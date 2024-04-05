PM Images

This time last year, we were dealing with a regional banking crisis as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) imploded last March. This led to several other regionals being taken over, such as Signature Bank, while the sector sold off. In addition to SVB failing, there was a narrative that commercial real estate assets were toxic and the keys would be turned over as defaults on debt occurred due to the rising rate environment. As regional banks held a large number of notes, this narrative added additional fuel to the bearish trend throughout the sector. Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) was one of the regional banks that I felt was being unfairly tarnished. Over the past year, shares of TFC have rebounded by 18.79% and have outpaced the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) in their recovery. While shares of TFC have increased by 48.16% off its lows, it's still trading under its pre-regional banking crisis and its pre-pandemic levels. With another year in the books TFC has illustrated that its customer base still finds value in its banking model as their deposits are still near all-time highs while still lending at a healthy pace. I think shares of TFC will continue to recover, and a respectable amount of income will continue to be generated along the way.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about TFC

I wrote my first article on TFC in May of 2023 and my second article in November of 2023 (can be read here). Shares of TFC have increased by 41.64% since my May article compared to the S&P 500, appreciating by 24.98%, while TFC has continued to outpace the S&P since my November article. Since November 24th, TFC has appreciated by 20.23% compared to the S&P 500, increasing by 13.13%. When the dividend is factored in, its total return is 21.99%. In my last article, I discussed why I felt TFC was an ideal candidate for investors interested in a combination of value and yield. Now that we have more economic data and a clearer picture of what the Fed will do, I wanted to update this investment narrative. While some would consider the easy money has already been made, I think shares of TFC will go higher and continue to pay a solid dividend.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to my investment thesis about TFC

Investing in the financial industry in general, carries an elevated set of risks as many financial companies lend capital to other entities. TFC has $307.26 billion in net loans on its balance sheet, which puts it at more risk to the economic landscape. We are currently operating in a higher-rate environment, which has put pressure on consumers as well as businesses. If inflation starts to trend upwards again, rates could remain higher for longer or even go against the Fed's narrative and increase to try and cool the economy. A higher rate environment puts pressure on the business environment because the cost of capital increases from floating rate debt to refinancing existing debt. TFC faces elevated risks in a higher for longer environment because of its lending book. If defaults increase, then TFC could be left with assets that were pledged as collateral that they are not in a position to manage and will need to sell at a discount, which would likely create elevated losses.

In addition to inflation and interest rates, traditional banking in general, is facing competition from Fintech companies. While there are many Fintech companies, PayPal (PYPL), Block, Inc. (SQ), Robinhood (HOOD), and SoFi Technologies (SOFI) are becoming true competitors to traditional banking institutions. When you look at the services you can get from these companies from an app on your smartphone, there is less of a reason to utilize a traditional bank. Unless you need a safety deposit box, a certified check, or cash, there aren't many reasons to enter into a local banking branch. Also, SOFI offers SoFi Plus, which gives 4.6% APY on savings accounts where you utilize direct deposit, 2.2% cash back rewards on credit cards, and other features such as free financial planning. Robinhood Gold was just announced, and it provides 5% interest on uninvested brokerage cash, a 3% IRA Match, and you get access to their credit card, which has 3% back reward program. Fintech companies are becoming fierce competitors, and with these types of rewards, it's going to be hard for traditional banking entities to compete for new customers, and they may even have a hard time retaining existing clients.

Why I am still bullish on Truist and think the rally can extend into the $40s

TFC is embracing technology and is positioning itself to retain clients as the Fintech space expands. TFC now has over 4.8 million mobile app users, which is an increase of 9% YoY. Digital transactions increased to 75 million in Q4, which is up 13% YoY from 66 million. The TFC app also has Zelle integration, and the number of Zelle transactions that occurred in Q4 increased by 43% YoY to 27 million. One of the critical success factors for any financial institution will be how its app is received. If a banking institution has an app that is robust and intuitive, there is a likelihood that the customer will be satisfied. If the user interface (UI) is clunky and the app doesn't have critical features that the end-user wants, there is a chance that the customer will look for another bank. There has never been a time in history that it was this easy to switch banks, considering you never have to leave your home and can do everything online. The fact that TFC is embracing technology and the key performance indicators (KPI) are trending upwards is a sign that their client base is satisfied with their mobile banking features.

Truist

TFC has also done a good job diversifying their lending segment risk profile. With $307.26 billion in net loans, exposure to commercial real estate is inevitable. The Fed closed the door on a March rate cut, and while they are still indicating there will be 3 cuts this year, we are still in a higher for longer rate environment. TFC has mitigated the risk in its debt profile by making sure its lending mix is diversified. There is still a negative stigma associated with office space, and even in major metropolitan cities, office space is still underutilized. Only 17% of TFC's commercial real estate lending is exposed to office space, while multifamily houses represent 33%. The Fed has indicated that the Fed members see the median Fed funds rate declining to 4.6% at the end of 2024, 3.6% at the end of 2025, and 3.1% at the end of 2026. Only 26% of its office space maturities term this year, with 49% maturing in 2026 and beyond. This is bullish for TFC's loan book as we should be well into a lower rate environment when the majority of its loans mature, which should decrease the risk of defaults on the notes.

Truist

I compared TFC to Citizens Financial Group (CFG), KeyCorp (KEY), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), New York Community Bank (NYCB), and WSFS Financial (WSFS) to see how its loan-to-deposit ratio looked. Going through the 2023 fiscal year information, I see that TFC looks like they have done a good job mitigating risk, but I always want to compare them against their peers. TFC currently has an LDR ratio of 0.78, which is good in my opinion. When you have an LDR of under 1, the deposits on the balance sheet exceed the loans. This is also an indication of how leveraged a bank is. The peer group has an average LDR ratio of 0.82, with only NYCB exceeding an LDR of 1. I think TFC is well positioned for the current rate environment and is in a position to increase loans when the rate environment starts to decline.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

In Q4 2023, TFC posted a loss of -$5.2 billion, which was impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.1 billion, a special FDIC assessment of $507 million, and a discrete tax benefit of $204 million. If you were to exclude these items, TFC would have an adjusted net income of $1.1 billion in Q4. They see strong customer retention as net new checking account production was positive in 2023, adding 59,000 new consumers and 53,000 new business accounts. During Q4, TFC acquired 114,000 accounts through its digital channel. This is important because in 2021, TFC generated $6.44 billion in net income, and in 2022 they generated $6.27 billion. As these were one-time impairment costs, the combination of customer satisfaction with increased mobile activity and expanding customer accounts should allow TCD to generate billions of net income in 2024.

TFC is still trading at a -3.49% discount to book as its book value is $39.31, and shares trade for $37.94. While shares are trading at a discount, its EPS is projected to come in at $3.45 in 2024 and $3.95 in 2025. This means you are paying 11 times this year's earnings and 9.6 times next year's earnings. I think this is an inexpensive valuation for a top-tier regional that is paying a 5.48% yield and one that has raised its dividend for the past 9-years. I think there is a possibility we get another dividend increase soon, considering that management said on the Q4 conference call that the non-cash impairment has no impact on TFC's liquidity or paying the dividend. I think the rate-cutting environment will be bullish for TFC because it should alleviate any fear that is still circling the commercial real estate market, and the narrative could change to the point where there is a flight to quality in the regional banking sector.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

While TFC has been recovering over the past year I think shares still have room to appreciate. TFC trades at a slight discount to book, yields over 5%, and with the one-time impairments on the books for 2023, it now has future projected earnings growth over the next two years. I think that when the Fed starts its rate-cutting cycle, it will create a better business environment for lenders, and we could see a premium on their assets. TFC has a strong LDR ratio and will be in a position to lend as companies will be more incentivized to expand in a lower-rate environment. I think TFC can finish 2024 in the $40s while providing a stable dividend that could get another increase.