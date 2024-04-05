Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investors Lap Up China Feihe Despite Declining Profits And Revenue

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.94K Followers

Summary

  • China Feihe posted declines in both profits and sales last year, as it is heavily exposed to the country’s falling birth rate.
  • The company, which gets 91% of its revenue from infant milk formula, may remain attractive to investors due to its pledge to pay much of its profits as dividends.
  • The strong market reaction to Feihe’s latest earnings could partly reflect the stock’s current low valuation as well as enthusiasm about the company’s dividend policy.

Infant drinking from a bottle

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The premium infant formula maker is taking a hit from China's low birth rate, but investors may like its dividends and transition to other dairy products

China Feihe Ltd.'s (OTCPK:CFEIY,

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.94K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

About CFEIY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CFEIY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CFEIY
--
CHFLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News