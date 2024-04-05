Bim/E+ via Getty Images

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is a leading global building materials company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, and innovative building solutions to construction-related customers.

In our view, the company has established itself as a best-in-class operator with strong market positions across its core product categories.

As the largest building materials supplier in North America and Europe by volume, we believe CRH is well-positioned to benefit from increased infrastructure spending, the reshoring of manufacturing capacity, and a long-term recovery in residential construction activity.

In short, we believe CRH presents a compelling investment opportunity for several reasons:

First, the company's vertically integrated business model and scale advantages support solid and growing margins, and strong cash flow generation. Second, CRH is well-positioned to benefit from several secular growth drivers, including increased infrastructure spending globally and the post-pandemic reshoring of manufacturing capacity. Third, the company's strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation provide ample flexibility to drive continued inorganic growth. Finally, the stock trades at a discount to peers despite its superior growth profile and competitive positioning.

As such, we currently maintain a Buy rating on CRH.

CRH: A Competitively Advantaged Business Model

CRH operates across four reporting segments: Americas Materials, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials, and Europe Building Solutions. The Americas businesses accounted for approximately 73% of group EBITDA in FY 2023, as shown in the chart below.

CRH - FY 2023 EBITDA by Business Segment (CRH 4Q23 2023 Earnings Presentation)

In our view, the company's key competitive advantages include its vertically integrated business model, significant scale, broad product offering, and strategically located asset base.

CRH's vertical integration allows the company to provide end-to-end solutions for large, complex construction projects and capture a greater share of the profit pool. And as the largest player in fragmented markets, CRH benefits from significant scale advantages that support strong pricing power and operational efficiencies, leading to solid and growing margins and strong cash flow generation. To this end, over the last 10 years CRH has seen its EBITDA margin double from 9% to 18%, while FCF has grown at a CAGR of 13%, as seen in the table below.

CRH - EBITDA Margin Expansion and FCF Growth (Koyfin)

CRH's broad product offering across both heavy-side and light-side building materials further enhances its competitive positioning. In our view, the company can provide a one-stop-shop solution for customers across a wide range of construction projects. This product breadth is complemented by CRH's extensive geographic footprint, with a strong presence in what we view as attractive markets across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Notable (Positive) Recent Developments

A key recent development for CRH was the company's relisting of its primary stock exchange listing to the NYSE in September 2023. We believe this move will significantly improve investor awareness of the story and help drive a re-rating of the stock toward peer valuation levels over time as U.S. investors become more familiar with the business. The increased visibility should also support greater trading liquidity and potentially attract new institutional investors to the stock. Since CRH’s relisting on 9/25/23, the stock is up +53.5% (through 4/2/24) while the S&P 500 has returned +20.1% over the same period, as seen in the chart below.

CRH vs. S&P 500 - Since CRH Relisting (Koyfin)

Despite this rapid share price appreciation over a relatively short period, we continue to believe there is significant embedded upside from current levels.

Another positive recent development was CRH's strong FY 2023 results, outlined in the table below, which saw EBITDA come in ahead of guidance.

Key Highlights - CRH plc FY 2023 Results & Year-over-Year Changes (Seeking Alpha)

This outperformance was driven by robust underlying demand across the company's key end markets of infrastructure and non-residential construction, partially offset by ongoing weakness in the residential end market.

On the M&A front, CRH remains active in pursuing acquisitions to enhance its geographic footprint and expand its product offerings.

Overall, the company completed 22 bolt-on acquisitions in 2023. Among its larger acquisitions, in November 2023 the company acquired a portfolio of U.S. cement and ready-mix assets in Texas for $2.1 billion, further strengthening its position in the high-growth Texas market. Texas is a highly attractive market from a construction standpoint, given its strong population and GDP growth which continue to drive new construction activity. Texas is also the largest recipient of federal highway funding in the U.S.

If recent deal activity is any indication, CRH seems to have a solid pipeline. The company recently announced a proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Adbri, a leading Australian building materials company. Adbir’s Board has since unanimously recommended that their shareholders vote in favor of the deal. In our view, this deal, which is expected to close sometime this year, would provide an attractive platform for growth in the Australian market and is consistent with management's capital allocation strategy.

Multiple Ways to Win

Looking forward, we see several attractive growth drivers for CRH.

In the near- and medium-term, the company should benefit from increased infrastructure spending, particularly in the U.S. where the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is expected to drive a significant increase in funding for highways, bridges, and other public works projects. As the largest road paver in the U.S., CRH is well-positioned to capitalize on this increased spending.

Company management is already citing the benefits of newfound government support for infrastructure spending. During the CRH’s last earnings call in February, CEO Albert Manifold noted that,

“...across [CRH’s] two major markets in Europe and the United States, we are seeing unprecedented government support for infrastructure, which is 50% of total construction in our largest market in the United States. It's over 1/3 of construction in Europe, and that's going to continue on regardless for the rest of this decade.”

Longer-term, we believe CRH will benefit from the reshoring of manufacturing capacity in both the U.S. and Europe as companies look to build more resilient supply chains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent comments from management, this trend is already driving increased investment in large, complex, non-residential projects, which play to CRH's strengths given its integrated model and broad product offering. This also aligns with what manufacturers are saying, as a large majority (69%) of U.S. manufacturers said they've already begun reshoring their supply chains in a recent survey by Medius.

In the residential end market, while near-term fundamentals remain challenged, we believe the long-term outlook is positive. Housing starts in the U.S. remain well below historical averages despite strong underlying demand, supported by favorable demographic trends such as the aging of the millennial generation into their prime home-buying years.

As interest rates normalize and affordability improves, we expect to see a multi-year recovery in residential construction activity.

While our typical investment time horizon is much longer than one year (typically 3-5+ years), we think the below slide from the company’s FY 2023 earnings call does a nice job of summarizing the attractive growth drivers across CRH’s end markets in the U.S. and Europe.

CRH - End-Market Outlook for 2024 (CRH's 4Q23 Earnings Call Presentation)

Beyond these organic growth drivers, we expect CRH to remain active in bolt-on M&A to expand its geographic footprint and product offering. The company has a strong track record of value-creative deal-making, with management targeting small to mid-sized acquisitions in the $0.5-2.0 billion range. As seen in the chart below, since Manifold took over as CEO in 2014, the company’s ROIC has increased markedly and has generally trended upward. Moreover, CRH’s balance sheet is well positioned to support continued M&A, with net debt-to-EBITDA of just 1.1x as of year-end 2023.

CRH: A High Quality Business Trading at Discount Prices

Valuation is a key part of our investment thesis for CRH, with the stock currently trading at a notable discount to peers. On a forward P/E basis, CRH trades at just 16.2x 2024 consensus estimates, compared to the peer group average of more than 20x. Similarly, CRH also trades at a discount to its peer group on an NTM EV/EBITDA and NTM EV/Sales basis. Note that we aimed to construct a peer group representative of comparable businesses across each of CRH's core business segments and geographies, as outlined in the table below.

CRH Comparables Table (Tikr)

We view this discount as unwarranted given CRH's superior growth profile, leading market positions, favorable end-market exposures, and strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation. Additionally, CRH's greater exposure to the infrastructure and non-residential end markets should support above-average growth in the coming years given positive fundamentals in these verticals.

As CRH becomes more well-followed by U.S. investors post the re-listing, we expect the valuation gap to peers to narrow over time driven by multiple expansion coupled with continued earnings growth.

Additionally, using a simple DCF analysis of CRH which assumes the business continues to grow FCF at its historical 10-year CAGR of 13% through 2026, and applies a relatively conservative 8% discount rate to those cash flows (and assumes those cash flows are taxed at the highest corporate tax rate), as well as a 2% terminal growth rate, we reach a conservative estimate of intrinsic value of approximately $149.51 per share, or approximately 77% upside from current levels.

Since we believe CRH will likely grow FCF in the mid-to-high-teens over the next three years, driven by their competitive positioning assuming management continues to successfully execute on the growth strategies previously mentioned, we think our price target will likely prove overly conservative.

Risks to Our Investment Thesis

While we believe the risk-reward is skewed positively for CRH, there are several risks to our thesis that bear monitoring. One key risk is a potential cyclical downturn in non-residential construction activity, which could pressure volumes and pricing. Additionally, given the inflationary environment and potential risk of stubbornly high inflation, CRH may not be able to fully pass through cost increases to customers, which could weigh on margins.

On the M&A front, there is always risk around deal execution and integration, though we think the quality of the management team and their capital allocation track record sufficiently mitigates this risk.

Finally, given the company's large European business, there is FX translation risk should the U.S. dollar continue to strengthen. However, we think currencies tend to mean revert over time which suggests that the dollar is more likely to weaken over the next 3-5 years as opposed to strengthen.

CRH: We're Buyers in Light of an Attractive Valuation and Long-term Growth Tailwinds

Despite the risks noted above, we believe CRH is a best-in-class building materials company that is well positioned for long-term growth and value creation. The company's vertically integrated model, scale advantages, and broad product offering support strong competitive positioning and solid, growing margins. CRH is also favorably exposed to several attractive secular growth drivers, including increased infrastructure spending globally and the reshoring of manufacturing capacity.

Moreover, with the benefit of a strong balance sheet, management has ample flexibility to drive continued inorganic growth via bolt-on M&A.

Importantly, we think the stock trades at a significant discount both to peers and on a simple DCF basis, providing an attractive margin of safety for investors.

As such, we believe CRH offers a compelling risk-reward profile for long-term oriented investors. With approximately 77% upside from current levels based on our conservative estimate of intrinsic value, we have a Buy rating on CRH.