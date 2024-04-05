Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) has attracted attention recently as share price plummeted earlier this year.

SAVE 1Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

This dip was born out of fears that an important merger with JetBlue (JBLU) would not go through, a fear that was confirmed last month. Many now wonder if this dip represents a good buying opportunity. Yet, a dip doesn't mean a discount, and the failed merger requires us to evaluate Spirit on its own fundamentals and thus what risk is posed by buying into it, even now.

Current Picture

Let's start by looking at the current financial situation for this company.

Cash Flow History (Seeking Alpha)

Seen above, the last five years have been a period of negative free cash flow, with 2019 being a lone and narrow exception, generating $96M that year. In order to maintain operations and cover capex, the company has generally had to take on debt and sell more shares.

As the company discloses about its capex, this is primarily for acquisition of aircraft (2023 Form 10K, pg. 64):

Currently, one of our largest capital expenditure needs is funding the acquisition costs of our aircraft. Aircraft are acquired through debt financing, cash purchases, direct leases or sale-leaseback transactions. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, we took delivery of 13 aircraft under direct operating leases, 10 aircraft under sale-leaseback transactions and 4 spare engines purchased with cash.

Total Debt (2023 Form 10K)

The company's debt situation showed some concerning numbers, namely the upcoming maturities of $1.1B and $500M in 2025 and 2026 respectively. The 2026 notes are convertible, indicating further dilution could occur. The 2025 notes are more concerning and will likely tap out Spirit's cash position.

Liquid Assets (2023 Form 10K)

Thus, while insolvency isn't guaranteed, the company is going to find itself on very thin ice in a couple of years and will need to manage its cash flow situation carefully. While the senior debt could be refinanced, we see that it's already at 8%, which is painfully high as it is for a company in this position.

Among operating expenses, we see that they have tended to increase in rough proportion with revenues.

Income Statement (2023 Form 10K)

A key exception, however, is with aircraft fuel. These costs climbed significantly, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis. Even before that, however, we see that Spirit was not generating an operating profit. These are the issues that I see Spirit will need to juggle going forward.

Pivoting To Positive Cash Flow

So what is the story behind a transition to positive cash from operations? We don't know. At least, I haven't found anyone who can confidently say, and it's not clear that management has a good idea either. In their Q4 2023 earnings call, CEO Ted Christie stated in response to the federal court's injunction against the JetBlue merger:

Nonetheless, we believe and we continue to believe a merger between JetBlue and Spirit is a compelling combination, not only for our business but also for the American consumers.

He later added:

In October, we stated we were prepared to make the necessary strategic shifts to enable Spirit to compete effectively, and we began to do just that and are executing on a plan that we believe will provide us a platform for margin health. We are making changes to network construction, peak versus off-peak flying and geographic and market concentration, and we'll assess the success of various components and make some inevitable adjustments. We are not prepared to share all the details of our plan with you today as we await some clarity on our appeal.

This call being in February and the confirmation of the dead merger being in March, I have to wonder how much of a plan they have anymore. A merger is no small matter and is pursued in response to a need, after all. CFO Scott Haralson also observed:

Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was negative 12.4%, about 2.5 points better than the high end of our initial guidance. While I applaud our team for beating expectations, these are clearly unsustainable results overall, and we remain determined to return to profitability and have been adjusting our strategy accordingly. There is considerable economic power in the Spirit business model, but we do understand some of the limitations and issues with it as well.

Their model, which distinguishes them from bigger airlines, is offering low-cost fares to customers, namely by breaking up the different perks and services of air travel into optional components. As such, these are not premium customers consuming premium product. It was concern for these poorer, low-income customers that informed the court's decision to block the merger, fearing it would make that slice of the market noncompetitive for economically vulnerable Americans.

When asked what the basis of positive cash flow would be in Q&A, Haralson stated:

And yes, we'll likely burn some operating cash in the beginning of the first quarter, which we talked about January and February, but the things will make a turn as we head into spring break and the second, third and fourth quarters, we do expect to generate some operating cash for the business in those quarters. We expect margin to be positive for those periods. And it's really premised on the domestic return, our ability to manage some of the costs in the business, which we're already seeing returns on so that's really what the premise of the cash generation is.

I think this is important because much of it hinges on external factors that they are anticipating. While they alluded to cost-saving measures, my concern is that, even if this positive cash flow occurs in 2024, it needs to be something reliable and consistent for SAVE to be worth buying as a long-term investment.

The Airline Curse Meets Discount Model

Spirit is a low-cost airline, but it's still an airline. You can read books and essays from the 1980s about why airlines are a tough business and often painful investments.

Just look at the total returns of not only Spirit and JetBlue but also Delta (DAL) and Southwest (LUV) over the past decade, as compared to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Airlines vs. S&P 500 Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Over the long-term, even though they had moments where they overtook the market, there is always something that happens. There's always a problem that makes operating costs too high. There's always reasons to put off travel, resulting in periods of empty flights. The costs are fixed and substantial, while the revenues are variable and ephemeral. There's always a war, a disease outbreak, a fuel shortage, a recession, something in that span of time, and airlines rarely can adapt to it well, to the detriment of shareholders.

You'll see here that SAVE is the worst performer among them. This should come as no surprise. Their customers are the least likely to travel whenever these problems occur. Even when times are good, they are generally more inclined to travel when it is needed (like if a relative suddenly becomes sick).

Pawn shops and thrift stores make money, in large part, by selling goods to lower-income Americans as well. They also get their inventory from the same people. These stores get what is for them a fire sale price and resell for a good margin. Spirit, meanwhile, isn't generally building its fleet by buying planes from the desperate. In fact, it is Spirit that is doing sale-leasebacks (Form 10K, pg. 10) with their fleet of Airbus vehicles, in a bid to raise much-needed cash. Same goes for their other operating costs.

So when one considers the violent cyclicality that has affected the airline industry across time, Spirit's low-income customers, and a history of operating results that shows how this brutally affects long-term returns, one has to ask what makes SAVE investable.

Conclusion

Management is optimistic that 2024 will be a year of positive cash flow, based on external tailwinds. Even if these materialize, upcoming debt maturities will hamper liquidity. Another rough year puts them back where they are now. Such is the lot of the airline industry, but it doesn't have to be the lot of the disciplined investor.

Without positive cash flows, there's no basis for me to calculate SAVE's intrinsic value. A $500M market cap may not seem like a lot, but when only one year out of the last five had positive cash flow of about $90M, even that seems rich to me. I want to see more evidence that Spirit is truly the exceptional airline that it claims it can be, with not only a profitable 2024 but a streak of profits after that. In the meantime, there are much less risky stocks for us to buy.