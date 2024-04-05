mladenbalinovac

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD:CA) when I wrote about it the last time, as valuations seemed to have already priced in the upside potential of the stock, leaving little margin of safety. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I continue to recommend a neutral rating as I await a better entry point. In my view, the main cause of weak performance is because of macro reasons, which are transitionary. As the macro backdrop recovers, the lower-income group that is a headwind to growth should recover. Judging from how the share price is reacting to the recent earnings and the weak stock sentiment from worries regarding fuel margin, the share price could fade lower, providing a better entry point (CAD70 would be ideal as the upside from there is 17% based on my model).

Review

ATD reported Q324 EBITDA of $1.474 billion (US Dollars), missing consensus expectation of $1.651 billion, and the same was seen for EPS, which came in at $0.65 vs. expectation for $0.84. This underperformance was primarily driven by poor same-store sales [SSS] and margins for merchandise and fuel. Zooming in to the fuel segment, the US saw a SSS decline of 0.8% with margins at 43.2 cents per gallon [cents/gal]; Europe saw a SSS decline of 1.9% with margins at 8.56 cents per liter; and Canada saw a SSS flattish (up 0.2%) with margins at CAD 13 cents per liter. For merchandise, SSS was down 1.3% on a blended basis (all regions were down), with gross margin coming in at 34.2% (up 50bps from 3Q23).

I believe these headline weaknesses caused the share price to fall post-results, and at the rate of this decline (and negative sentiment), the share price could go lower, providing an attractive entry point. That said, I agree that these weaknesses are valid, but they are not entirely structural. For the weakness in the merchandise segment, my view is that it is mostly impacted by structural headwinds in demand for cigarettes and the macro environment, and this can be inferred from management comments:

On the consumer side on the convenience side specifically, it's really that lower income consumer that we're seeing strain today As I mentioned earlier, these results were impacted by near term headwinds in the economy, as well as the continued softness in the cigarette category, partly offset by the growth in other nicotine products, which I'll go into more detail later. Q224 call

Compounding on the weak macro environment is that laps of US SNAP benefits last year (causing a huge softening in salty confectionery grocery—down 40% y/y). While inflation has proven to be sticky, the overall direction of inflation since the heights of 6+% last year is very encouraging, which shows that the high interest rate environment is combating inflation. Based on the current tone set by the Fed, it seems increasingly likely that they will cut rates in 2H24, which should boost consumer confidence (albeit slowly). Hence, the way I see it is that as the macro recovers and the benefits from SNAP end, FY25 should see a recovery in merchandise SSS. On tobacco, I acknowledge the structural headwind is not going away—people get more health-conscious, hence they smoke less. But this does not mean that ATD cannot capture shares from other players. Management mentioned that they have made the right investments in introducing cigarettes at the right price point and also in higher-margin non-combustible nicotine alternatives. I am hopeful that ATD can gain share through this, but it is an area to be monitored. If it works out well, we should see SSS (implying market share gains).

Author's work

Author's work

As for the softer fuel margins, again, this is indeed concerning on a headline basis. However, let me remind readers that fuel margins are still well ahead of pre-Covid levels. If we take a step back, this tells me that ATD has structurally improved its fuel margins and has managed to hold on to these gains, thanks to the volatile fuel price environment. Importantly, management emphasized that they have not seen any shifts in the competitive landscape that would indicate fuel margins won't be able to maintain these elevated levels going forward. Also, it appears that they are not setting aggressive pricing as well (more below). I see Fuel SSS as having a combination of good and bad drivers. While fill rates among certain higher-income customers were up due to strong premium fuel demand during the quarter, SSS performance has been negatively affected by the reduction in trips within lower-income cohorts and diesel demand headwinds. I believe this is actually positive for ATD, as the reduced trips in the lower-income cohort should see recovery as the macro situation recovers. The fact that premium fuel continues to stay healthy with fill rates seeing improvements shows that ATD is not being aggressive in its pricing.

Positive view on Acquisition of TotalEnergies

I am also very positive about the ATD acquisition of European retail assets from TotalEnergies [TE]. In my opinion, TE should help ATD further build out its strong European presence and increase its scale advantage. With the acquisition, ATD enters four new markets (Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg), and I am exceptionally positive about the penetration into Germany and the Netherlands, which are the leading countries in the European region. Importantly, TE is a strategic fit from which ATD can extract synergies, given the portfolio similarities. On this point, management noted that they expect to unlock synergies of approx. EUR170 million over the next five years, of which approx. EUR120 million is expected in the first three years. Furthermore, TE retail assets should help drive further growth in ATD car washes (ATD basically doubled their car wash presence with this acquisition) and EV charging networks (ATD can leverage TE sites in EV growth markets, such as Germany and the Netherlands).

Statista

Valuation

Author's work

Looking at how ATD performed in Q324, I have revised my growth and earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25 downwards to reflect the larger-than-expected macro impact on the business. Previously, I expected 14/13% revenue growth and 4.4%/4.4% earnings margin for FY24/25, but I am now expecting -4%/9% revenue growth and 4/4.3% earnings margin for FY24/25. For my growth estimates, I have adjusted my view to be in line with consensus (Bloomberg estimates, which historically has been accurate within 1% range), which I think are reasonable estimates given that 9M24 is down 7% and 4Q24 should see contribution from the TE acquisition and an easy 4Q23 comp (down -1% y/y). For margins, I assume Q324 weakness in margin will continue onto 4Q24 given that macro weakness is unlikely to turnaround in a few months; this bridges to a full-year margin of ~4% for FY24. However, as I note, I expect macro conditions to recover in 2H24, which should boost consumer spending confidence and thereby improve merchandise and fuel SSS/margins. Additionally, the synergies from the TE acquisitions should drive margin expansion too. I have also assumed ATD to continue buying back shares just as they did in the recent quarters (share count has decreased from 1,046 million in FY22 to 961.8 million over the last 12 months).

Risk

I think the big risk now (aside from further macro-worsening) is ATD's failure to integrate the TE retail assets. That would heavily impact ATD's ability to extract the expected synergies (impacting margins) and also international growth. This could cause near-term volatility in revenue growth and earnings, which the market might take as structural weakness if they report another weak quarter.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a hold for ATD. I remain positive on the fundamentals of the business, unlike what the headline figures are suggesting. It is just that I want to wait for potential better entry point, ideally around CAD70. While SSS and margins were weak, I believe these are temporary headwinds due to inflation and high-interest rates. As the macro environment recovers, merchandise SSS and fuel margins should improve. Notably, I am very positive about the TE acquisition which should help ATD in its plans to expansion in Europe, with potential to extract EUR170 million of synergy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.