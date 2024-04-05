Animaflora

Shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) have stabilized around the $200 mark. Back in October of last year, I believed that Nucor was muddling through, with the business being on track to earn between $16 and $20 per share. Being a very strong operator in a cyclical steel industry, the company has delivered on its promises, certainly in recent times.

While there were legitimate concerns about lower earnings power, and potential M&A creating stronger competitors, the overall long-term quality of the business should prevail in the long run, as is the case right now.

Nucor - A Strong Operator In A Cyclical Industry

Nucor is widely regarded to be a top-notch player in the cyclical steel industry, as strong execution and a balanced capital approach have driven long-term outperformance of the business and its shares.

Ahead of the financial crisis, the company saw peak sales of around $25 billion, accompanied by mid-double-digit operating margins, all supporting a share price around the $80 mark. Following continued investments and reinvestment made into the business, the company actually saw sales stuck at $23 billion in 2019 (a year after the previous peak) yet it was a much better-positioned business.

Revenues recovered in an impressive manner to $36 billion in 2021, with operating profits reported as high at $9 billion. The earnings bonanza triggered the company to announce a big $3 billion deal for C.H.I. Overhead in 2022. The company posted sales at $41 billion that year, with operating profits reported at $10 billion, yielding peak profits of around $30 per share.

These earnings made that net debt was largely estimated, yet peak profitability was already coming down, as first quarter sales for 2023 fell to $8.7 billion, although second quarter sales were reported at $9.5 billion. Pegging earnings power at an annual run rate of $16-$20 per share, a $150 stock in October looks pretty fairly valued amidst a flattish net debt load. Trading at a high single digit earnings multiple, the question is how earnings would trend and average out over the cycle after these earnings were cut in a half from peak profitability.

Other than uncertainty on the earnings power of the business, there were the M&A rumors within the industry with US Steel (X) in play, as this has become quite public and political play now. Given that position, I was a happy holder around the $150 mark, seeing no convincing reason to either add to my position, or to sell it down.

On To The $200 Mark

Since the fall, shares of Nucor have risen by a third, trading near their highs at $200 per share. In October, Nucor posted third quarter results which were largely in line with the results so far reported in 2023.

In November, the board approved a $280 million investment to modernize its steel plate mill in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A month later, the company announced a 6% hike in the quarterly dividend to $0.54 per share, being the 203rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend being paid out by the business.

In January, the company posted its 2023 results. Fourth quarter sales were down 12% to $7.70 billion, with full year sales down 16% to $34.71 billion. Sales declines were pretty much entirely the result of price declines, with volume trends being pretty flattish as this mix weighed heavily on the profitability of the firm. Full year earnings per share fell from $28 and change in 2022 to $18.00 in 2023, as fourth quarter earnings per share were reported at just $3.16 per share.

Given the softer end of the year, it was comforting to hear that the company saw higher earnings in the first quarter of 2024, suggesting that annual earnings power of $12-$13 per share looked too conservative. This is comforting as the company furthermore ended the year with $363 million in net cash, as the 247 million shares granted the company grant equity of the business a $49 billion equity valuation.

Earnings power is welcome, as capital spending is seen at $3.5 billion in 2024, up from $2.2 billion in 2022. Not that this compares to depreciation expenses of $930 million in 2023, suggesting net capital spending of around $2.5 billion in 2024 which is equal to about $10 per share, creating a significant drag on free cash flows. These cash outflows are in part geared to a $860 million rebar micro mill project, as announced in February.

2024 - More Good News

By mid-March, Nucor guided for first quarter earnings to come in at a midpoint of $3.60 per share, up from a $3.16 per share number reported in the fourth quarter of 2023, but recognized that the sequential growth in earnings per share is driven by continued buybacks reducing the outstanding share count as the company has spent over $1.1 billion to acquire some 5.5 million shares around the $180 mark by mid-March. Such an earnings number is still down from first quarter earnings reported at $4.45 per share in 2023.

Early in April, Nucor announced another bolt-on deal, as it announced the acquisition of Southwest Data Products, a manufacturer and installer of data center infrastructure. The $115 million deal gives Nucor greater access to customers in the data center industry, while some 147 teammates are added to Nucor. Few other details were announced, as this is truly a bolt-on deal, more designed to bolster the long term expertise and growth opportunities for the business in this area.

With shares having risen by a third, while earnings power largely comes in around $15 per share, the multiple becomes a bit more demanding in the lower teens, but still nothing excessive. That being said, overall valuations look largely fair here, as many peers trade at (far) lower valuations, as I do not expect the company to trade at market multiples.

Given all this, I am a bit more inclined to sell rips higher from here, as the re-rating is largely full here, and while the truly long term thesis should likely still play out, I am aware that shares have seen a huge multi-year run already as well.