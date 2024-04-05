sl-f/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is a buy rating, as I expect KBH to see strong revenue growth acceleration in FY24 vs. FY23, given a solid demand environment and an improving customer credit score. The improving operating conditions should also lead to margin expansion, driving elevated EBITDA growth. Put together, these should eventually push the market to value KBH at a higher multiple.

Business

KBH builds single-family homes for the US population that is looking to purchase their first home or their first move-up home. The principal market for KBH is the West Coast, where it derives 38% of revenue in 1Q24, followed by the Southwest (22%), Central (22%), and Southeast (18%). The nature of KBH's business means that its financial performance is indirectly tied to the interest rate movements of the economy: high mortgage rates reduce home purchases, and vice versa. As of FY23, KBH generated $6.5 billion in revenue, ~$790 million in EBITDA, and has a healthy balance sheet of $1 billion in net debt (~1x EBITDA).

KBH's competitive advantage is mainly seen when compared to smaller peers in the industry. As a large publicly listed company, KBH has the financial capacity to offer more attractive mortgage rates to home buyers given it has access to both debt and capital markets. Also, it is able to sustain through downcycles better than smaller peers.

Recent results and updates

Two weeks ago, KBH reported 1Q24 operating EPS of $1.76, which is well above market expectations of $1.58. The strong outperformance was driven mainly by the topline, which grew 6%. This was driven by outstanding unit orders growth of 55%, a big step up from the -49% growth seen in 1Q23, led by the Central and Southeast regions up 147% and 63%, respectively. This reflects very strong underlying demand, as the average community count was down 4% vs. 1Q23. What this implies is that the monthly sales pace was up 62% vs. 1Q23 to 4.6 homes/community (pre-covid level 1Q average was 3.5).

The good news is that KBH is not seeing any signs of a demand slowdown. Orders increased 46% sequentially in January, 53% in February, and are expected to continue to improve into March, according to management, as long as rates stay below the November peak (which I think is going to be as banks position themselves for the rate cut in 2H24) and home supply inventory stays constrained (I don't see the situation turning around anytime soon since housing starts at about 1.5 million a year and the housing supply deficit is ~3 million today). Concurrently, there was a 34% increase in online leads compared to 1Q23. In addition, more than half of the communities the company tracked saw slight price increases. More importantly, the health of home buyers is actually improving, which is a very strong sign that demand momentum is not going to slow down anytime soon. Although first-time buyers make up half of all homebuyers, average FICO scores have been rising to 743 in recent years, and down payments have averaged 16%. Therefore, the fact that around 60% of orders utilized a mortgage concession, such as a rate buydown, does not bother me too much. This figure should move lower as the financial health of KBH customers further improves with the upcoming rate cut.

The household income of our KBHS customers with about $126,000, and they had an average FICO score of 743, a number that has steadily climbed over the past few years. from: 1Q2024 earnings call

With this strong demand environment, it makes sense for KBH to accelerate housing starts and production, easily bridging towards the mid-point of guidance for 2% to 8% growth with potential for upside when rates are cut (note that guidance is based on current market conditions).

I also expect KBH to see accelerating improvements in EBIT margin given that cycle times are down 30%, meaning KBH is gradually moving back to the 4-5 month pre-pandemic norm cycle rate. This is happening at the same time that management is observing that direct costs have been relatively stable both sequentially and in 1Q23. Put together, KBH is expected to see strong growth ahead with lower operating costs, which translates to higher margins. The variable factors are inflation in land development and certain raw materials like concrete, which have been going up. It is tough to imagine both coming down aggressively given the growing need for housing, which is starting to catch up with the housing undersupply. But it was great to know that management is working to offset this with shifts in floor plans and other initiatives. This is an area to monitor over the next few quarters before making a more convicted view of where margins are heading.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, KBH is valued at $92, representing a 35% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 8% in FY24, implying that KBH will achieve the top-end range of FY24 revenue guidance. I believe KBH will do better than the midpoint because of the very strong underlying demand profile, which can only get better since the guide reflects the current macro conditions (i.e., at the current interest rates). The AJ EBITDA margin should improve given the improving operating conditions. Even though land inflation and raw material costs are swinging factors, I am positive that management will figure out a way to address them. The visible growth and margin expansion outlook justify a higher valuation than where KBH is trading today. In my model, I assume KBH to trade at 8x forward EBITDA, and I don’t think this is a big assumption given that it is that average multiple that KBH trades at over the past 10 years (across multiple cycles).

When compared to peers, KBH valuation is also quite cheap, trading near the bottom range of the pack, providing margin of safety.

Risk

If land inflation and raw material prices shoot up way more than expected, it could significantly overwhelm the strong growth that I expect KBH to experience. This will put pressure on KBH's ability to grow EBITDA, which also means the market is unlikely to value KBH at a higher multiple.

Summary

Summarizing this post, the recommendation for KBH is a buy due to a robust demand environment for single-family homes. Strong unit order growth and rising customer credit scores indicate healthy buying momentum. I expect KBH to capitalize on this with faster housing starts and production. While cost inflation remains a risk, management is taking steps to mitigate it, and that improved cycle times and stable costs should lead to margin expansion.