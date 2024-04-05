Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Alibaba (BABA) is undeniably one of the most intriguing companies I've ever analyzed. It holds a dominant position in the e-commerce sector in China, and more in general in Asia, with a presence in Europe and America. However, over the last few years, its growth has tapered off, primarily due to intensified competition, and regulatory challenges in China.

The company boasts strong financials, displaying a substantial cash reserve that serves as a financial fortress and consistently generates healthy cash flows. However, only a portion of these cash flows is reinvested into the business or distributed to investors. A significant part of the cash generation is instead parked in marketable securities which do not create any value for shareholders.

Furthermore, investors highly underestimate the amount of Stock-Based-Compensation that the company does, which significantly diminish the effect of buybacks and consequently dilute shareholders' ownership.

All of the above, in my view, has a significant impact on the assessment of the company and, therefore, on the overall return that the company may deliver. If we were to compare it to other investment opportunities, we would understand why Alibaba is not really a bargain.

Equity Risk Premium

A brief discussion on the Equity Risk Premium (ERP) in China is essential to understand the associated risks and the cost of equity. The ERP represents the additional return that investors demand for undertaking the risk of investing in the equity market, surpassing the risk-free rate. The formula for calculating the Equity Risk Premium is as follows:

"ERP = expected market return - risk-free rate"

If you want to know more about it, I will leave the link to the research done by Professor Aswath Damodaran.

Country Default Spreads and Risk Premiums

As we can see in the image above, the professor suggests an Equity Risk Premium (ERP) of approximately 6% for China. Despite the fact it might seem low, that is what it is.

Now, keeping in mind that the current US 10-year Treasury Bond yield is around 4.2%, a reasonable rate of return would be around 10%. Let's keep this number in mind because it is going to help us understand why investing in the company may not be a great deal.

Real Value Creation

Let's try to understand what returns we can expect from Alibaba and why the company is trading at current market value. I will first estimate the "owner earnings" generation by breaking down meticulously the cash flow statement, to better comprehend what the company can generate. Secondly, I will attempt to give an estimation of the company value, based on what Alibaba returns to its investors and on the investments that have been made.

For the Fiscal Year 2024, the company is expected to generate $27 billion in operating cash flows. From that, we have to subtract the capital expenditures. Breaking down the $4.8 billion that will be allocated to Capex, Alibaba delineates that approximately $4 billion is essential for maintaining and developing the company's infrastructure. The $800 million remaining is mainly dedicated to acquiring land use rights and other investments, so it is not an expense. Therefore I do not consider that amount in the calculation.

Another expense that must be considered in the calculation is stock-based compensation, which is expected to be in the range of $4.3 billion. Although is a non-monetary expense, so no outflow occurs, it has a dilutive effect on shareholders' ownership, therefore it diminishes value. Despite many may disagree with netting SBC from the computation, I like to keep the math simple.

So, if we deduct these expenses from the $27 billion generated from operations, it's reasonable to assert that the true value created by BABA is approximately $19 - $20 billion. On that account, if one wants to use a DCF model to assess the business value, I would suggest using this figure as cash flow.

However, what matters is not the value creation, but instead the actual distribution to shareholders and investments made. So let's see where the management intends to deploy the cash. This will allow us to understand the real return that the company can offer.

In the last quarter, an increase in the amount of buyback of $25 billion has been approved, thus upsizing the previous repurchase program and bringing the total to $35.3 billion, which the management intends to use for the next 3 years, till March 2027. This would result in $11.7 billion in buybacks per year. Plus, if we add the annual dividend that the company is planning to distribute from now on of $2.5 billion, we would be around $14 billion returned per year to the shareholders. However, from that amount, we have to subtract the $4 billion in SBC for the same reasons as before. Resulting therefore in a "net return" to investors of around $10 billion, with the remaining cash flows $8/9 billion ($27 Operating - $4.8 Capex - $14 BB & dividend) invested in marketable securities.

Now, if we assume the company will deliver these results in the years to come, at the current market valuation ($180 billion) we are sitting in a gross return of around 5.5% per year. Far away from the 10% I, and probably the markets too, expect. Of course, if I were to consider also the cash flow deployed in marketable securities, we would be exceeding that threshold. The reason why I do not take this into account is very simple. If the company does not have any better solution than piling cash and investing it in treasury, I would rather have that cash given back to me, so I can invest as I please. Certainly, the amount of cash they have in the balance sheet gives me a further margin of safety, but as long as it sits there, it does not add any value for shareholders.

Many may say that I'm being too conservative, but let's take Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)for example. Almost everything they make is given back to shareholders by either dividends or buybacks. I'm sure they would not be worth ~$3 Trillion if they deployed cash as Alibaba does. Let's also take Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for instance, they do not distribute anything, but re-invest every penny to expand their businesses. I would want Alibaba to do the same, but if the alternatives are investing in marketable securities, I'm not okay with that.

Furthermore, with the 10-year treasury bills yielding around 4.2%, the return Alibaba gives (5.5%) is not that great. So I do not blame those who prefer going for the bond. Of course, if they were to invest these cash flows in any other way, for instance, as they are doing with Cainiao, that would consequently change the evaluations. However, it must be a consistent strategy to ensure an accurate assessment.

Coming to the evaluation itself, if we assume that the company will deliver this returns for the years to come ($10 billion I estimated) and we apply to it a multiple of 15, considering their healthy financials and a continuous cost reduction of the operations, which improves profitability, we would be around $150 billion. If we added the Net cash position ~$60 billion (Liquidity - Long Term Debt - Capital leases), this would bring us to an evaluation of $210 billion, not far from the current market capitalisation.

Final considerations

In conclusion, Alibaba remains a strong business, and I believe it will likely continue to thrive in the next 10 years or more. However, considering its current market capitalization, I think the stock is fairly priced. The company's long-term prospects will depend on its ability to adapt to changing market conditions, and regulatory environment.

It seems that the new CEO has a clear strategy for Alibaba, which, on a personal note, I like. He is shifting the focus back to the company's core business, e-commerce. The investments in Cainiao and the strengthening of Tmall and Taobao are evidence of the company's commitment to revitalizing its core business model and market position. Nonetheless, it is still too early to take into consideration these changes, given the track record. If Alibaba were able to deploy its cash more efficiently, I am confident that it would trade at higher valuations.