Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boston Scientific: Implications Of The Axonics-Medtronic Patent Clash

BioCGT Investor profile picture
BioCGT Investor
37 Followers

Summary

  • Boston Scientific expects 8-10% sales growth in their 2024-2026 guidance, which already includes short-term upsides such as FARAPULSE’s recent FDA approval.
  • The legal clash between Axonics and Medtronic may endanger Boston Scientific's ability to commercialize Axonics' products in the near future.
  • BSX is currently trading at historically high prices. Given the limited upside and the recent share price rally, Boston Scientific is overvalued.

Unrecognizable female doctor holding graphic virtual visualization model of Bladder and Kidneys organ in hands. Multiple virtual medical icons.

mi-viri/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) delivered good results in their FY2023 report, within its 2024-2026 guidance the company expects 8-10% sales growth which already accounts with the recent FDA approval of FARAPULSE as

This article was written by

BioCGT Investor profile picture
BioCGT Investor
37 Followers
Originally a Biologist, M.Sc in Biomedicine, PhD in Bioengineerings, and +20 years experience in the research and development of novel Cell & Gene Therapies (CGT) tackling several clinical needs including orthopaedics and rare diseases. As an investor, I have been utilising my background in life sciences to assess the potential of novel treatments, including those using CGT, as well as, their capacity to drive shareholders' returns. Thus, as SA analyst, I will be focusing on analysing biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks, providing you with my view of the company.Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor, "Euro Invest." Each of us works independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha’s Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BSX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BSX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News