Back on Oct. 2 of last year, I wrote about gold, and the title of the article said don't walk away, run away, as I expressed my view that a drop to $1,600 or below was "on the table." What followed was a missed opportunity for me... or was it?

As it turns out, my bottom line results on gold for that period was a profit. But frankly, that's irrelevant to all but those who want to learn from my approach to trading. That's very different from investing (longer-term holding periods), which I do not typically consider gold for.

More importantly, my recent foray with the yellow metal reminded me of a lot of aspects of investing and trading which I try to relate through my writing, but sometimes I have to settle for it only helping me. More on that in a moment.

That article from six months ago was a chance for the audience to either tell me why I would be wrong, or gloat that I was wrong. I should probably point out the other 20,000 times I've been "wrong" about a "pick." But when investing starts to sound too much like sports betting, it's time to bring some clarity. And that clarity might as well be with gold, which was probably the most misunderstood asset until cryptocurrency came along.

And in looking forward, I do see upside in gold. So much so that I now own a small trading position in ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:UGL). But that should be taken as any analyst opinion should be: As only the story. In fact, it's probably less than half the story.

The other half is not what I or anyone else is buying and selling and when, but how much they are transacting. Not in dollars, but as a percent of the total assets they're managing. Look no further than the performance of the S&P 500 capitalization weighted index and the same stocks, but equally weighted.

Data by YCharts

Back in my days as an investment advisor, this might have been cause for concern. Not from me, but from the investors I oversaw assets for. While a conservative group, when humans see 34% vs. 17% for the same holdings, just with different weightings of those holdings, the FOMO creeps in.

That's a general point about focusing not on the what but also on the how much. Now, let's focus on gold and why I recently purchased a position in UGL, an ETF that targets a return 2X that of gold. As with all leveraged ETFs, they're trading vehicles, not intended for long-term use. And that's really my point. When I invest in gold (and crypto), I'm not investing, I'm trading. As such, I'm not looking to perform extensive fundamental analysis. I'm looking instead to turn a smallish portion of my total portfolio into a larger one.

I realize that when it comes to gold, the sentiments are all over the map. From the perma-gold-bugs hawking coins on TV, to the Bitcoin crowd that thinks gold is now irrelevant, there are investors and traders, speculators and "store of value in case its down to guns and ammo" types.

I'm just a guy with a portfolio. And today, gold looks good enough for a trade in small size.

Gold looks good, as would any investment that has a breakout that looks like this. That's a nifty 22% rally since my ill-fated October 2023 article. Fortunately, I did a lot of "trading around" that posture on gold, since I never consider it to be more than a speculative plaything. My term for gold, crypto, and many other non-traditional liquid stock/bond investments is a "tail" position. That's vs. a "core" holding, the largest and longest-tenured I expect to own, and "support" positions which are somewhere in the middle.

So with a move like this in gold, it's fair to say that holders as of six months ago who did not sell have enjoyed the returns.

Data by YCharts

But then, there's this. Gold just ended a 12-year period in which a received a lot of attention, took on a new (crypto) rival, and produced a lot of excitement, but zero return. Oh, there's clearly a new story brewing around gold: Inflation re-accelerating, central banks perhaps buying it up, and retail investors and market pundits starting to sound the alarm to own it again.

Data by YCharts

The question to me is always, "do I care and how much do I care." I do see some potential for gold to make up for lost time. But I'm just not one who will take a lot of time focusing on it. It is always, to me, a "side position."

The inverse gold ETF I put a "buy rating" on in the October article was in and out of my trading account fairly quickly, since it became more apparent that the gold volatility of that period (shown below) was one of those cases of a technical setup that worked for a moment, then became a "fakeout" breakdown. And the fundamental items noted above started to become more "newsworthy," enough to make this asset that yields nothing and is only worth what someone will pay for it (even more so than stocks) more appealing.

Since this is an open-source platform at Seeking Alpha, but not one where we analysts typically write about the same securities multiple times a week (as per guidelines), that whipsaw was another great example of how any rating, mine especially, are simply a "nugget" of info, and not something to keep score with. I know that won't make sense to some investors, but that's my take.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps more important (at least to me, since I can't control what anyone else does, nor do I - that was my old job, for 27 years, through 2020), here's the option trading I did around that time, straight from my brokerage account records. The underlying was GLD, a gold ETF with strong option liquidity.

Date Action Symbol Price 9/28/2023 Buy to Open GLD 12/15/2023 166.00 P $0.98 10/2/2023 Buy to Open GLD 11/17/2023 165.00 P $0.87 10/2/2023 Buy to Open GLD 11/17/2023 160.00 P $0.32 10/2/2023 Sell to Close GLD 12/15/2023 166.00 P $1.49 10/3/2023 Buy to Open GLD 12/15/2023 150.00 P $0.21 10/3/2023 Sell to Close GLD 11/17/2023 160.00 P $0.48 10/3/2023 Sell to Close GLD 11/17/2023 165.00 P $1.19 10/6/2023 Buy to Open GLD 11/03/2023 175.00 C $0.80 10/9/2023 Buy to Open GLD 11/03/2023 180.00 C $0.43 10/9/2023 Sell to Close GLD 11/03/2023 175.00 C $1.31 10/10/2023 Sell to Close GLD 11/03/2023 180.00 C $0.43 10/13/2023 Sell to Close GLD 12/15/2023 150.00 P $0.08 Click to enlarge

The net result of this was that I turned 0.36% of my total portfolio into 0.46% of my portfolio. To some, that's a 26% gain in 16 days. For others, including me, that's just what I'd refer to as "hunting around" to see where there might be significant gains to be made in gold, or anything else I "trade around." With my portfolio very T-bill heavy, as noted many times here, this is one way I force myself to be cognizant of what gold or oil or crypto is doing.

Having a little is my way to "taking big shots with small amounts of money." Because this chart, repeated from the article six months ago, is one that more times than not I've seen lead to more downward price movement. Not this time, at least not for very long.

Rob Isbitts (using TC 2000)

Gold now: Runaway train possible, so I'm on board, a bit

Gold's breakout, finally, is something to notice. I actually see it as part of a larger commodity rally, and I do own a "support" position elsewhere in my portfolio that is an ETF which is 50% energy and has about 10% in gold. But the main gold "play" if you will, is UGL.

UGL is a $230 million ETF from the deans of inverse investing, ProShares. I've been investing in their single-inverse ETFs to short the major stock indexes since they debuted many years ago, and before it was fashionable. During the period where interest rates were nearly zero, I used inverse ETFs as a part of a long-short, or "offense-defense" approach, whereby I offset my traditional stock and equity ETF holdings with single-inverse ETFs.

They're still a big part of my approach, in addition to some more regimented put and call option purchases (that is, as opposed to the small sized trading as with the gold stuff above).

With UGL, it's one of those ETFs that despite being around since 2008 and delivering what it says it does, has gone largely unnoticed. That might have more to do with that long period in which gold moved around a lot in price, but failed to make a decisive new high until recently.

Here is one way to look at UGL, vs. that popular long gold ETF, GLD, the one I use to trade options on. This is yet another visual example of why past performance over longer time frames has to be put in context. These two vehicles ended up in about the same spot, but took very different paths. And while someone could consider holding GLD long term, that would be a poor use of UGL, and not what 2X ETFs are intended for.

Data by YCharts

UGL tracks the Bloomberg Gold Subindex, which marks against a rolling futures position on gold based on Bloomberg's fixed contract schedule. It's designed for short-term tactical use, so it's not for buy-and-hold investors. If held for longer than one day, the effects of daily compounding can cause UGL to drift away from the promised 2x exposure. Also of note, UGL is structured as a commodities pool, so it distributes a K-1 tax form.

Final thoughts, and a chart

Data by YCharts

I'm in UGL for small size, though bigger than the tiny options activity. We can see that it has had several short-term spikes of three months duration and with gold finally perhaps getting a sustainable "bid" under it, perhaps this is the time where a 2X gold ETF position in small size can produce a lot of "bang for the buck," which is ironic to say about an asset some think will one day supplant the US Dollar, which is also referred to as the "buck."

For me, if I can even take 1% of my portfolio, put it at some risk of loss, but potentially gain 25%-50% on it in a matter of months and not years, that's value-added to my T-bill-heavy, hedged equity portfolio. So I'm in UGL as noted, but in a way that won't turn out too UGL-y so to speak. Because as professional investors know, you learn a lot more from your losses than your wins.