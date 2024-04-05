Daniel Grizelj

It's been a hard environment for global investors, arguably for a decade. Any kind of diversification outside of US markets diluted performance, as momentum largely favor the US over everything else. At some point this will change (or at least I hope it will). If you agree and find it appealing to consider global diversification, the SPDR® Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) could be the fund for you. DGT is an equity-focused Exchange-Traded Fund aiming to mirror the total return performance of the Global Dow Index, net of fees and expenses. This particular index encompasses a selection of 150 global companies, chosen for their market size, reputation, and pivotal role in the worldwide economy. The objective of the fund is to span across both established and burgeoning markets. Launched in September 2000, DGT is under the stewardship of State Street Global Advisors, a premier entity in the ETF management sphere. The expense ratio for this fund stands at 0.50%, which is an important consideration for investors looking at the cost aspect of investing in this ETF.

ETF Holdings: A Peek into the Holdings

The stocks in DGT are selected not just based on their size and reputation but also on their importance in the global economy. No position makes up more than 1.14% of the portfolio, making this well diversified. Holdings include:

Anglo American PLC (OTCQX:AAUKF): A UK-based global mining company that deals with a diverse range of metals and minerals including copper, nickel, platinum, and more. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG): An American company that operates numerous travel fare aggregators and travel fare metasearch engines. Intel Corp (INTC): A leading global technology company specializing in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. Deutsche Bank AG Registered (DB): A German multinational investment bank and financial services company, it holds a weightage of 0.82% in the fund. Broadcom Inc (AVGO): A global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products.

Geographically, more than half is US-oriented, with the rest primarily Japan and Europe.

ssga.com

Sector Composition and Weightings

DGT has a diverse sector composition. It's worth noting that this does not have as much Technology exposure as large-cap averages, and as such does make it a larger diversifier beyond just geographic location.

ssga.com

Peer Comparison: DGT Versus Other Similar ETFs

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) are often compared with DGT. These funds have lower expense ratios (32 bps for ACWI and 3 bps for IVV), with IVV outperforming (makes sense as it's US only) and ACWI underperforming.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing

Pros:

Global Exposure: DGT offers exposure to a broad range of companies from both developed and emerging markets. This can be particularly beneficial for investors looking to diversify their portfolio geographically. Equal-Weighted Index: The index that DGT tracks is equal-weighted. This means that no single company can disproportionately affect the fund's performance. Performance: DGT has shown outperformance against ACWI as a global equity fund.

Cons:

Currency Risk: Given its global exposure, DGT faces currency risk. The fund's performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates. Expense Ratio: The expense ratio of DGT is relatively high when compared to other similar ETFs. This could eat into the returns for investors.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

DGT offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in a globally diversified portfolio of companies that are significant to the world economy. While its expense ratio is higher than some of its peers, its consistent outperformance and global exposure make it an attractive option for investors looking for geographic diversification in their portfolio.

I think overall this is a good fund. I like the sector mix, the weighting methodology, and where we are in the cycle. There is a real argument to be made for investing outside the US if indeed we are in a period of global re-accelerating growth. This is a way to play it.