April 4th ended up being a really great day for shareholders of jeans producer Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI). Shares of the company closed up 12.4% after management announced (after the close of the market the day prior) financial results covering the first quarter of the firm's 2024 fiscal year. Although revenue and profits declined year over year, and the company failed to meet or exceed expectations when it came to earnings per share, it exceeded forecasts with both revenue and adjusted earnings. This, combined with an upward revision in expectations for 2024 as a whole, gives management and investors alike optimism that the picture for the enterprise moving forward might very well turn positive.

Fundamentally speaking, things have been better for Levi Strauss & Co. But fundamentals do not always correlate with share price performance. Sometimes, when a company is trading on the cheap, its stock can rise even when fundamentals are worsening. That is exactly what has been happening to this particular player as of late. Back in October of 2023, for instance, I wrote a bullish article about it, rating it a ‘buy’ to reflect my view of the time that shares should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since then, shares have rocketed higher, generating upside for investors of 58.8%. That dwarfs the 20.6% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Given how much upside we have seen since then, and given how shares are currently priced, I would argue that while the business is showing signs of improvement, now might be a great time to look elsewhere for opportunities.

A promising, but mixed, quarter

Fundamentally speaking, I would not exactly call the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year all that great. Revenue, for instance, came in at $1.56 billion. This represents a decline of 7.8% compared to the $1.69 billion generated the same time one year earlier. Digging into the numbers a bit deeper, we find that this drop in sales was driven by weakness across all of the company’s core brands. Its Levi’s Brands that are sold in the Americas saw a 10.6% decline in revenue, dropping from $823 million to $735.8 million. This drop, according to management, was driven by multiple factors. Part of this is because of accelerated shipments that the company made leading up to this point in advance of its ERP implementation.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The company also suffered to the tune of $14 million because of its decision to exit its Denizen business. In Europe, those same sales dropped by 7%, while in Asia they declined a modest 0.3%. In Europe, this decline was attributable at least in part to inventory destocking from its customers. And in Asia, the picture would have been worse had it not been for the opening of 11 new company operated stores that boosted sales enough to almost offset weakness on the wholesale side. All other brands combined account for only a very small portion of revenue. But they still managed to drop by 9.7%, dipping from $121.3 million to $109.5 million.

When it comes to revenue by channel, the company's direct to consumer efforts actually bore a lot of fruit. Revenue bumped up 7.1%, climbing from $704 million to $754.1 million. According to the data provided, strong store performance across both the brick-and-mortar mainline, as well as outlet stores, helped the company quite a bit. Strong e-commerce sales also improved, with revenue for it up 13% year over year. All of the weakness, then, came from the wholesale side. Revenue they are plummeted 18.4%, dropping from $984.9 million to $803.5 million. This drop was because of the aforementioned accelerated shipments in advance of the firm’s ERP implementation in the us. That total impact was to the tune of about $100 million. But even if we remove that from the equation, the sales decline would have been about 8.3%, with the exit of Denizen impacting sales to the tune of $14 million and the firm's exit from Russia hitting sales by another $8 million.

Even though sales fell, analysts and market participants both seemed pleased. And this is because revenue still came in $10 million higher than what was anticipated. When it comes to profitability, the picture was a bit more complicated. Earnings per share were negative to the tune of $0.03. That's far worse than the $0.29 per share generated the same time one year earlier. It also resulted in management missing forecasts to the tune of $0.11. At the end of the day, this translates to net income declining from $114.7 million to negative $10.6 million. However, there were some anomalies here that need to be accounted for. The most significant, by far, was the $116.2 million in restructuring charges that the company booked. That's well above the $11.4 million booked for the same costs one year earlier. You see, management has been working on what it calls Project Fuel. This is a two-year initiative aimed at optimizing the company's business model and making profitable long-term growth possible. For the first half of this year, this will involve eliminating between 10% and 15% of the company's global corporate employee population.

Also associated with these operations was a $10.1 million hit in other expenses that mainly related to consulting, and a $5.5 million goodwill impairment. The company was also impacted by selling, general, and administrative costs rising from 45.8% of revenue to 50.8%. The pain was largely on the selling and administration sides of the equation, with direct-to-consumer business expansion costing the company on the selling side and the aforementioned consulting and goodwill impairment charges falling under this category. Higher spending on distribution expenses also impacted the company's financial condition.

Although earnings fell short of expectations, they actually exceeded forecasts to the tune of $0.05 on an adjusted basis. This is likely due, at least in part, to the company's gross profit margin climbing from 55.8% to 58.2%. Lower product costs and a favorable channel mix helped the company in this regard. Other profitability metrics also showed signs of weakness. Operating cash flow was the one exception. It went from negative $160.8 million to positive $286 million. But on an adjusted basis, it managed to fall from $176.1 million to $28.9 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company dropped from $223.7 million to $184.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This performance follows an interesting year for Levi Strauss & Co. In 2023, as can be seen in the chart above, revenue was only slightly higher than what it was in 2022. On the other hand, profits declined even as cash flows came in mixed. Operating cash flow nearly doubled during this window of time, but the adjusted figure for it declined by 30.1%. Though not quite as bad, EBITDA fell by 17.5% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, management believes that revenue should grow by between 1% and 3%. This is a significant improvement over what was seen in the first quarter on its own. It also implies that the rest of the year should be fairly robust. In fact, in its investor call, management was quite vocal about this. They said that they see ‘strong performance’ when it comes to the company's core offerings. The 501, for instance, reported a 23% increase in revenue year over year when it came to the direct-to-consumer sales channels. This follows a 32% increase in revenue the year prior. Loose fits for both men and women were up over 40% during the quarter. Management went even further with the claim that they have a real opportunity of capturing the head-to-toe denim apparel lifestyle market. They have even decided, in response to this, to increase their addressable market. But more specifics have not been offered up at this time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, management now believes that earnings per share will be between $1.17 and $1.27. This is an upward revision for the range of $0.02 per share. At the midpoint, it would translate to profits of about $486.7 million. Based on my own estimates, this should translate to adjusted operating cash flow of around $665.7 million and EBITDA totaling $741.9 million. With those figures, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. On an absolute basis, especially when looking at the 2024 estimates, the stock doesn't look bad. But I wouldn't call it a value play either. In the table below, meanwhile, you can see how shares are priced compared to five similar firms. On both a price to earnings basis and a price to operating cash flow basis, Levi Strauss & Co ended up being the most expensive of the group. Four of the five companies are cheaper than it when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach. This makes the stock very expensive relative to similar enterprises.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Levi Strauss & Co. 33.4 15.3 12.5 G-III Apparel Group (GIII) 7.4 2.2 3.8 Capri Holdings (CPRI) 25.2 12.8 11.5 Gildan Activewear (GIL) 11.9 11.6 9.6 Delta Apparel (DLA) 6.3 0.5 37.9 Kontoor Brands (KTB) 14.0 9.1 10.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

In my opinion, Levi Strauss & Co is a great global brand and its shares have seen a tremendous run higher. But all good things come to an end. Management is optimistic about the future and is investing heavily in new denim related products like corsets, vests, and more. The expectation is that revenue might soon return to actual growth. Although earnings fell short of expectations, it's great to see adjusted earnings exceed what analysts thought they would be. The picture is definitely improving. But because of how much the stock has risen up to this point and how shares are currently priced, I would argue that there are better opportunities at play. This has led me to downgrade the stock from a ‘buy’ to a ‘hold’.