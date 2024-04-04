Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Company description and thesis

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is a prominent player in the marine industry, specializing in the sale of boats, yacht brokerage, and related services. The company is renowned for its extensive product portfolio.

ONEW is positioned as an attractive consolidator that has shown an ability to identify attractive targets and integrate them successfully. Underpinning this is a quality business model and a growing presence in the US market. While the industry is not expected to grow significantly, this hybrid growth approach should allow for attractive shareholder returns so long as Management maintains its high standards.

We suspect blended growth once market conditions improve can exceed 10%, while margins will continue to incrementally improve with scale and efficiencies.

At a FCF yield of ~16% and an M&A target valuation of 4x, we believe the unit economics of its current approach are attractive for investors. Whilst 2024 will be difficult due to near-term headwinds, this period can be used to build a position.

Share price

Data by YCharts

ONEW’s share price performance has been highly volatile, although has broadly matched the market during the period it has been listed. This volatility is a reflection of its financial development and the perceived long-term prospects of ONEW.

Commercial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are ONEW's financial results.

Business Model

ONEW operates as a boat dealership and retailer, selling a diverse range of new and pre-owned boats, yachts, and marine accessories. The company caters to a broad customer base regardless of price point and activity, including boating enthusiasts, fishermen, and those seeking recreational watercraft.

ONEW employs a multichannel sales approach, utilizing physical retail locations, an online platform, and other sales channels. This allows the company to reach customers through various touchpoints, which is critical given the specialist nature of the products sold. ONEW is not in a position to easily access consumers on its own.

ONEW strategically establishes its retail locations in key geographic areas, considering factors such as the popularity of boating activities, the presence of marinas, and the overall demand for marine products.

OneWater Marine

ONEW has aggressively engaged in strategic acquisitions during the last few years, expanding its portfolio and importantly, geographic reach. Acquiring dealerships to bolster its geographical presence, or to deepen relationships with manufacturers/brands is a critical success path within this industry and has allowed it to develop a compelling competitive position. This is a commercially accretive strategy rather than being purely an increase in units.

OneWater Marine

Competitive Positioning

ONEW has been active with securing exclusive dealership agreements with certain boat manufacturers and looks to carry exclusive brands. This exclusivity is critical to creating a competitive advantage, attracting customers looking for specific models or brands that are only available through ONEW. The company’s significant dealership and geographical diversification provide it with the leverage required to succeed with these demands.

Further, ONEW provides financial services such as boat financing, insurance, and extended warranties, all of which leverage the wider group’s capabilities and financial resources, making it far more competitive relative to smaller players (who may not be able to provide such services). This allows ONEW’s brands to reduce one of the key barriers to a purchase.

Finally, In addition to sales, ONEW typically offers services such as maintenance, repairs, and boat customization that can be accessed through its various locations. This post-purchase support helps build long-term relationships with customers, while also offering a broader service to customers which again is not available with smaller players.

Onewater Marine

Boating Industry

The overall growth in the boating and marine industry has provided opportunities for ONEW. Management estimates that the industry has grown in excess of 6% since 2011. This has been driven by a combination of factors, including post-pandemic spending, the movement out of cities due to the ability to work remotely, and a decade of record low interest rates fueling wealth. Further, this aligns with the broader trend of individuals seeking recreational and outdoor lifestyles.

The seasonality of boating activities can impact the company's growth and near-term cash requirements. Seasonal promotions, events, and marketing strategies can capitalize on peak seasons to ensure consistent revenue generation, whilst softening the impact in quieter months.

Similarly to other vehicle industries, brands are king within this industry. For this reason, the size and relationships the retailer has is critical to long-term success and customer acquisition. ONEW’s strategic positioning regarding this has been critical to its growth.

Financials

ONEW’s revenue trajectory has been exceptional, growing at a CAGR of +36% since FY18. This has been materially impacted by M&A during this time, although also reflects commercial development and the impact of the pandemic.

As previously touched on, current economic conditions, dominated by elevated rates and inflation, are acting as a headwind for ONEW. The demand for boats is inherently correlated with consumer confidence, the accessibility of financing, and the level of discretionary income. This is currently weighing on the company’s organic trajectory, which is currently being masked by acquisitions.

We expect the ONEW to struggle in 2024, as economic pressures continue to weigh heavy, with the outlook improving into 2025.

ONEW experienced a mild few quarters, although importantly successfully maintained growth for many of these. Revenue growth was (1)%, while same-store sales were up +2% in Q1’24. Management is seeing margin stabilization alongside price normalization, although we suspect some further pain may be ahead. This resilience is highly impressive given the discretionary nature of its offering, implying an inherently competitive offering and likely market share growth.

Capital IQ

ONEW’s margin development has been promising, implying reasonable success with M&A integration and accretive acquisitions. This said, there has been a noticeable decline during the LTM, primarily driven by the dilution of GM%, implying increased discounting to protect margins and relatively reduced financing activities (which have high margins).

We suspect much of this can be recovered when market conditions improve, although this is based on the ability to limit further erosion.

Capital IQ

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting 1.2% growth in FY25F, followed by an improvement to 5% in FY26F. Alongside this, margins are expected to improve gradually but with a decline initially.

Whilst we concur with the margin estimates, we see revenue declining in FY25F, given the degree to which organic growth has slowed down already.

Capital IQ

This said, it is worth highlighting that ONEW is broadly in line with analyst estimates, suggesting its current trajectory is priced in and in line with expectations.

Opportunities and threats

We see the following as key opportunities to outperform:

Expanding Market Reach - Exploring new geographic markets for expansion.

Digital Sales Enhancement - Investing in e-commerce platforms to improve customer experience.

Unification/integration - Increased unification of services and capabilities between dealerships so as to improve the value proposition to customers.

Partnerships and Acquisitions - Identifying strategic partnerships for growth and continuing to execute M&A.

We consider the following to be key risks to ONEW:

Economic Downturn - This is a highly cyclical industry due to its premium discretionary nature.

Seasonality - Seasonality impacting efficiency of returns.

Environment issues - Environmental issues contributing to a reduction in short-term demand.

Acquisition integration - Poor acquisitions or issues with integration.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

ONEW’s leverage is reasonable, upon the assumption margins can expand. The company currently has a ND/EBITDA ratio of 4.6x, although this would decline to a comfortable level should EBITDA-M correct to the ~12% region.

Management’s approach to M&A has been underpinned by attractive acquisitions, which are both accretive on a ROE basis and based on the company’s current valuation. This creates an arbitrage opportunity if the current levels can continue to be paid (Management is targeting 4x EBITDA).

OneWater Marine

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of ONEW's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (20 companies).

ONEW’s performance relative to its retail peers is impressive. The company’s growth over a longer period has been superior, albeit materially impacted by M&A, while also boasting superior margins. This is a reflection of its strong market position and quality execution from Management.

Additionally, there is reasonable scope for its FCF margin to improve, as will its NIM and ROE, placing ONEW in a position to be a leading player.

Valuation

Capital IQ

ONEW is currently trading at 9x LTM EBITDA and 11x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average.

A premium to its historical average is warranted in our view, owning to its larger scale, commercial development through M&A, and scope for margin improvement. At a ~24-34% premium on an EBITDA basis, we see upside.

Further, ONEW is trading at a significant discount to its peers, namely ~74% on an EBITDA basis and ~156% on a P/E basis. This is a considerable discount for superior financials, which we believe reflects investor fear of how low demand could fall in 2024.

We believe ONEW’s valuation presents an opportunity for investors. It is trading at a NTM FCF yield of ~13% and is capable of utilizing this to generate accretive returns through M&A.

Final thoughts

ONEW is a solid business in our view. The company has a reasonable offering, enhanced by its geographical reach and brand relationships. This will only compound as new dealers are acquired and its scale is enhanced.

Whilst we do expect pain ahead, we believe its valuation is a good entry point from which to develop a position over 2024.

one