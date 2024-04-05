SweetBunFactory

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is one of my first companies covered on Seeking Alpha, and this will likely be my last article on the company. On January 16, the company announced its official merger with Synopsys (SNPS). This comes just weeks after me saying that the possibilities of merger is low and giving it a fair value of $342. Now that the details of the merger are understood, we can have a better view of the long-term upside of owning ANSYS. My updated fair value of the stock is $397

Fair Price Evaluation

The details of the merger are as follows: $197 cash and 0.345 shares of SNPS for each ANSS share.

Thus, all we have to evaluate is the price of Synopsis at the time of merger. Currently, there are 152 million outstanding shares of SNPS and ANSYS has 87.02 million. 87.02 million * 0.345 is 30.02 million shares, which means the number of SNPS shares is expected to be diluted by around 20%. In the bear case scenario, where supply and demand of SNPS stays constant, SNPS experiences a simple dilution, in which case the share price would fall from the current price of $590 to $492, making 0.345 shares worth $170 and the price target at $367.

While this most likely won't be the case, there is a possibility that the amount of debt will deter investors interest even though it has acquired one of the most prominent companies in simulation.

In the more likely scenario, we can combine SNPS earnings (TTM) of $1.4 billion with ANSS earnings (TTM) of $520 million. SNPS has P/E of 62.87 and EPS of $9.3 while ANSS has P/E of 50.92 and EPS of $6.8. For the sake of simplicity, we can use 55 as target P/E. This is on the low side as a comparable company, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) trades at 76x P/E. With this, we can see that the expected EPS after the merger is $(1400+520)/182 shares (in millions), which is $10.55. And multiply that by target P/E of 55, we get $580 for the target price for Synopsys after merger. This would make the price target $397 for ANSYS, which is a 13% upside. I will explain why Synopsys stock remains optimistic even after the merger below.

The Debt Issue

In my article about my pessimistic view on the plausibility of a merger, I argued that the merger would either take too much debt or dilute the shares too much. Synopsys opted to go for the combination of the two.

ANSYS

Let's take a closer look. I expect that the merger itself will go smoothly as the two companies have already cooperated closely since 2017. In fact, I think they can in fact maintain their level of revenue while reducing operational costs, thus improving margin. While the two can continue their business as usual, there can be a more efficient spread of work among the workers (reducing repetitive jobs) and sharing of compute power. This is where I expect the increase in margins to come from. However, for a company taking on a $17 billion toll in cash, I was pessimistic about its recovery.

ANSYS

However, this concern was addressed by both parties. They forecast that the merger will be able to reduce debt to less than $5 billion, or 2x debt to EBITDA within 2 years. It is important to realize that the market the companies operate in is one of software- high margins and low debt. Currently, Synopsys has an debt-to-EBITDA of 0.32 and ANSYS of 0.58. Still, the predicted 2x debt-to-EBITDA should be manageable. Looking at the forecasts, it appears the debt situation is much better than I imagined. As long as debt does not prove to be a long-term burden, it should minimally affect investors interest and outlook on the sector.

The Benefits of Merger

Evidently, ANSYS shareholders will most likely pass this deal as the price set is quite good. However, I am still puzzled how exactly ANSYS will bring benefits to Synopsys over its competitors. ANSYS operates in a general-simulation sector while Synopsys does simulation for semiconductor designs. While I am quite optimistic on Synopsys' market as a result of the increased need in compute power as a result of AI, ANSYS does not specialize in this sector to the extent of Synopsys. Instead, ANSYS software is much more commonly used for cases like stress testing, aerodynamics etc. As a result, I am positive that ANSYS will continue to serve its partnerships after acquisition. Synopsys expects TAM (total addressable market) to increase by 1.5x as a result of the merger.

Yes, many aspects of physical simulations can be applied to semiconductor level, and ANSYS already does simulations for integrated circuits. I am unsure whether this acquisition will give Synopsys a significant advantage in the silicon design aspects over its competitors. Instead, I feel this merger was much more straightforward and simply serves as an entry point for Synopsys into the general simulation market. While there are criticism that it is more important currently to focus on chip design than ever, the simulation market in general is expected to grow at a fast CAGR of 12.4% until 2032.

My only concern now is whether or not, in the short term, an effort to reduce debt will affect its R&D in the silicon-computation market. Though, this is unlikely as I expect companies like AMD and NVIDIA to spend more acquiring top simulation software and Synopsys doesn't have to be on its A-game to continue selling its software. There is no sign that Synopsys will be left behind by its competitors, and I expect the merger to go swimmingly.

Conclusion

With the merger in sight, I have now updated my ANSYS price target to $397. It is clear to me that most of my concerns were considered or addressed, and I think the merger will be quite simple. As a result, I'm quite confident in my buy rating for the stock.