Investment Thesis

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) makes investors feel heartache. Here I explain in clear terms, not only why Peloton is a stock that needs to be avoided, but also why this stock is not conducive to increasing one's capital.

Not only is its balance sheet in a precarious state, but the interest rates on its debt are cumbersome. Also, the stock itself is overpriced at more than 30x next year's free cash flow (best-case scenario).

Rapid Recap

Back in January, I penned an analysis of Pelton's prospects as we headed into its Q2 earnings report, where I said:

[T]he one thing that's holding up the stock right now is Peloton's declaration that it will be "[substantially] positive free cash flow in the second half of this fiscal year". If Peloton's confidence in its outlook wanes, all of a sudden, investors' focus will swiftly move from its free cash flow outlook to its overly leveraged balance sheet.

Peloton's stock is down nearly 30%, while the bull market in the S&P 500 continues to climb and is up 16% in the same period. Looking ahead, I reiterate my sell rating.

Peloton's Near-Term Prospects

Peloton offers connected fitness products and services, including exercise equipment like stationary bikes and treadmills. They provide interactive workout experiences through on-demand classes accessible via their platform.

Peloton's near-term prospects are focused on improving its underlying profitability.

Initiatives such as the expansion of third-party retail partnerships, the successful Bike rental model with forecasted revenue growth of over 100% year-on-year, and the unexpected demand surge for Tread+ products point to some potential greenshoots.

Furthermore, strategic collaborations with companies like Lululemon and TikTok stress Peloton's innovative approach to engaging with customers.

Yet, Peloton also faces headwinds. One significant challenge is the pressure in the connected fitness industry following the post-pandemic shift back to in-person fitness experiences like gyms.

Additionally, the slowdown in demand for Peloton's bikes, coupled with the need to explore new avenues for growth, presents a pressing challenge that requires careful navigation to overcome. Given this context, allow me to explain my way of investing.

My Investment Strategy Explained

I have a really simple investment strategy that works. I buy into companies that are increasing their free cash flows. Provided that expectations are rather muted, this very simple strategy works.

The problem, though, is that most investors believe that by buying poor companies, with poor prospects, and perilous balance sheets, they are getting a bargain. They are not. That's not the way to get wealthy. The way to get wealthy is rather more straightforward. Rather than seeking to time your entry into a stock with a "buy the dip" mentality, by swimming alongside the company's growing free cash flows, you'll see your capital increasing.

Put more simply, it's time in the stock, rather than timing the stock. My holding period is normally 12 to 18 months. I'm looking for an inflection in the thesis. And I know that while it's not a perfect strategy, after all, no strategy is perfect. And yet, I also can see this works.

Given this framework, let's discuss Peloton's fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Not The Full Story

Peloton is expecting to end fiscal Q4 2024 with some topline growth. Perhaps as much as 3%. Allow me to put forth this point, Peloton is not a growth stock.

Even if the new management team makes broad declarations to the contrary. The business is far from stabilizing and its stock is not a bargain, a topic we delve into next.

PTON Stock Valuation -- 30x Forward Free Cash Flow

Peloton holds approximately $740 million. Against this cash, there's $1.7 billion of debt. And the company is still only expecting to be marginally free cash flow positive in fiscal 2025. As a reference point, I believe that Peloton is possibly aiming for around $50 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2025.

This leaves this stock with practically no growth, priced at 30x forward free cash flow. And plus, consider this from the SEC filings, page 16:

The current effective interest rate on the Term Loan is 14.5% as of December 31, 2023.

This is a clear sell signal. I don't seek to infuriate readers. But rather to help them. I used to believe that since a stock was down, it was undervalued. However, I am now experienced enough to know that isn't always the case.

The Bottom Line

I believe that investors should sell out of Peloton considering two simple factors.

Firstly, the company's balance sheet is in a problematic state, with burdensome interest rates on its debt contributing to financial strain. Secondly, the stock is overpriced, trading at more than 30x next year's free cash flow, which does not align with its actual growth prospects.

Despite Peloton's assertion of achieving positive free cash flow next fiscal year, doubts linger regarding its ability to sustainably meet these targets amidst challenges such as a slowdown in demand for its products. As Peloton grapples with these issues, investors should find better opportunities elsewhere.