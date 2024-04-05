Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, OSB Group Plc (OTCPK:OSBGF) analysis marks a new initiation of coverage. The company is a UK-based specialist mortgage lender. In detail, OSB is the leading provider of mortgage loans to professional landlords (buy-to-let segment). OSB Group engages its activities with two divisions: 1) Charter Court Financial Services and 2) OneSavings Bank, under the Kent Reliance and InterBay brands. In addition, we should report that OSB's lending business is backed by its funding platforms.

Our team has solid knowledge of the EU financials sector, which includes banks and specialty companies such as stock exchanges. But taking a step back, we decided to provide a top-down analysis that supports our positive forward-thinking view on OSB Group.

Why are we supportive?

The UK government heavily reduced its support for social housing. Since 1991, UK social housebuilding has had an average annual net loss of 24,000 homes. This was also evidence post-COVID-19. For this reason, professional landlords picked up the slack. This segment also benefits from a 2015 change in taxation that supports structure with multiple properties. These regulatory changes were also a constraint for traditional banks, given the fact that professional Buy-to-Let landlords were required to submit a business plan. Traditional banks stepped away from this end-market segment. We cover many EU banks, and we know they are more specialized in mortgage loans. On the other hand, for non-bank lenders, the government increased the regulatory requirements, and due to higher funding costs, OSB Group was able to increase and capture market share. For this reason, here at the Lab, we believe the industry's competitive intensity will likely continue to decline.

On the MACRO analysis, 2023 has been a challenging year for the UK real estate market. This was due to higher interest rates and persistent inflation. However, the UK residential market is expected to reach approximately USD 476.46 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.75%. This follows a house price appreciation of 44% over the past 15 years. In addition, according to Reuters, the Conservative Party is ahead in the polls, and Social Housing support is not on the agenda.

Our Earnings Projections

The OSB Group financials show that the company has a solid track record and has almost doubled its revenue in the last five years (Fig 1). Given that it is our first time coverage, we positively report that OSB beats consensus expectations in the Fiscal Year 2023 results. In detail, the adjusted H2 2023 pre-tax profits were a 6% beat. In addition, the CET 1 ratio was 40 basis points higher than Wall Street analyst estimates.

That said, the company guides a broadly flat 2024 net interest margin (NIM) (Fig 2). This was below consensus estimates, which, on average, forecasted 280 basis points compared to a company's internal estimate of 251 basis points.

Here at the Lab, we believe there is a clear upside, even when applying the OSB Group NIM evolution. The company anticipates further pressure as the group's term deposit book rolls. However, this process is expected to be completed in H2 2024. Considering the UK interest rate trajectory, our team forecasts an NIM of 2.58% and 2.48% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Following a lower-than-expected margin, we have a net income of £333 million and £327 million for the respective year.

OSB is well positioned to support its margin thanks to a low cost-to-income ratio of 36%, which is slightly below the second-largest player, Paragon Banking Group (36.6%). The company's loan-to-value on its properties is at >80%, with a rent income to interest expense well covered at 200%. This provides a margin of safety that cannot go unnoticed.

To support the shareholders' remuneration, the company has a dividend yield of 8.5%. 21.8 pence per share was already paid this year. However, OSB has a progressive dividend per share policy and a buyback (£50 million) - Fig 3. In our estimates, we expect a higher buyback in 2025, and for this reason, despite lower income results, we see a growing EPS (due to a lower share count). In detail, we project 2024 and 2025 EPS results of 89.3 and 92.8 pence, respectively.

OSB Group track record

Fig 1

OSB NIM 2024 Outlook

Fig 2

OSB Dividend and Buyback

Fig 3

Valuation

Given the banks' complexity, we usually value financial corporations using the price-earnings methodology. Within our coverage, the large EU financial institution trades between 6.5x and 7x P/E. In our numbers, OSB Group's P/E is below 4x in our 2025 projection. Looking at OSB's balance sheet, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was at 16.1% in 2023. With KBC Group, this CET1 ratio is among the strongest across our EU banking coverage. Here at the lab, we believe OSB valuation is inexpensive, given the company's solid growth and returns. Applying a 20% P/E discount as we used for our regional insurance peers (Aegon, NN Group, and Aviva), we derive a price-earning target of 5.2x. With our forecast EPS, we value OSB with a buy rating target of 482.56 in GBp (0.01 GBP). This represents a stock price appreciation upside of 32.2%.

Risks and Protection

Risks to our target price include lower net interest margin and lower real estate value. In H1 2023, a significant charge within the OSB margin cost the company approximately £182 million. In 2021, the company announced a client fraud for a total consideration of £20 million. There is an ongoing change with a CFO replacement, and we should also report that OSB is a £1.5 billion market cap company.

Conclusion

The company is very disciplined and has an extremely low default rate. During COVID-19, the company was able to increase its market share. The UK housing market is compelling for rent due to supply constraints. OSB represents a compelling opportunity thanks to a quality business and the current depressed share price valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.