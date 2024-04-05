Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KB Home: Very Strong Demand Environment

Apr. 05, 2024 6:46 AM ETKB Home (KBH) Stock
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
819 Followers

Summary

  • I recommend a buy rating for KB Home due to strong revenue growth acceleration, improving customer credit scores, and margin expansion.
  • I expect KBH to experience solid demand and improving operating conditions.
  • Recent results show outstanding unit order growth, increasing online leads, and improving health of home buyers, indicating sustained demand momentum.
Open plan living room with white kitchen

sl-f/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is a buy rating, as I expect KBH to see strong revenue growth acceleration in FY24 vs. FY23, given a solid demand environment and an improving customer credit score. The improving operating conditions should also lead

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
819 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KBH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KBH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News