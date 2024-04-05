Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global PMI Selling Price Inflation Accelerates To 10-Month High

Summary

  • Worldwide PMI survey data compiled by S&P Global found average prices charged for goods and services to have risen globally at the fastest rate for ten months in March.
  • The main area of stubborn price pressure remains the service sector, which reported the steepest price rise for eight months globally in March, the rate of increase running well ahead of the average seen prior to the pandemic.
  • The steepest rates of selling price inflation were recorded in the UK and the US in March, although directions of travel varied.

project management institute concept with symbols PMI on wooden blocks

Maks_Lab

Average prices charged for goods and services rose worldwide at a steeper rate for a second consecutive month in March, according to S&P Global PMI business surveys, hinting at historically elevated stickiness of consumer price inflation at the global level in

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

