As part of my investing strategy, I prefer covering and/or owning companies with proven track records of growth, investment-grade balance sheets, and positive future growth outlooks.

That is because the former two can enable a company to deliver durable and exceptional dividend growth to shareholders. If this persists for long enough, dividend payers belonging to the S&P 500 index (SP500) can join the ranks of Dividend Aristocrats.

As important as it is for a company to possess the first two characteristics, it's just as important to have a positive future growth outlook. That's because, all else equal, a business must keep growing to keep cutting higher dividend payment checks to shareholders each year.

One Dividend Aristocrat is Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). In February, the company extended its dividend growth streak to 30 consecutive years with a 6.1% raise in the quarterly dividend per share to $2.45.

Today, I'm going to be initiating coverage with a buy rating in the leading apartments REIT. Without further ado, please allow me to elaborate on the company's fundamentals and valuation to explain my buy case further.

ESS' 4.1% forward dividend yield is moderately below the REIT sector's median forward dividend yield of 4.7%. This is why Seeking Alpha's Quant System awards a C- grade to the company for forward dividend yield. In my view, ESS compensates with an A+ grade for dividend consistency, with its 30-year dividend growth streak.

The company's financials look strong enough to position it for future dividend growth as well. ESS' 72% core FFO payout ratio is meaningfully less than the 90% that rating agencies want to see from apartments REITs. The company's 53% debt-to-capital ratio supports the argument that the balance sheet is well-capitalized. That's because it is moderately below the 60% debt-to-capital ratio that rating agencies have as the industry-safe guideline.

As a result, ESS' long-term debt is rated BBB+ by S&P on a stable outlook. This implies the risk of the apartments REIT going out of business in the coming 30 years is 5%.

Thanks to its financial strength and quality property portfolio, the Zen Research Terminal projects the likelihood of a dividend cut in the next average recession is 0.5%. This grows to a 2% probability in the next severe recession. For context, these are the lowest possible values within the Zen Research Terminal.

Due to the interest rate-hiking/high-rate cycle, ESS remains approximately 30% below its all-time high in the $350s set over two years ago. However, I believe this pain inflicted on the share price in the last two years and change could represent an interesting buying opportunity.

ESS' five-year average dividend yield of 3.1% could indicate shares are worth $315 apiece. As interest rates eventually settle lower and the company's fundamentals appear to be holding up, a reversion to around this yield wouldn't be out of the question to me.

ESS' 13-year P/Core FFO ratio is 21.1 per FAST Graphs. This could imply shares are fairly valued at $321 based on the $15.16 consensus for 2024 and $329 using the $15.51 consensus for 2025. Weighing these fair values for what's left of 2024 and the carryover into 2025, shares could be worth approximately $324 each.

Averaging out these fair values, ESS' shares could be worth $319 apiece. That could mean shares are trading 25% below fair value from the current $240 share price (as of April 4, 2024).

If ESS can deliver on the current growth consensus and return to fair value, here are the total returns that it could produce over the next 10 years:

4.1% yield + 3.8% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + a 2.9% annual valuation multiple upside = 10.8% annual total return potential or a 179% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 9.8% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

An Established Apartments REIT In Supply-Challenged Markets

Since its founding in 1971, ESS has grown into one of the largest apartment REITs in the United States. Within its niche of apartment homes on the West Coast, the company is the largest operator, owning approximately 62,000 apartment homes across 252 apartment communities. This is evenly balanced between Southern California (42% of 2023 net operating income) and Northern California (40% of 2023 NOI), with the remainder of NOI being generated within the Seattle market.

California and Washington remain two of the most economically influential states in the U.S. and even among global economies. Together, these two states have a population of nearly 47 million people and account for over $4 trillion of U.S. GDP.

Now, it's true that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, some residents have left California. In 2021, the state lost nearly 400K residents. By comparison, California had grown by about 50K residents annually from 2000 to 2019. In 2023, California lost around 150K residents.

In many of ESS' areas, the demographics are fine, though. Starting with the Bay Area, it garnered roughly 72% of U.S. venture capital funding for artificial intelligence in 2023. This is consistent with the levels of funding that the local economy received before the pandemic. That's why the United Nations anticipates that the SF metro area population will grow from an estimated 3.3 million in 2024 to 3.6 million in 2034.

The same can be said for the Los Angeles metro area population. The UN projects that the area will grow from an estimated 12.6 million in 2024 to 13.7 million in 2034.

The story is also the same for Seattle, with the UN expecting the metro area population to climb from 3.5 million in 2024 to 3.9 million in 2034.

The economic vibrancy of ESS' apartment communities helps to explain how it had a 96.1% financial occupancy in Q4 2023 and 96.3% preliminary occupancy in January and February 2024.

There's also another factor that tips the scales in favor of ESS: The unaffordability of home ownership in the communities that it serves. High interest rates and climbing property values have inflated ESS' cost-to-own versus rent ratio to 2.6X. As shown above, this is well above the cost to own versus rent in other markets throughout the U.S. Simply put, it makes economic sense for even ESS' typically financially well-off tenants to live in apartments rather than their own homes.

The supply constraints part of the equation that has benefited ESS looks likely to continue moving forward. That's because it is often difficult to complete developments quickly due to regulatory obstacles and lengthy approval processes.

This is why ESS thinks that the total housing supply growth as a percent of stock will remain unchanged in 2024 from 2023's figure of 0.5%. Accordingly, the company believes that same-property revenue will rise by 1.7% in 2024. This would be a slowdown from 4.4% in 2023, but this guidance is with assumptions I think are conservative. That includes 1.3% U.S. GDP growth throughout 2024, which would be a substantial slowdown from the 3.4% annualized rate in Q4 2023.

Since there is still a degree of uncertainty in financial markets, ESS doesn't plan to start any new developments in 2024. However, the company has the balance sheet flexibility to do so if opportunities arose.

This is because ESS' net debt to adjusted EBITDAre ratio was 5.4 in 2023. That's the strongest position the company has been in with its balance sheet since 2019. ESS also has just $100 million in maturities coming due in 2024 and $633 million in 2025. Against the $1.7 billion in liquidity available as of Dec. 31, 2023, the company is financially sound (unless hyperlinked or otherwise noted, all details were sourced from ESS' March 2024 Investor Presentation and ESS' Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release).

The Dividend Has Room For Future Growth

Since its IPO in 1994, ESS has raised its dividend each year. The dividend per share has grown by 487% cumulatively in that time, which equates to a 5.4% compound annual growth rate. If recent years of dividend growth are any indication, similar dividend growth should continue.

This is because ESS expects to generate between $14.76 and $15.30 in core FFO per share in 2023. Of which, the $15.03 midpoint is in line with 2023's core FFO per share. Against the $9.66 in dividends per share that are on pace to be paid in 2024, that's a 64.3% core FFO per share payout ratio.

Risks To Consider

ESS is a great REIT, but it faces risks just like any other business.

As is the case with any pure-play REIT, the biggest risk that comes to mind is the geographic concentration of the company's real estate portfolio. If a natural disaster, such as an earthquake were to hit the company's markets, ESS could be adversely impacted. The company's operations could be interrupted, and its properties could be damaged beyond the amount for which they are commercially insured.

Another risk that comes with this concentration is the potential for unfavorable changes in rent control or rent stabilization laws. This could impede ESS' ability to increase rents and evict delinquent tenants, which may harm its operating fundamentals.

Summary: ESS Could Be A Blue-Chip Buy

Amid the uncertain environment with interest rates and the resulting decrease in development activity, ESS' growth is temporarily diminished. But as the markets get more clarity about rates, the company should resume typical development activity. This should help ESS to return to mid-single-digit annual core FFO per share growth in the long term.

In the meantime, shares are priced at a blended P/Core FFO ratio of 15.8. This is situated below the 10-year normal of 21.1, which could provide some material upside in the valuation multiple as ESS' growth outlook improves. If ESS can recapture its normal valuation multiple and grow as predicted, 54% cumulative total returns could be possible through 2026. That's why I'm starting my coverage with a buy rating.