seemingly higher-quality portfolio composition and performance, I articulated my optimism about BXSL in my previous article.

However, I was concerned that the market could be too confident about repeating BXSL's performance over the past year, leading to unanticipated disappointment. However, the continued bullish momentum demonstrated in BXSL's price action suggests buyers remain confident in the leading BDCs such as Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. As a result, I believe it's timely for me to reassess my thesis, given BXSL's fourth-quarter earnings release in late February 2024.

BXSL investors should be assured about the company's clarity and proactive engagement regarding its stance on potentially lower interest rates in 2024. With Fed Chair Jerome Powell increasingly likely to execute rate cuts sometime this year, I believe it's reasonable to assess that BXSL could face more intense scrutiny on its net investment income per share accretion in 2024. Despite that, BXSL management assured us that a higher-for-longer posture should help maintain elevated base rates on its originations. While portfolio companies could seek more opportunities for refinancing to lower their interest burden, BXSL can also embed call protections in their terms, "allowing for the extension of duration in the portfolio."

I assessed that it's reasonable to expect BXSL's NII per share to have likely peaked in Q4 at $0.96. Despite that, with spreads reportedly narrowing, it should further boost BXSL's NAV per share, which increased to $26.7 in Q4. Bolstered by the increased M&A activity as private equity looks to capitalize on more robust market momentum, the BDC leader seems well-positioned to capitalize on these growth opportunities.

Notwithstanding its market leadership and originations with higher quality companies across the middle market space, BXSL isn't immune to economic downturns. As a result, I believe investors must assess higher execution risks compared to the bigger and more diversified banks and financial institutions. Although the risks of an economic recession seem unlikely for now, I think the market will not rule out these risks entirely. In other words, the market will likely still demand a reasonable spread against Treasury yields to reflect these uncertainties.

BXSL is valued at a forward dividend yield of 10.1%, in line with its all-time average of 10.4%. Therefore, the outperformance over the past year is mainly attributed to a mean reversion from its lows in late 2023, as bearish investors bailed out at the worst possible moments. With its valuation having recovered, I envisage a normalized performance from BXSL as its NII per share peaks. Therefore, the margin of safety might not be sufficient for me to turn bullish at the current levels, although I was overly cautious in January, given BXSL's quality.

Investors considering adding exposure should allow a steeper pullback to dissipate the recent momentum, allowing BXSL to consolidate more constructively first.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

