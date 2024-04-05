tadamichi

In this article, we take a look at the Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL). MSDL falls under the $18bn Morgan Stanley private credit platform which itself sits under the $1.5trn Morgan Stanley Investment Management. The company recently completed its initial public offering, after operating as a private BDC for several years. MSDL trades at a 10.8% yield and a 7% premium to book.

Much like the rest of the BDC space, MSDL allocates primarily to less-cyclical sectors such as Software, Insurance and Commercial Services. It is somewhat underweight Healthcare, a sector which is often one of the top two sector weights for BDCs.

The portfolio is primarily allocated to first-lien loans - well above the sector average level. The allocation to non-secured assets is just 2% - one of the lowest in the sector.

The portfolio has 172 investments with the largest position at 2.8%, making it relatively well diversified. The median EBITDA was $80m, putting it right in the middle-market sweet spot, below upper middle-market focused BDCs such as ARCC and BXSL and above those focused on the lower middle-market such as CSWC and FDUS.

As is typically the case with BDC IPOs, there are several lock-up expiry dates to keep an eye on. They are 21-July, 19-October and 22-January 2025. MSDL has put in place a $100m share repurchase program whereby the company can repurchase shares below the NAV. This, alongside the post-lock up special dividends, is intended to support the share price as pre-IPO shareholders exit.

Quarter Update

Q4 net income came in at $0.67 - below that of the previous quarter and in line Q2. We expect net income to move lower as a result of the rise in the management fee which we discuss below as well as some net income dilution from the recent capital raise. Over the medium term, we expect a rise in leverage to partly, but not fully, offset this downward trend.

MSDL declared a regular dividend of $0.50 as well as a $0.10 special dividend. There is another $0.10 special dividend scheduled in 2024. The two specials are timed to occur after two lock-up expiries to support the stock. It is likely that the specials will go away once net income starts to fall and the lock-up expiries are behind us. Spillover ended the year at $0.50.

The NAV rose by 0.5%, primarily as a result of retained net income.

The NAV has been moving higher after a drop in 2022. It is about 1% off the peak.

Income Dynamics

The biggest driver of net income will be the change in the fee structure. Prior to the listing, the management fee was just 0.25% while the incentive fees were set at 15%. The management fee will move up to 1% and the incentive fee for both net investment income and net realized gains will rise to 17.5% with the net income hurdle starting at 6%. There is a 3-year lookback on the realized gain incentive fees.

There is a fee waiver in place for the first year such that the management fee is reduced to 0.75% and incentive fees are reduced to 15%. Overall, this is a pretty favorable fee structure across the public even once the waiver is gone. That said, going forward, net income will face an additional headwind of at least 1% (1.5% after the fee waiver expires) in absolute terms or around 10-15% of current net income.

Similar to what we saw with the recently listed BDC OBDE, the fee structure of MSDL was much more favorable to shareholders prior to its listing. This strategy of keeping fees low within a private vehicle looks to be fairly common. Presumably, it helps to attract the initial private capital and then subsequently to market the BDC as well as raise additional capital at the IPO.

Net new investments rose over the quarter. For the full year, fundings of $632m were well above repayments of $363m.

Leverage finished the year at 0.87x - below the target range of 1-1.25x and also below the sector average. The positive net investments number was overshadowed by the capital call at the end of the year. The additional $97m of capital raised through the IPO will push leverage slightly lower as well in the near term. Management said they expected to raise leverage over the medium term towards the midpoint of its target range.

Portfolio Quality

There are 3 investments (out of 172) on non-accrual with an at-cost value of 0.6%. This is up from 1 investment on non-accrual at the end of 2022. Oddly, MSDL does not readily disclose the fair-value of its non-accruals but it would normally be significantly lower than the at-cost figure.

PIK income was about 1% - very low by sector standards.

Over 98% of the portfolio is in the top 2 risk rating buckets.

Stance and Takeaways

The MSDL price has behaved oddly. It did very little out of the IPO gates and then rallied around 8% in the past month. At this point its valuation is trading around 5% above the median BDC in our coverage.

The company has performed well relative to the sector as shown below, outperforming the average BDC in our coverage by around 0.5% over the last 3 years in total NAV terms.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the company's historic total NAV return is not representative of its future return and needs care when comparing to the broader sector.

Specifically, because the company's fee will increase 1-1.5% going forward relative to the NAV, we need to adjust its historic returns lower when making comparisons with other BDCs. Once we do this the company's historic performance at its new fee structure is right on par with the median BDC in our coverage. This suggests that it's somewhat expensive now. This, together with the lock-up expiries later in the year, suggest there will be better entry points.