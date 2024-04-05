Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tradeweb Government Bond Update - March 2024

Apr. 05, 2024 4:42 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Summary

  • March saw the reversal of the sell-off trend in government debt markets experienced so far this year.
  • The month’s biggest mover was the yield on the UK 10-year Gilt, which dropped almost 20 basis points to 3.92%.
  • In the U.S., the 10-year Treasury mid-yield came in 6 basis points lower in March at 4.19% from 4.25% in February.

Bonds

stockstudioX

March saw the reversal of the sell-off trend in government debt markets experienced so far this year. Yields on 10-year benchmark notes decreased across the board, apart from those for Japan, which rose by 1 basis point on the month prior to

This article was written by

Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
161 Followers
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

