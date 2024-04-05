Erdark

Back in June of 2023, I was on the hunt for different financial institutions. The banking crisis that began in March of that year created a number of interesting opportunities. And one of the firms that I ended up coming across was BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), a fairly small bank with a market capitalization today of $2.01 billion. Just like many other players in the space, the business had experienced rather significant downside because of concerns over the sector. This, combined with how cheap shares were, led me to rate the business a 'buy' to reflect my view that the stock would likely outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future.

Since then, that is precisely what has occurred. The S&P 500 has seen upside of 16.9% since the time that article was written. By comparison, BankUnited has seen upside of 28.5%. Given the amount of time that has passed, the additional data that has come out, and how much the stock has outperformed the broader market, I believe that now is a good time to revisit my original thesis. What I found was that, just like with before, there are some weak spots about the institution. In some respects, shares are dirt cheap. In others, they do look a bit pricey. In all honesty, I found myself teetering on the edge between keeping the company rated a 'buy' and down grading it to a 'hold'. And when that occurs, I almost always opt for the downgrade out of an abundance of caution. This case is no exception.

Some good and some bad

When it comes to an institution like this, there are different topics that we can start with. Any one of them really makes sense. But in this case, I would like to touch on the income statement side of the equation. During the 2023 fiscal year, BankUnited experienced something of a rough go. Net interest income fell for at least its third year in a row, dropping from $837.8 million in 2022 to $786.2 million in 2023. Some of this was because of a drop in the company's net interest margin from 2.68% to 2.56%. Given the difficult environment we are dealing with when it comes to interest rates, with banks having to pay out more for depositors to keep their funds in traditional accounts, and with some banks increasing their debt loads, this is a common occurrence.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In addition to seeing pain because of that, BankUnited also suffered from a rise in total interest-bearing liabilities. These averaged $24.01 billion in 2022. But last year, they averaged $25.86 billion. This was driven almost entirely by a surge in average advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Throughout the year, these advances averaged $6.33 billion. That's up from the $4.38 billion reported in 2022. And with the weighted average interest rate climbing from 2.23% to 4.50%, the interest expense on these advances skyrocketed from $97.8 million to $285 million.

Despite this pain, BankUnited did see its non-interest income rise from $77.6 million to $86.8 million. There were multiple factors behind this. But the biggest was a surge in 'other non-interest income' from $18.5 million to $33 million. Unfortunately, the decline in net interest income, combined with a jump in non-interest expense that was driven mostly by Deposit Insurance expenses shooting up from $18 million to $66.7 million, ended up pushing net profits down from $285 million to $178.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the balance sheet side of the equation, there was also some pain. The value of deposits, for instance, dropped from $27.51 billion to $26.54 billion. So even with paying out more to depositors, the institution was not able to keep deposits on its books. The good news is that uninsured deposit exposure improved. But it still remained at a hefty 34%. This is a bit higher than the 30% or lower that I typically aim for. But this wasn't the only decline on the balance sheet. The value of loans dropped from $24.7 billion to $24.4 billion. The good news is that office exposure remained limited and only 7.2% of all loans outstanding. But the fact that loans dropped at all is discouraging.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Another pain point for the company which is the value of securities on its books. Some banks like to invest their capital into various securities instead of giving it out in the form of loans. At the end of 2022, BankUnited had $10.05 billion allocated toward these investments. But by the end of last year, securities had dropped to $9.19 billion. The good news is that cash ticked up very modestly from $572.6 million to $588.3 million. And also, debt managed to fall from $6.33 billion to $5.82 billion. But that, to me, does not offset the negatives that we saw when it came to deposits, loans, and securities.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In addition to seeing its balance sheet shrink and profits decline, BankUnited is trading at a rather hefty price to earnings multiple of 11.2. In the chart above, you can see how this stacks up against five similar firms. Only two of the five companies ended up being cheaper than it. While this may seem alright, for a value investor that is seeking discounted firms, it's far from great. We also need to be cognizant to the fact that, up until very late last year, many banks were trading at multiples of between 6 and 10. To me, anything above that range requires some special justification. In the chart below, I then compared BankUnited to the same five firms when it comes down to both the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple. In both cases, it ended up being the cheapest of the group. In fact, I would argue that this discount to book value and to tangible book value is the firm's greatest strength. And honestly, it is the one thing that had me teetering between down grading the stock and keeping it where it is. This does provide a good deal of safety for shareholders and it provides value should at some day be decided to slowly unwind the institution.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

We should also be paying attention not only to how cheap stocks are, but also the quality of their assets. And this is where some of the troubles come back. In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets, not only for BankUnited, but also for the same five companies I have already compared it to. Our prospect, unfortunately, is at the bottom of the pack. And it's not much better when it comes to the return on equity, which can be seen in the subsequent chart. In this case, to the five companies ended up being lower than it. Unlike with the trading multiples, lower here is worse.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, BankUnited is not exactly great. The picture could certainly be better. Shares have seen significant upside, but I don't see enough in the data to justify much more. The discount to its book value and to its tangible book value is certainly appealing. But beyond that, I don't see very many reasons to be terribly optimistic. Because of this, I have decided to downgrade the stock to a 'hold'.