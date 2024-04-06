Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
8 Stocks I'm Buying The Second Week Of April

Apr. 06, 2024 8:30 AM ETMAA, ADC, EPRT, AMT, BIP, BIPC, IVT, REG, PECO, ROIC, FRT, WSR, REXR, VICI, WTRG, BIP.UN:CA, BIPC:CA9 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The US economy is experiencing conflicting trends, with job gains being driven by immigration while native-born Americans are leaving the workforce.
  • The manufacturing sector may be experiencing a rebound due to government subsidies rather than fundamental economic growth.
  • Commercial real estate has not crashed as expected, with lenders extending loans and delaying the marking down of property values.
  • I cover 8 dividend stocks I'm planning to buy the second week of April, which are mostly in the real estate space.
  • It is in the REIT and utility sectors where I believe the highest quality dividend payers can be found at the lowest valuations today.
Viking Longship Ventures

CoreyFord/iStock via Getty Images

During bull markets, which is most of the time, there's a strong gravitational pull toward bullishness and optimism. This is a learned response. The First Law of Stocks is that stock market rallies in motion tend to stay in

