Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) appears capable of delivering a modest amount of free cash flow in 2024 before dividends. If it maintains its quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share, its net debt is projected to increase by $41 million during the year.

This appears manageable for now, although Granite Ridge's dividend is at risk of being cut if commodity prices drop significantly. Granite Ridge has around 43% of its 2024 production hedged, but this drops to around 12% for 2025 at the moment.

I now estimate Granite Ridge's value at $8.00 at long-term (after 2024) prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub gas. Current 2025 and 2026 strip prices are averaging slightly below this.

My estimate of Granite Ridge's value has gone down by $0.25 from December 2023 due to some minor concerns about its increasing debt, as well as its 2024 production being a bit less than I expected with its $275 million capital expenditure budget.

Late 2023 Permian Divestiture

Granite Ridge sold some Permian Basin assets to Vital Energy in December 2023 by exercising its tag-along rights around Vital's Henry acquisition. The divested assets involved 45 gross (9.9 net) producing wells, which contributed around 1,700 BOEPD to Granite's 2023 production.

Granite Ridge's share of the sale appears to involve 90% of the working interests that Vital mentioned in its press release. Vital indicated that the acquired assets were expected to increase its production by around 1,400 BOEPD in 2024, so Granite Ridge is giving up around 1,250 BOEPD in 2024 production (based on Vital's three-stream reporting). With Granite Ridge's two-stream reporting, this would probably translate to around 1,150 BOEPD to 1,200 BOEPD.

Granite is essentially getting 1.103 million shares of Vital Energy, which currently have a value of nearly $60 million. At current strip prices, Granite is giving up around $20 million in 2024 free cash flow.

2024 Production

Granite expects to average approximately 24,250 BOEPD (47% oil) in 2024 at its guidance midpoint. Granite's Q4 2023 production would have been around 24,500 BOEPD without any production from its divested assets. Granite's 2023 production would have been around 22,600 BOEPD without production from its divested assets.

Thus Granite Ridge is expecting its 2024 production to be around -1% lower than its adjusted Q4 2023 production and around +7% higher than its adjusted 2023 production.

Production is expected to be a bit lumpy in 2024, with Q1 2024 production expected to be down to around 23,300 BOEPD and a ramp up in production expected in 2H 2024.

Due to its emphasis on production growth in previous years, Granite Ridge's base decline rate is in the low-40% range, which is a bit on the high side.

2024 Outlook

At current strip of $81 to $82 WTI oil and $2.40 Henry Hub gas, Granite is projected to generate $409 million in oil and gas revenue in 2024. Granite should be able to realize a bit above Henry Hub for its natural gas production with NGLs (which look to have reasonably strong prices for 2024) rolled up into that in its two-stream production reporting.

Granite Ridge's Hedges (graniteridge.com)

Granite Ridge's hedges have $10 million in estimated value for 2024. Oil prices are getting near the ceilings of Granite Ridge's collars, but currently its oil hedges are still close to neutral value. Granite Ridge's natural gas hedges account for that $10 million in positive value.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 4,160,088 $80.00 $333 Natural Gas [MCFE] 28,146,975 $2.70 $76 Hedge Value $10 Total Revenue $419 Click to enlarge

Granite Ridge expects to have around $275 million in 2024 capital expenditures, including $35 million for budgeted acquisitions and $240 million for development capex.

The $35 million refers to acquisitions that have already closed in 2024 or are in the process of closing. Thus Granite Ridge will likely spend more than that on acquisitions, with the resulting impact of increased production.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $62 Production Taxes $31 Cash G&A $25 Cash Interest $10 Capital Expenditures $275 Total Expenses $403 Click to enlarge

Granite Ridge's guidance at current strip prices results in a projection of $16 million in free cash flow for Granite Ridge before dividends.

Granite Ridge's $0.11 per share quarterly dividend adds up to around $57 million per year in dividends. Thus if Granite Ridge maintains this dividend for all of 2024, it will end up with $41 million in cash burn after dividends.

Granite Ridge's share repurchase program finished at the end of 2023 and it has not started a new share repurchase program yet.

Notes On Debt

Granite Ridge ended 2023 with $100 million in net debt. Based on its 2024 guidance and current strip prices, it will end 2024 with around $141 million in net debt if it maintains its quarterly dividend at $0.11. This would leave it with leverage of 0.5x.

In November 2023, Granite Ridge's credit facility was amended to decrease its borrowing base from $325 million to $275 million and increase its aggregate elected commitments from $150 million to $240 million.

Granite Ridge still appears to have a decent amount of room under its credit facility, although it would be prudent to keep its increasing net debt under control in future years.

Granite Ridge also appears capable of keeping its quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share for now and should be able to cover that dividend if it slows its production growth going forward. It will need to balance production growth with debt management though.

Notes On Valuation

I am now valuing Granite Ridge at $8.00 per share at my estimated long-term prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. For comparison, 2025 strip prices involve roughly $75 oil and $3.50 gas while 2026 strip prices involve approximately $71 oil and $3.80 gas.

I've trimmed my estimate of Granite Ridge's value by approximately $0.25 per share. This is due to its projected increase in net debt and since its 2024 production growth was a bit lower than I expected given its $275 million capex budget.

I believe that Granite Ridge will maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share for now, but there is a risk that its dividend will get cut if commodity prices drop significantly (with its 2025 production currently mostly unhedged).

Conclusion

Granite Ridge is expecting to increase its production (proforma for its December Permian divestiture) by around +7% in 2024 compared to 2023, although its production may dip slightly compared to its proforma Q4 2023 production.

Granite Ridge's base decline rate is relatively high due to its prior production growth. This is leading to Granite Ridge only generating around $16 million in projected free cash flow before dividends at current 2024 strip prices.

Granite Ridge's base decline rate should moderate if it aims for a limited amount of production growth going forward. However, its dividend is susceptible to being cut if commodity prices decline significantly.