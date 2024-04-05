David Peperkamp

Bob Iger: Disney (DIS) to start password sharing crackdown in June. (00:31) HubSpot (HUBS) gains amid report Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) considering takeover offer. (01:31) Fed’s Kashkari: Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has had no legitimate use case in more than a decade. (02:13)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has set a timeline for charging users of its streaming services for password sharing.

CEO Bob Iger told CNBC, without specifying which countries, "In June, we will launch our first real foray into password sharing in a few countries. It will then grow significantly with a full rollout in September."

Disney (DIS) already implemented rules to block new subscribers from sharing passwords in January, and these went into effect for existing users last month.

Iger said Disney (DIS) needs to increase engagement in its streaming platforms, and reduce the cost of marketing and customer acquisition, adding that it would "eventually" aim for double-digit margins.

The CEO also lauded the success of Netflix (NFLX) so far. "Netflix is the gold standard in streaming... I have high regard for what they've achieved."

Netflix (NFLX) was the first to crack down on password sharing in 2023, which helped boost its profits and expand its subscriber base.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) quickly rose 7.9% amid a report that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is in talks with advisers about a potential takeover offer.

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, which cited people familiar, Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) has met with Morgan Stanley investment bankers in recent days about a possible offer for HubSpot (HUBS).

The tech giant has been discussing what it may offer and whether antitrust enforces would allow the combination.

Alphabet (GOOGL) hasn't yet submitted an offer and there's no certainty it will, according to the Reuters report. Alphabet, HubSpot and Morgan Stanley didn't immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

A HubSpot spokesperson told Seeking Alpha in an email that the company has a policy of not commenting on rumors or speculation.

HubSpot (HUBS) has a market cap of about $32 billion.

It settled Thursday nearly 5% higher and premarket HUBS is up 1.3%

Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is more of a consumer protection issue than a financial stability risk.

During a conversation with Pensions & Investments Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Ablan in a LinkedIn Live event, Kashkari said that consumers are investing money in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), “not knowing what their investing in,” and that the cryptocurrency is “so volatile that some people could be put in a lot of harm's way.”

He said that Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) hard cap could go down to zero, and compared it to Beanie Babies with “no actual utility in the economy, other than being a nice toy that some people enjoy owning and trading.”

He added that the only use cases he has seen are cases where traders are “trying to subvert banking regulations, get around either marijuana banking, or illicit activities.”

On our catalyst watch for the day,

The healthcare sector will be on watch with both the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session & Expo in Atlanta, Georgia and the European Heart Rhythm Association Annual Meeting in Berlin, Germany scheduled to start taking place over the weekend. Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Medtronic (MDT) are some of the companies that could generate buzz from the two conferences.

U.S. stocks on Thursday erased their gains and ended deep in negative territory.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) retreated 1.40%. The S&P 500 (SP500) slipped 1.23%. The Dow (DJI) fell 1.35%.

All 11 S&P sectors ended in the red.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 0.2% at more than $86 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 0.8% at more than $66,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.8% and the DAX is down1.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) shares climbed 27.7% after the company disclosed its plans for a selective capital reduction.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 Non-farm payrolls. Economists, on average, expect the Department of Labor’s nonfarm payrolls report on Friday to estimate that the U.S. economy gained 205K jobs last month, down from February’s 275K estimate.