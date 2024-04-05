tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Underperformance, Then A Big Surprise

Itochu Corporation (OTCPK:ITOCY) (OTCPK:ITOCF) positively surprised the market when it preannounced some details about the FY 2025 Management Plan. Since I last covered Itochu in February 2024, downgrading it to Hold, the stock has been the worst performer of the 5 major Japanese trading companies. Even the 7% pop following the plan announcement was not enough to get the stock back to even since my downgrade.

I normally wait for the fiscal year-end results announcement in May to cover Itochu, but the FY 2025 Plan recently released is a big enough positive change to the outlook to warrant an upgrade at this time. As far as the FY 2024 results, I don't expect much change from the forecast in my last article. On the resource side, coal prices have been steady since then, while iron ore prices have come down but remain where they were at the start of FY 2024. On the non-resource side, earlier investments in diverse industries are starting to contribute to the bottom line. These include convenience store chain FamilyMart as well as car dealerships, an insurance brokerage, building materials, and IT consulting businesses.

ITOCHU Corp.

As a result, I expect FY 2024 profit to be around ¥820 billion, in line with my forecast from last quarter but above the 2024 plan of ¥800 billion.

The bigger change compared to expectations is the FY 2025 plan. Itochu is abandoning its 3-year medium term planning structure in favor of a more evergreen philosophy of "profit opportunities are shifting downstream". Supporting this is the theme of "no growth without investments", meaning Itochu will be increasing its capital spending in more consumer-facing businesses, including inorganic growth through acquisitions.

With greater uncertainty in markets, Itochu is now only providing a detailed financial plan for one year. Still, the FY 2025 plan shows stronger growth than I expected in my last update. The full year profit forecast is ¥880 billion, 10% above the plan for FY 2024. Dividends are increasing to at least ¥200 per share for the fiscal year, a 25% increase from FY 2024. Additional capital will be returned through buybacks, planned to be ¥150 billion in FY 2025, a 50% increase from the ¥100 billion in 2024. Growth investments of up to ¥1 trillion are planned. To accomplish all this, Itochu is taking on slightly more debt, allowing the debt/equity ratio to increase up to 0.60, compared to the 0.53 that existed as of 3Q 2024.

ITOCHU Corp.

Can Itochu Deliver?

The 2025 plan implies more aggressive growth in the non-resource businesses than I assumed in my last article. On the resource side, forecasts show iron ore weakening over the next 12 months, although coal and oil are both looking positive. Netting these impacts together and assuming a continued slow decline in oil production volumes, I am comfortable with my earlier forecast of little change within the Metals & Materials and Energy & Chemicals segments.

In the non-resource businesses, we will have to wait for the full year results release on May 8 to see how the growth will break down by segment. Further delivery from investments made during previous medium-term management plans can be expected, as shown in the first slide above. Further examples are found in the Appendix to the new management policy roll-out. First is the IT consulting business, where Itochu plans to hire more consultants and engineers and expand into new geographic regions. Itochu has an eventual profit target of ¥60 billion for this business, up from ¥36 billion in FY 2024. Second, continued growth is planned for FamilyMart. The company plans to increase efficiency through IT applications, as well as use the stores as channels to deliver products and services from other consumer facing businesses. Itochu sees FamilyMart profit growing to ¥50 billion from ¥36 billion last year. Two further examples involve expansion into North America, in building materials and clean electric power generation. Both of these businesses have ultimate profit targets more than double their FY 2024 levels.

Even with these examples, it may take some inorganic growth to deliver the aggressive FY 2025 profit plan, however with the ¥1 trillion growth investment target, that is possible. We might need to wait until May or later for more detail on the types of businesses to be targeted.

Capital Management

The new ¥200 per share dividend plan for FY 2025 would be a payout ratio of 32.8% of planned profits. Going forward, the company is targeting a minimum of ¥200 or 30% of profits, so there is upside potential if profits continue to grow from the current plan level. Adding in the ¥150 billion of buybacks, the total capital return payout ratio is around 50%, above the longer-term target of 40%.

ITOCHU Corp.

Itochu's core operating cash flow has been roughly equal to its profit in the past few years. If that continues, Itochu will generate ¥880 billion of core OCF in FY 2025. Subtracting the dividends and buybacks leaves the company with about ¥445 billion to apply to growth investments. I am expecting about ¥800 billion of net capital investment this year (target spend of ¥1 trillion, minus a typical ¥200 million of asset sales). That leaves Itochu about ¥355 billion short, which would require debt issuance. That would take the debt/equity ratio to the 0.6 target based on starting book equity, however with retained earnings accumulated through FY 2025, the year-end debt/equity ratio would be around 0.55.

Valuation

Looking at Itochu relative to the other major Japanese trading companies, we have to use fiscal 3Q 2024 results, which is the last time we have results and forecasts from all five companies on a consistent basis. Itochu is in a familiar position, ranking second most expensive on a FY 2024 P/E basis and most expensive based on price/book. Despite the mediocre stock performance, Itochu still deserves this premium valuation because of its best in class return on equity.

Itochu's 2024 dividend yield and calendar YTD share price performance are both second lowest. Dividend growth from 2023 to 2024 is in the middle of the pack.

Author Spreadsheet

Factoring in the FY 2025 plan assumptions, Itochu's ¥200 dividend would take its yield to the middle of the pack and the 25% dividend growth would be best in class, provided the other trading companies do not make similarly aggressive moves. Considering the profit forecast and planned buybacks, I estimate ROE will continue to be best in class at 16.1%, and the P/B will also continue to be highest of the group. However, at 1.74 P/B, the gap to next highest valued Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF) is narrower.

Author Spreadsheet

Conclusion

Itochu surprised the market with an ambitious FY 2025 plan. The company is growing profits 10% from the 2024 plan and considerably increasing both dividends and buybacks. Itochu is not counting on the commodity price increases that benefitted all trading companies in recent years, but rather on increased investment in "downstream" customer-facing businesses.

Growing in this way requires a different and more diverse set of management skills than what is required to run a resource-oriented business. However, if any one of the trading companies can pull it off, it should be Itochu, which already has the highest concentration of non-resource businesses in the group. I expect more details on how they will deliver this growth to come out in the year-end earnings release in May. Until then, I am upgrading Itochu stock to Buy from Hold as its premium valuation could widen further if the market likes the details.

