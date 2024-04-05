ipopba

Elevator Pitch

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares are rated as a Buy. Business data provider GlobalData refers to ACCD as a "personalized healthcare advocacy company" that "reduces healthcare costs for employers and improves health and benefits for employees."

I reviewed Accolade's financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (September 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023) in my previous update written on January 10 this year. With the latest article, I analyze ACCD's recent corporate developments and preview the company's upcoming results.

My opinion is that Accolade will announce quarterly results that are in line with expectations on April 25. I am also positive on the company's latest developments such as new partner additions and its latest Artificial Intelligence or AI award. This explains why I have chosen to stick with a Buy rating for ACCD.

New Partners

Since the start of the year, ACCD has announced the addition of Kindbody (fertility clinic operator) and Brightline (pediatric behavioral health solution provider) into its partner network.

At Barclays' (BCS) 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on March 13, Accolade disclosed that "when a partner is with Accolade versus on its own, it is often a double-digit (percentage) increase in utilization." In other words, ACCD offers a compelling value proposition for other healthcare businesses to join its partner ecosystem, and this is evidenced by the recent new partner additions.

In its FY 2023 (YE February 2023) 10-K filing, ACCD shared that it focuses on partnerships in specific healthcare segments where "medical spend in them is high" and "having services related to them is viewed favorably in terms of attracting and retaining talent" for employers. It is reasonable to think that a meaningful number of employees will care a lot about having babies and the well-being of their children, so the inclusion of Kindbody and Brightline as new partners appears to be wise.

It is noteworthy that the company mentioned at the earlier 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan (JPM) Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2024, that its "partner platform drives extraordinary value for our customers and also higher-margin revenues for Accolade." In other words, the addition of new partners for ACCD helps the company to retain existing new clients and attract new clients, while improving its sales mix (recall that its partners are typically focused on high medical spend services).

Artificial Intelligence Award

Accolade published a media release on March 20, 2024, highlighting that it won "Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award" as its efforts "leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems" were recognized. This award suggests that ACCD has made good progress in the utilization of AI for various parts of the company's operations as outlined in the chart presented below.

ACCD's Use Of AI In The Company's Business Operations

Accolade's Investor Presentation Slides

ACCD previously noted at the January 2024 JPM investor event that "generative AI and large language models" can have positive effects on the "service we deliver from a quality and capability perspective" and the "long-term margins of our business." Earlier, the company also shared at its Q3 FY 2024 results briefing that it is utilizing AI to "monitor engagement quality" and "analytics for operational excellence." In its March 20, 2024 press release, ACCD provided an example of how it is able to evaluate all of its contact center calls with the help of AI, as opposed to reviewing just 2% of calls in the past using a manual process.

In fact, AI-related tailwinds have made Accolade more confident about its financial prospects for the long run.

In my January 10, 2024 write-up for ACCD, I highlighted that AI was an important factor which "prompted it to guide for a more significant improvement in operating profitability." Specifically, Accolade lifted the mid-point of the company's fiscal 2029 EBITDA margin goal from 12.5% (guidance provided in May 2023) to 17.5% in January this year, after considering the positives relating to AI.

First Quarter Results Preview

Accolade will disclose its Q4 FY 2024 (December 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024) results on April 25, 2024 after trading hours.

The market has a favorable opinion of ACCD's expected financial performance for the final quarter of fiscal 2024. As per consensus financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the analysts see Accolade's revenue growth accelerating from +9.3% YoY for Q3 FY 2024 to +25.1% in Q4 FY 2024. The sell side also anticipates that ACCD will turn around from an EBITDA loss of -$4.6 million in Q3 FY 2024 to record a positive normalized EBITDA of +$18.1 million for the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

I am of the view that Accolade won't disappoint the market with its actual Q4 FY 2024 results, judging by the favorable read-throughs from its recent management comments.

In terms of the top line, ACCD had highlighted at its third quarter earnings call that the "20% (or better top line) growth rate (for the near future) is very achievable from the standpoint of strengthened bookings for new customers and continuing strong utilization."

With regards to the expectations of positive EBITDA, Accolade emphasized at the January 11, 2024, JPM investor conference that it is "turning the corner on profitability." At the JPM investor event, ACCD explained that there are positive operating leverage effects associated with "the technology investments we've made and the sales and marketing capabilities that we've built" in the past.

In summary, strong bookings and positive operating leverage provide support for a meaningful improvement in ACCD's financial performance for Q4 FY 2024.

Variant View

There are certain downside risks relating to Accolade that investors need to watch.

Firstly, it is possible that negative surprises could emerge with Accolade's Q4 FY 2024 results release in late April. I have mentioned earlier why I think that ACCD's latest quarterly financial performance should meet the analysts' expectations. But there are certainly risks relating to larger-than-expected expense items or the potential loss of specific clients.

Secondly, the services offered by the new partners added to ACCD's network this year might turn out to be less popular than expected. This could in turn lead to below-expectations revenue growth or margin expansion (assuming a lower take-up rate for high medical spend services).

Thirdly, the actual impact of AI tailwinds could possibly be less significant than what the company and analysts anticipate. For example, it might take a longer-than-expected time for meaningful expense reduction to be realized with some of Accolade's AI-related initiatives.

Concluding Thoughts

ACCD currently trades at a pretty modest consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 1.6 times. As a comparison, the sell side's consensus FY 2024-2027 top line CAGR projection for Accolade is an impressive +20%. These metrics were obtained from S&P Capital IQ.

I think that Accolade can trade at a higher valuation multiple closer to 2 times Enterprise Value-to-Revenue. This can happen as its revenue growth accelerates and it turns EBITDA-positive driven by AI tailwinds and the expansion of its partnership network.