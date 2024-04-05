mi-viri/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) delivered good results in their FY2023 report, within its 2024-2026 guidance the company expects 8-10% sales growth which already accounts with the recent FDA approval of FARAPULSE as well as a revenue increase derived from the Axonics' deal from 2025.

Boston Scientific's share price has observed a 17.79% increase year to date, with the common shares standing at $68.13 at the time of writing. Considering the company's historical growth and their expected growth forward, Boston Scientific is currently overvalued. Furthermore, if the legal clash between Axonics and Medtronic continues, I would expect, it will endanger Boston Scientific's capacity to commercialise Axonics' products in the near future.

In a nutshell, given the valuation, the limited upside, and the risks associated with the Axonics' deal, I consider Boston Scientific Corporation as a "Hold".

Medtronic-Axonics patent clash updates

Boston Scientific, has recently refiled its acquisition agreement with Axonics (AXNX). The purchase is expected to be completed within H12024, Boston Scientific will pay $71 per share for a total of $3.7 billion. The company has declared that the merger will be paid using a combination of cash and new debt. Boston Scientific expects this transaction to boost their revenue in the urology market.

On the flip side, Axonics has been in a legal battle with Medtronic (MDT) for over 5 years now. In the most recent developments, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office confirmed the validity of Medtronic's claims related to its U.S. Patent Nos. 8036756 ('756 patent) and 8626314 ('314 patent). In relation to this, Mira Sahney, president of the pelvic health business in the neuroscience portfolio at Medtronic declared: "It's now past time for Axonics to stand up in a court of law and take responsibility for its unauthorised use and infringement of Medtronic's intellectual property." Moreover, Medtronic has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to impede Axonics to import and sell products related to the fabrication of the implantable medical devices in question.

On the other side of the balance, Axonics declared, in their FY2023 report:

We anticipate increased legal expenses associated with the Medtronic litigation and the arbitration with AMF."

Taking into account the patent clash between Medtronic and Axonics, I am sceptical about the value of this merger to Boston Scientific's investors. It is true that both of Medtronic's patents are currently expired, which means that Medtronic's claims could eventually be dismissed, but it can be long-lasting. On the contrary, Boston Scientific's investors can be sure of the shareholder dilution associated with the Axonics' deal, as BSX declared it within the FY2023 earning's call and presentation to investors.

BSX historical performance

Long-term Boston Scientific's investors have observed similar returns than those who invested in the SP500. For instance, if someone bought identical $10 000 positions in BSX, MDT and the SP500 back in January 1993, after taking out their dividends, each position would now be worth $131,238, $146,394 and $118,357 respectively (see image below). In terms of CAGR, their performance is almost identical, being 8.59%, 8.97% and 8.23% respectively.

Backtest comparing BSX vs MDT vs SP500 (Backtest performed using PortfolioVisualizer.com)

Unsurprisingly the same backtest, but now reinvesting dividends, highlights the poor performance of Boston Scientific when compared against MDT and the index, which yielded 10.60% and 10.30% CAGR respectively, while BSX maintains its 8.59% CAGR due to its lack of dividend.

Interestingly, if we limit the backtest to the last 10 years, Boston Scientific has shown significant growth, delivering a 10-year total return far greater than Medtronic and the SP500 (see image below).

10y Total returns comparing BSX vs MDT vs SP500 (Seeking Alpha)

FY2023 Financial Highlights

In general, the FY2023 results were good, beating both the analyst's consensus and the company's guidance. Currently, the company's market cap is $100.14 billion; the company's adjusted revenue observed an 18.30% YoY increase; the net adjusted income had a 20.33% YoY increase; and the EPS increased 19.88% YoY. On the other side, the company has continued to increase its total debt, which has observed a YoY increase of 1.87%, while its cash & cash equivalents have observed an 11.10% YoY decrease (see table below).

Table of Financial Highlights from FY2023 (Author, data from FY2023 report)

On the plus side, in its FY2023 report, Boston Scientific declared net sales in 2023 reaching $14.4 billion, observing an organic growth of 12.3% (see image below). However, BSX's EV/sales ratio is 7.66, a 95.81% higher than the sector median; as a comparison, the MDT's EV/sales is 4.02, a 2.71% higher than the sector median. Thus, MDT seems like a better option if you solely base your investment decision based on EV/sales.

Net sales per business sector as per FY2023 (FY2023 Investor's Presentation)

Unsurprisingly, when reviewing the sales per business area, its largest revenue driver sector was cardiovascular, accounting for $8.8 billion, with an organic growth of 12.9%. The urology sector, on the other hand, reported $1.9 billion in sales, and 11.1% organic growth. In relation to this, BSX estimated that the Axonics' deal will enable them to access, at least partially, the underpenetrated urology market in the U.S., which is estimated to reach up to $1.6 billion by 2027. Thus, increasing its urology-driven income.

Overall, the company's 2024 guidance expects to continue increasing its net sales by 8.5-9.5% YoY, and the EPS to reach $2.25-$2.27. In my opinion, the company is financially healthy. However, considering metrics such as its current P/E 63.51 and forward P/E 30.27, an expected increase in debt and share dilution due to the Axonics' acquisition, a consensus of 8-10% growth, and a 5-y PEG ratio of 2.28 (12.53% higher than the sector median), in my opinion at this moment in time, BSX's share price seems to have gone ahead of the company's growth.

Valuation

In order to analyze Boston Scientific intrinsic value, I have taken into account a 10% discount rate and their current $2.05 EPS.

The base case considered a 5-year growth of 7% given their historical growth, and a 10-year growth of 10% considering the sector median, resulting in a base case scenario share price target of $62.63 (8.07% overvalued).

The bearish case also considered a 5-year growth of 7%, as in my opinion the company is on a good track to at least meet their historical growth and a 10-y growth of 8% considering that the company won't be able to ramp up their growth rate in the midterm. Thus, resulting in a worst case scenario target share price of $59.02 (13.37% overvalued).

Finally, the bullish case took into account that Boston Scientific met its target of low double-digit growth, for a 10% 5-y growth, and a 15% 10-y growth optimistically forecasting Boston Scientific will beat its historical growth and the sector median's growth. Therefore, the best case scenario target share price is $102.94 (51.10% undervalued).

Overall, my fair value for Boston Scientific resulted in a target share price of $65.58 or 3.74% overvalued (see image below), supporting my "Hold" recommendation. In comparison, Wall Street's average share price target for the next twelve months is $72.15, rating the stock as "Buy", and Seeking Alpha's Quant rates the company as "Hold".

Share price best, base and worst case scenarios based on DCF valuation (Author's valuation, share price chart taken from Google Finance)

Risk

Boston Scientific is currently trading at historically high prices, probably as a consequence of their recent performance, gaining market share in several business sectors as well as their growth in Asia. Although its balance sheet is relatively healthy, the company has continued to increase its debt and CAPEX year-over-year. The acquisition of Axonics implies taking on new debt as well as shareholder dilution with the promise of potentially boosting the revenue driven by the urology sector. In my opinion, this merger, in the short term, is poised with legal headwinds that will negatively affect Boston Scientific's revenue prospects. Thus, I fail to see the value of this merger to Boston Scientific's investors in the near term.

Conclusion

Personally, I like Boston Scientific and consider them to have the potential to continue growing in the long term. However, the recent rally seems to have taken the share price beyond the company's valuation. Moreover, BSX's near-term catalysts, such as, the FDA approvals of FARAPULSE and Watchaman FLXTM Pro LAAC, their growth in underpenetrated markets (particularly China), and the potential upside of the Axonic's deal, have been already embedded into the company's guidance for 2024-2026. If the Axonics-Medtronic legal clash continues, there is a possibility that Boston Scientific won't be able to capitalize on its acquisition in the next year or two. Thus, negatively affecting the company's capacity to meet its growth guidance.

In summary, my final recommendation for this stock is to hold, but consider starting a position or adding to your current position if the share price is below the $60 mark.