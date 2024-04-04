Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OneWater Marine: Solid Business With M&A Strategy Priced Attractively

Apr. 04, 2024 11:03 PM ETOneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • ONEW’s revenue has grown impressively at a CAGR of +36%, accelerated by an aggressive M&A strategy.
  • The company has developed a compelling competitive position, underpinned by strong geographical reach and relationships with manufacturers.
  • We expect value to be extracted through further M&A as well as optimizing its existing operations. Even if industry growth slows, ONEW could deliver ~10% on the top-line.
  • ONEW is competitive relative to its peers, despite trading at a discount of ~100%. We see considerable value in this region.
  • ONEW is trading at a FCF yield of ~13%, much of which will be utilized for accretive M&A, as Management targets an acquisition multiple of 4x EBITDA while trading at ~9x currently.

Wide shot father and sons jumping into water from swim deck of yacht

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Company description and thesis

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is a prominent player in the marine industry, specializing in the sale of boats, yacht brokerage, and related services. The company is renowned for its extensive product portfolio.

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.11K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ONEW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONEW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONEW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News