Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold: Double-Edged Sword, And Why UGL Is My Weapon Of Choice (Technical Analysis)

Apr. 04, 2024 9:28 PM ETProShares Ultra Gold ETF (UGL)GLD
Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • Gold is a trading vehicle to me, not a long-term investment.
  • I do see some near-term potential for it to continue to "rip" higher and so a small position in 2X ETF gold long UGL is my approach.
  • I review how I got here vs. my more negative view on gold six months ago.
Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

Back on Oct. 2 of last year, I wrote about gold, and the title of the article said don't walk away, run away, as I expressed my view that a drop to $1,600 or below was "on the table." What followed was a

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
3.98K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UGL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on UGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News