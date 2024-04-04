xefstock

Summary

China is the world's second-largest economy and has grown at over 8% annually since 1970 and should continue to expand at around 5% according to Government planners and Wall Street economists. By current standards, this is a rapid growth rate that adds to global growth and can support demand for raw materials such as oil and copper while its factories churn out ever-increasingly value-added products at the same time the Chinese consumer is vital to many luxury brands, in short despite the hiccups the top down macro should support a buoyant stock market. So then why are Chinese stocks at near a 20-year low and trading at 10x PE? Is it time to buy the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)? The short answer is that this depends on politics, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) needs to regain investor confidence.

Performance

China stock markets have been a roller coaster for the last 20 years rising and falling spectacularly providing traders with golden opportunities, but long-term investors have not fared well. I compared the FXI vs the two key China Stock Market Indexes the Hang Seng (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Composite and found that the ETF more closely tracks the Hang Seng. I also compared the FXI to the larger China ETF peer group, including KraneShares CSI China Internet (KWEB) which I covered in December. As can be seen in the chart below seems to suffer more than peers in downturns while seeing limited rebounds.

FXI vs China Index & Peers (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

China Macro Outlook

The big picture still looks fine, while the Chinese economy has slowed this is due to a transition from a rather perverse reliance on residential real estate to a more balanced consumer services sector and higher valued industrial output. The end of residential overbuilding will likely require a decade if not more to normalize and while the impact on construction and its supply chain has been felt the hangover to consumer savings and bank debt may drag on and is a headwind to faster growth or the transition to a services economy. It's akin to the saving & loan crises of the 1980s, the subprime crises in 2008, and the ensuing commercial real estate crises that are pressuring many regional banks now. The clean-up will take time and cost billions but ultimately will provide for a more solid overall economy.

China GDP Growth (Created by author with data from World Bank) The Economist

Investor Confidence

Portfolio and FDI (foreign direct investment) confidence has been severely shaken in the wake of the Trump tariff increases, the COVID-19 shutdowns, the emergence of Xi Jinping as president for life, and a shift away from a free market economy with increased regulation of the tech sector. The combination of factors plus a downshift in growth has led companies to search for alternative manufacturing sources closer to home markets or in more friendly (rule of law) jurisdictions such as Mexico, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Turkey. Portfolio investors abhor uncertainty and vote by selling in light of a barrage of poor results and increased macro and geopolitical risk. This is evident in the weight that China stocks have in the MSCI Emerging Market Index which has declined from a peak of 38% to 24% and faces further cuts. The CCP needs to regain investor confidence to attract FDI and portfolio investors to recuperate valuations in my view, which continues to be elusive and unpredictable.

Bloomberg

Portfolio Upside of 28%

The FXI has 50 holdings of which I gathered consensus estimates on 28 that represent 90% of AUM. As can be seen in the table below the portfolio has a concentration in tech (33%) such as Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) as well as 25% in Banks & Insurance. It is not a very diversified portfolio and is limited to Hong Kong-listed names. Nonetheless, I calculated that the weighted upside potential is 28% based on consensus price targets for YE24.

FXI Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue and Margins

Using consensus data, I discovered that the ETF's holdings have Revenue growth of 9% for the YE24-25 period which is under 2x China´s GDP growth. It seems these are more mature companies or have structural growth problems that limit expansion. By contrast, the S&P 500 (SPX) has similar revenue growth estimates but with an economy growing at 2.5%. Net Income margins are forecast to improve by 100 basis points to 18.4% mostly driven by Tencent. By contrast, the S&P 500 has a larger expansion to 18.7% according to consensus.

FXI Consensus Revenue & Margin (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth of 13%

On consensus numbers, I calculated a 13% EPS growth rate for the ETF, which is in line with the S&P500 and far below the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) EPS growth rate estimate of 21%. The portfolio has several growth drags, the larger holding, BABA, is slated to grow at 5% in line with the bank sector. The growth fundamentals for the ETF are not compelling and may not represent China´s economic potential.

FXI Consensus EPS (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation: Cheap or Value Trap

The ETF is cheap trading at 10x PE or 0.8x PEG (PE to EPS Growth), substantially below the 1.4x PEG of the S&P500. The problem is what needs to occur to have these Chinese stocks see multiple expansions. As mentioned earlier, the valuation is a consequence of a lack of investor confidence driven by the recent unpredictability of political policy and its impact on the business growth drivers as well as a basic rule of law underpinning. Thus, it's my view that this ETF´s portfolio can risk becoming a value trap, cheap for a reason with equal down risk as upside.

FXI Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate FXI a Sell. The ETF has two negatives, The first is the portfolio is made up of poor sector diversification and is limited to Hong Kong-listed companies that seem to be more mature or structurally challenged in the medium term to deliver higher EPS growth such as the banks. The second is the lack of confidence in China as a whole that has driven away investors and is impossible to predict when or if the CCP makes the right moves. I fear that this ETF may be a value trap and would prefer to look at others for China exposure.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.