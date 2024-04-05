BrilliantEye

Investment Thesis

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) has had a volatile ride over the past few years, with shares reaching a peak of $40 down all the way to $2 today. While some investors may seem interested in an apparent bargain, I believe the fundamentals suggest otherwise. The company is spots negative operating income for the past 3 years, and these losses have only gotten bigger. Given extreme competition, leveraged balance sheet and a relatively weak brand, I think shares are unlikely to recover. The company seems to be struggling and investors should avoid buying Purple Innovation.

Making Sleeping Products

The company makes products to help people sleep, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, and blankets. According to their annual report,

The sleep products category encompasses a variety of products including mattresses, pillows, bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets and duvets.

Their products have a special "proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer gel technology underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors’ products" (Annual Report, Page 49). Management believes that their products are properly differentiated with their superior patent protected comfort technologies.

In terms of reporting, the company has "concluded its business operates in one operating segment as all of the Company’s sales channels are complementary and analyzed in the same manner" (Page F-19). So, the business is rather simple in that it makes all its revenues from selling sleep products through "DTC channels, online marketplaces and retail wholesale partners" (Page 49).

Despite the proprietary Hyper-Elastic gel technology they have, I think the business has struggled to stay profitable and lift sales. Revenues peaked at around $725 million and declined to $511 million for TTM. The company seems to have experienced a cyclical peak at around 2021, but the subsequent decline is here and I think both the business and the stock is unlikely to recover.

For 2023, revenues decreased 10.9% compared to 2022, and gross margins declined from 36.3% to 33.7%. Losses increased as adjusted EBITDA went from -$0.2 million in 2022 to -$54.7 million in 2023. I think these results show that their brand and technology is not enough to be competitive in the industry of sleep products. As the business continues to lose money, shareholders may see dilution as the company is forced to sell shares to offset losses.

Part of the reason why I think Purple has struggled is that most of their products are one-time purchases, so it's hard to sell the same products again to already satisfied customers. Mattresses, blankets, and pillows are generally needed only once. So the boom through 2021 was massive as people bought sleep products, but once they had it they didn't need to buy it again. I find it difficult for the company to return to its former glory due to the one and done nature of their sleep products. Despite efforts of increasing showroom expenses for marketing, I expect losses and declines to continue.

Competition Is Fierce

While the company claims to have a strong brand, the sales shows otherwise. I believe a brand is not powerful enough to attract customers as they have many options to choose from. Many competitors offer essentially the same products such as Casper, Eve Sleep, and Helix. Ultimately, returns on capital are unlikely to exceed the cost of capital due to ferociously competitive offerings.

Management has said they wanted to become a more premium brand, selling more luxury mattresses at higher prices to improve profits. While this may seem like a good plan, I think that few people will want to spend thousands on a mattress when other cheaper options exist. Their strategy of pursuing the higher end market seems weak as I expect their business to continue to shrink. In their earnings call they say,

As I said, 2023 was a transformative year for the company. We embarked on our path to premium sleep strategy, aimed at establishing Purple as a formidable challenger brand in the premium sleep category. And despite sluggish industry trends, we made significant progress against this goal, capturing market share and building momentum for 2024. To recap the year, we executed the largest, most innovative new product launch in company history. We introduced nine new mattress models across our new three-tiered offering, including our premier and luxury collections, Restore and Rejuvenate, with Rejuvenate elevating our price points into the $5,500 to $7,500 range.

Given Americans are relatively strapped for cash as they are living paycheck to paycheck, I think this move will only serve to shrink their business as less people can actually afford their new products. On their website, investors can see their Restore and Rejuvenate products are thousands of dollars in their new Rejuvenate Luxe collection.

While sleep is important, prices seem too high and I remain skeptical about how much sales they can generate from their new premium collections. Not to mention, in the premium high-end market competition is still very fierce and many other offerings are cheaper and likely match the quality of Purple. Thus, overall I feel the company lacks the resources and the reputation for high quality mattresses.

Finally, the switch to online shopping makes their showrooms seem like a poor investment in my opinion. Nowadays, everyone wants to shop from home for the convenience and fast delivery. So, the company's emphasis on "expanding our showroom footprint across the United States" seems like a poor investment. In the press release, "Showroom expenses increased 32.1% to $50.2 million, compared to $38.0 million last year". Yet despite this increase, sales and profits are still down, leaving me to believe those showroom investments aren't really worth it.

Cost Pressures Are High

In such a competitive industry, advertising is a must yet the company seems strained for resources at the moment. Their balance sheet suggests a weak financial position, with debt and capital leases totaling $137 million. Advertising expenses have actually gone down, from $150 million in 2021 to $64 million in 2023. I see the weak balance sheet as a sign of limited ability to advertise effectively, especially when competitors may have more resources to do effective campaigns.

Other cost pressures that hurt are "the industry-standard practice of new floor models being sold to wholesale partners at reduced pricing", which reduces margins according to their full year press release. Management mentions "increased discounting of discontinued product through the Company's DTC sales channels", which will likely hurt margins going forward as well as the company likely still has substantial discontinued inventory, with total inventory at $67 million.

Given that Purple is a manufacturer of their products, inflationary trends may continue to hurt the business as raw materials continue to be expensive. In the annual report it mentions,

The bedding industry is subject to volatility in the price of petroleum-based and steel products, which affects the cost of certain raw materials. The price and availability of these raw materials are subject to market conditions affecting supply and demand. Given the significance of the cost of these materials to our products, volatility in the prices of the underlying commodities can significantly affect profitability.

Oil prices are now as high as $90 per barrel, which affects the cost of certain raw materials used to make the memory foam. Ultimately I feel that the cost pressures are too high which makes Purple Innovation unlikely to reach profitability any time soon. With limited resources and declining margins, it seems like a very difficult situation to get out of for Purple.

Purple Innovation Looks Overvalued

Since the company has no earnings and cash flow, it's hard to determine an intrinsic value for the company. Nonetheless, I think the stock is overvalued even if the company gets to profitability. Assuming the company meets its guidance of "$540 to $560 million", and profit margins get to a generous 5%, the company will have earnings of $27.5 million. 5% is extremely generous given the fact the sector median is 4.75%, so I feel that is a very best case scenario for Purple Innovation. Divide $27.5 of earnings by shares outstanding of 107 million is EPS of $.26. Apply a modest 10x earnings multiple gets me a fair value of $2.60, assuming the company gets to profitability and stays there.

Given the stock price of around $2, I think the market is already pricing in a very best case scenario for the company. The actual results will likely disappoint in my opinion, so shares look overvalued to me as I doubt the company will return to profitability anytime soon. At current prices, I feel there is no margin of safety in buying shares as the fundamental performance of the business will likely disappoint investors.

Furthermore, the company seems to be excessively reliant on selling shares to raise money which will dilute shareholders. Purple recently filed a prospectus to sell 71.86 million shares of Class A Common Stock for holders, signaling a lack of internal funds and potentially diluting owners. Basic weighted average shares outstanding have gone from 8.4 million in 2018 to 103.6 million in 2023. So, the company seems to be overvalued assuming the shares outstanding continue to increase from its current 107 million.

Potential Upsides

Some potential upside exists in the shares if the company can successfully return to strong profitability. Management has commented on some signs of a turnaround in their earnings call,

Encouragingly, the green shoots we saw in the fourth quarter have continued into 2024. Our fourth quarter performance represents an encouraging finish to what was a transformative year at Purple Innovation. Sales increased year-over-year for the first time in eight quarters, in line with our guidance and despite lower advertising spend and industry seasonality, sales also increased sequentially from quarter three.

If management can successfully leverage their brand, showrooms, and new premium products well there may be some chance of a turnaround. The sleeping market is projected to grow, as sleep aids are in high demand. The global sleeping aid market (which includes things like mattresses, pillows, and blankets) is forecasted to "grow at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2023 to 2032". A lot of people are looking for better ways to improve their sleep as there is a rise in demand for sleep aids and solutions.

Customer reviews seem to be positive, highlighting the good quality of their products. According to one review,

People who bought the Purple Mattress on Amazon rate this mattress positively at 4.5 out of 5. Customers mention that it sleeps cool and has a soft feel while providing good support. It contours the body well, which makes this bed suitable for most sleeping positions.

If the company's product continue to perform well and management can resell new products to existing satisfied customers, the shares could potentially perform well and surprise investors like me.

Avoid Purple Innovation Shares

Ultimately, the risk is too high and new investors should avoid buying Purple Innovation. For current investors, I would even advocate reducing or selling out of the position as the market seems too optimistic about the company's future performance. The company faces fierce competition, high cost pressures, and a pricey valuation. In conclusion, I think the stock is no bargain and should be avoided.