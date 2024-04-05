Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Significant Upside Potential, As Range Resources Could Turn Into A Buyback Machine

Apr. 05, 2024 1:11 AM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite current headwinds, I'm bullish on the future of natural gas due to strong international demand growth, current unusual headwinds, and slowing production growth.
  • Range Resources stands out due to very efficient operations, a healthy balance sheet, an attractive valuation, and the potential for aggressive buybacks.
  • While I believe RRC is at least 60% undervalued, investors need to be aware of its volatile profile and related risks.
Red Prairie Pumpjack in Alberta Oil Field

ImagineGolf

Introduction

In my dividend growth portfolio, I own three energy stocks:

  • Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL): This is a landowner in the Texas Permian. It benefits from oil and gas royalties, water royalties, and from every activity related to drilling, pipelines, and renewables

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.17K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, CNQ, AM, RRC, AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

