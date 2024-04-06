8 Stocks I'm Buying The Second Week Of April

CoreyFord/iStock via Getty Images

During bull markets, which is most of the time, there's a strong gravitational pull toward bullishness and optimism. This is a learned response. The First Law of Stocks is that stock market rallies in motion tend to stay in motion until acted upon by a countervailing force.

Even so, there's something of a tribalist division between the instinctual bulls and the instinctual bears.

A characteristic example of the instinctual bull is Tom Lee, while a characteristic example of the instinctual bear is David Rosenberg.

Those with an instinctual bent toward bullishness tend to give too much weight to bullish signals and data points, while those with an instinctual bent toward bearishness tend to put too much emphasis on bearish signals and data points.

But sometimes, like today, the data can be conflicting, and various trends can seem to be heading in opposite directions. Situations like this call for nuance.

Here's what we've got on the docket for today:

An exploration of the nuanced economic picture. Why commercial real estate hasn't crashed, and how lenders are kicking the can down the road. The 8 stocks on my buy list for the second week of April.

Landing: Soft, Hard, or... Both?

The economy and specifically labor market has been surprisingly buoyant over the last year, halting the previous multi-year post-COVID trend of weakening.

In November 2023, I wrote an article titled "Recession Is Imminent" in which I looked at the trend in job gains and concluded that, if the trend continued, "net job growth will be negative by late Spring / early Summer 2024." That's around the time I expected the recession to begin.

But the trend did not hold. Instead, job gains plateaued and even began turning up in recent months.

Indeed Hiring Lab

What countervailing force acted on this trend to stop its downward trajectory?

I think the answer is immigration.

Currently, the US is enjoying its highest level of population growth since the mid-2000s due overwhelmingly to net immigration.

Brookings Institution

While immigration tends to bring with it political and cultural upheaval, it cannot be overstated how positive this development is for the US economy. People work and consume. More people typically means more job gains and greater aggregate demand.

Over the last four months or so, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that job gains have come entirely from immigrants entering the labor force. That is because, according to government data, millions of native-born Americans have left the workforce recently.

Data by YCharts

Immigrants are disproportionately young and poor, while native-born Americans are disproportionately older and rich.

Many older, native-born Americans are checking their 401k accounts and saying to themselves, "Huh, I don't think I need to work anymore." That's why the number of "excess retirees" has been soaring lately.

Axios

Younger immigrants are entering the workforce while older native-born Americans are leaving it. That's one reason we still have job gains.

The other, bigger reason is that we're still seeing job gains is that more part-time positions are being filled than the number of full-time positions are being lost.

Data by YCharts

This recent bump in net job gains is entirely due to part-time jobs -- again, not an exaggeration. The US economy is down millions of full-time jobs over the last several months, probably due to early retirees.

Okay, is the above information bullish or bearish for the economy?

Yes.

Let's look at some trends, starting with manufacturing. In the ISM manufacturing index, we can see the big, post-COVID, stimulus-driven bump, followed by a period of cyclical decline in 2023. And now, it seems to be back on the upswing.

Haver Analytics

But is this due to a fundamental rebound in the economy or simply the billions upon billions of dollars in government subsidies going to US manufacturers to re-shore supply chains?

I'd argue it's more the latter.

The fundamental base of the economy -- private sector spending and non-subsidized investment -- are still seeing weakening trends.

The ~60% of Americans I label as "paycheck-to-paycheck consumers" are increasingly straining under the weight of the last few years' price increases.

That's why credit card debt and delinquency rates are both surging:

Data by YCharts

There's ample evidence that the ~40% of Americans I'd label "affluent consumers" are doing just fine, even if they're reining it in a bit.

But I think there's lots of evidence that the financial situation of the P2P consumers is mostly getting worse, not better.

Consider restaurants. According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurant same-store sales and customer traffic are both at recessionary levels.

Stephanie Pomboy

And in the hotel industry, we find that for most of 2023, YoY occupancy rates were in decline while revenue per available room basically flatlined:

CoStar

Post-COVID "revenge spending" is over.

Outside of COVID-19, the services PMI index has plumbed lows over the last year not experienced since the wake of the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

What about the stock market? If the economy is so mediocre, why is the stock market hitting all-time highs?

Well, despite some broadening out of the rally, keep in mind the real growth is overwhelmingly concentrated in a handful of mega-cap tech and semiconductor names. Expectations for next-twelve-month earnings see over 35% average bottom-line growth for the Magnificent 7 and about 5% average growth for the rest of the S&P 500.

Daily Chartbook

Outside of the obvious names everyone talks about, I really don't see that much to get jazzed about.

I'm still finding some high-quality, undervalued dividend payers to buy, mostly in the real estate space, but chasing some of the non-AI stocks as the euphoria sets in seems like a bad idea.

In fact, even chasing some of the AI stocks may also prove a bit Pollyannish in the long run, too. We'll see.

CRE Is Kicking The Can

Speaking of real estate, where the heck is the crash we've been told is coming?

The two sectoral suspects expected to drive such a crash are office and multifamily.

Office should be obvious. Hybrid work schedules have become ensconced, and employers are reducing their office footprint as a result. This has pushed the office vacancy rate up to 20%.

The Daily Spark

Virtually no office properties were bought or financed under the assumption that occupancy rates would drop this low.

Meanwhile, for multifamily, occupancies are holding up and rent changes are a mixed bag depending on the market, but the main issue when it comes to debt is that property values have come down a lot since interest rates have risen. Many multifamily properties were purchased at low cap rates during a much lower interest rate environment. Now those loans need to be refinanced at higher rates and based on lower property values.

Instead of foreclosing on borrowers that can't repay the maturing debt, lenders are kicking the can down the road. They're granting extensions to loans at more or less the current terms without marking down property values in order to give the borrower more time to figure something out. They call it "extend and pretend" or "delay and pray."

Over 40% of CRE mortgages maturing in 2023 were modified or extended, often just for one year. That's how the US now has over $900 billion in CRE maturities in 2024. Lots of those have simply been pushed from 2023 into 2024.

Cohen & Steers

Loan modifications increased by 150% last year.

For now, it seems to be in both the borrower and lender's interest to extend and pretend until the Fed lowers interest rates. But how long can this practice last?

I don't know. But for now, it looks like we may not get that anticipated CRE crash after all.

To be honest, I was kind of hopeful that we'd get some measure of distress in CRE. Most of the REITs I own are high-quality, investment grade-rated companies with strong balance sheets and ample capacity to pounce on good deals when they come along.

Take, for example, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA). This A-/A3-rated Sunbelt multifamily REIT has only 22% of debt + preferred equity to total capitalization and about $792 million in liquidity available to deploy into attractive investment opportunities.

But with lenders kicking the can, how many attractive, stressed or distressed opportunities will there be?

Stocks I'm Buying This Week

I like to think of my portfolio as a Medieval galley ship with both oars for rowing and sails for wind propulsion. I wrote about this in "The Galley Ship Portfolio: Allocating Capital For Perpetual Dividend Growth."

My goal in investing is to generate maximal current and future income. Since I'm reinvesting all dividends right now, all current income is contributing to future income as well.

The "sails" of the galley ship are the high-yielding securities (whether common stocks, preferreds, or baby bonds) from which I expect little to no income growth.

Meanwhile, the "rowers" are the high-quality businesses capable of consistently compounding cash flows and dividends over time.

For the rowers, which make up the vast majority of my portfolio, the strategy is basically this:

Buy high-quality companies that pay a growing dividend at a discount to fair value (and thus an attractive dividend yield) and wait patiently as they compound over time.

I mostly apply this formula in the real estate or REIT space because that is my sphere of competence. But it could be applied to any and all parts of the market.

I find this to be the best framework to use for those who are wondering "How To Live Off Dividends Forever."

If that's you, hopefully my weekly updated buy list will be helpful to you.

1. Agree Realty (ADC)

This is the third consecutive week ADC has been on my buy list. It's still a good value, so I'm still buying.

So as not to repeat myself from the past two weeks' articles, I'll highlight two new points about ADC.

Over the last five years, ADC's total returns of about 2% (total, not annually) have been middle of the pack for net lease REITs. But its fundamental performance has been at or near the top of the pack.

ADC March Presentation

While growing the bottom line at ~7% annually, ADC has also managed to greatly increase its investment grade tenancy (peers have reduced it) and slightly reduce its leverage ratio (peers have slightly increased it).

This image notably excludes net lease peer Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT), which has beat ADC on AFFO per share growth over the last 5 years and boasts lower leverage with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9x.

That said, EPRT is smaller than ADC and arguably takes higher risk on its investments in order to obtain more landlord-friendly lease terms.

The second point I'll mention is that even when focusing on the nation's largest and strongest retailers, ADC's investable universe is vast and growing.

ADC March Presentation

These are the retailers that are growing their store count the most and capturing market share. Thus, as ADC expands its portfolio, it is not taking a larger slice of a stagnant pie. The pie is growing too.

ADC has a long growth runway ahead.

2. American Tower (AMT)

AMT was also on my buy list last week, so I'll focus on a new point this week.

AMT has a fantastic record of smart capital allocation. The proof of this is found in its bottom-line cash earnings growth as well as its impressive record of high returns on invested capital.

AMT Presentation

Any REIT can grow revenue and EBITDA. It's simple. Just issue capital and buy or build properties. But how accretive are those investments? That is, how wide is the spread between their cash returns and your cost of capital?

REITs that are able to consistently invest in assets that yield a lot more than their cost of capital enjoy the best AFFO per share growth and ROIC.

Almost 11% average annual AFFO per share growth and a 9%+ average annual ROIC over the last decade is pretty impressive.

Now at about a 3.4% yield, AMT looks like a fantastic buy for dividend growth investors.

3. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

BIP is also available in non-LP form via Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) for those who wish to avoid the K-1, but BIP is cheaper and higher yielding while enjoying equal economic ownership of the business.

BIP is a diversified infrastructure play mostly invested in transportation, utilities, and midstream energy but with a fast-growing data segment (data centers and telecom towers).

BIP enjoys a BBB+ credit rating and a well-structured balance sheet with 90% of debt featuring fixed rates at a weighted average remaining maturity of 7 years. About 90% of cash flows come from long-term contracts (~10 year weighted average duration) or regulated utilities, 85% are inflation-protected in some way or another, and 85% derive from investment grade counterparties.

BIP ended 2023 with a record backlog of capital investment projects within its existing portfolio, most of which are in the data segment. BIP has lots of attractive investment opportunities in data centers, thanks to the rise of AI.

In addition to being a quasi-AI play, BIP is also a quasi-onshoring play. BIP participated in Brookfield's investment in Intel's (INTC) chip manufacturing plant in Arizona, and there will probably be more opportunities like that in the years ahead.

Best of all, BIP has a strong track record of returns on its investments, consistently generating an ROIC in the range of 11-13%. In 2023, BIP's ROIC came in at 14%.

BIP is a phenomenal compounder, priced at a rare discount and 5.7% dividend yield.

4. InvenTrust Properties (IVT)

I pitched IVT in a full article in December. It's a Sunbelt retail REIT focused on grocery-anchored centers in great locations of rapidly growing cities.

Get this: IVT's same-property net operating income rose 4.9% in 2023, beating by a wide margin the same metrics for its blue-chip retail REIT peers:

Regency Centers (REG): 3.6%

Phillips Edison & Co. (PECO): 4.2%

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC): 3.7%

Federal Realty Trust (FRT): 4.3%

Whitestone REIT (WSR): 2.7%

And better yet, IVT's same-property NOI growth accelerated over the course of the year, ending in Q4 at a remarkably strong 6.4%.

IVT also boasts a best-in-class balance sheet and leverage metrics in line with REG, the blue-chip name in the essential retail space.

This ain't a get-rich-quick kinda stock. IVT is a low-volatility, 3.7%-yielding, 4-5% per year dividend growing, steady compounding, sleep-well-at-night kind of REIT. It certainly earns a place in this DGIer's portfolio. Every time it dips below $25, I pick up more shares.

5. Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

The main headwind for this Sunbelt, low-debt, well-managed multifamily REIT is supply. Lots and lots of new apartments are hitting the market in many of MAA's Sunbelt markets. Where I live in Austin, TX, it's almost comical how many new apartments are under construction right now.

But the supply will be absorbed over the next year or two. And given the drop in construction starts over the course of 2023, there should be very minimal further supply additions in Q2 2025 and beyond.

MAA February Presentation

So in 2025-2026, the balance should shift back in favor of landlords like MAA.

Even now, though, MAA's portfolio is holding up. Occupancy slipped only 30 basis points from Q4 2023's 95.5% to February 2024's 95.2%, and lease-over-lease rent changes of -0.3% in January and -0.2% in February aren't bad for off-season months with this level of supply pressure.

In the long run, MAA continues to be among the best plays on Sunbelt growth.

6. Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

The market seems to have shrugged off REXR's $1 billion acquisition of Southern California infill industrial properties from Blackstone (BX). It is only slightly accretive in year-one, with the difference between REXR's cost of capital and the cash cap rate being 45 basis points.

Okay, but the projected stabilized yield of 5.6% seems very reasonable and achievable within a few years.

According to Yardi Matrix, Los Angeles and Orange County continue to enjoy some of the highest rent growth in the nation at 11.4% YoY in February 2024, behind only the Inland Empire (where REXR also owns some properties) and Miami, Florida.

Better still, Southern California continues to be arguably the most supply-constrained industrial region in the nation. Orange County has the lowest amount of new supply under development of any major US metro market, and Los Angeles has the 11th lowest amount of square footage under development.

7. VICI Properties (VICI)

I like alliterations, so I'm rather proud of the phrase "the landlord of Las Vegas" to describe VICI.

The REIT owns trophy, one-of-a-kind, irreplaceable real estate such as The Venetian and Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas strip as well as best-in-class non-casino properties in the realms of youth sports, bowling, golf, and entertainment. It owns the ground under The Sphere in Las Vegas. It owns Chelsea Piers in New York City. Someday the REIT will probably also own some of the real estate for the indoor waterpark resort Great Wolf Lodge and luxury wellness resort Canyon Ranch.

Not only has VICI voraciously accrued high-quality, iconic real estate over the past several years, it has done so very accretively, generating peer-leading growth rates along the way.

VICI Presentation

I don't expect quite the same level of growth going forward, but VICI should still be able to generate mid-single-digit AFFO per share and dividend growth going forward.

At an AFFO multiple of 13.1x, VICI has 10-15% upside to its long-term average valuation. And its 5.7% dividend yield is nicely rewarding while

8. Essential Utilities (WTRG)

This 3+ decade dividend grower was on my buy list last week as well, so I'll highlight a few different points about it.

In 2020, Aqua America merged with Peoples, a gas utility centered in Pennsylvania, to become Essential Utilities. Although Aqua America has expanded well beyond its original state of Pennsylvania by acquiring municipal utilities all over the country, Pennsylvania is still its largest state. I find the gas utility a nice addition, because Pennsylvania happens to be home to the Marcellus/Utica shale region, putting it squarely in the middle of natural gas country. I think that should ensure continued political support for gas utilities for a long time to come.

WTRG also has a robust capital deployment plan averaging $1.4 billion per year through 2028, which should continue to grow its rate base at a strong pace.

WTRG Presentation

WTRG has added about $100 million per year to its total infrastructure investments, which demonstrates that the utility provider has plenty of profitable investments available to it for many years to come.

After 5.1% EPS growth in 2023, the company expects to deliver 6.5% growth in 2024.

A disciplined utility capable of delivering steady, reliable growth year after year makes for the perfect "rower" in my portfolio.