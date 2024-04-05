koto_feja

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is a top-tier SaaS company in terms of competitive positioning and efficiency/potential profitability. The company is facing a relatively soft demand environment though, which continues to weigh on growth. Beyond these near-term headwinds, MongoDB is expanding the functionality of its platform, increasing its addressable market, and strengthening its competitive position.

I previously suggested that accounting requirements for Enterprise Advanced revenue would likely put FY2024 revenue growth in the mid-teens, making the stock expensive. The stock is down around 15% since then and management has guided to 14% growth in FY24. While the stock has pulled back in recent weeks, it is still fairly expensive considering where growth is heading. Given the quality of the company, MongoDB's valuation may not compress much further though, absent a significant deterioration in investor sentiment.

Market Conditions

MongoDB began witnessing a macro-induced slowdown in Q1 FY2023. Consumption growth has remained fairly stable since then, albeit at a relatively low level. MongoDB has seen less consumption variability in FY24 compared to the previous year though.

Given MongoDB's valuation, further moderation in growth probably isn't going to be well received. I view this as a short-term macro issue though and expect growth to increase once conditions improve. The timing of this is unclear though and AWS revenue growth will likely rebound meaningfully first.

Figure 1: MongoDB and AWS Revenue Growth (Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB Business Updates

MongoDB is currently focused on capturing new workloads by specifically incentivizing its salesforce and making it easier to migrate relational data. To migrate an application, the schema must be transformed, the data moved, and the application code rewritten. MongoDB already offers a relational migrator to automate schema transformation and data migration. Rewriting application code remains labor intensive though. Generative AI holds tremendous promise in this regard although this remains a work in progress. MongoDB still has an extremely small share of its addressable market but appears confident that it will continue to gain share over time. Reducing friction in the migration process is an important part of this.

MongoDB believes its competitive position is getting stronger over time, with customers standardizing on MongoDB. Win rates are reportedly very high across all competitors, with competition primarily coming from the cloud players. MongoDB is also seeing increased success outside of its traditional core, with customers choosing to consolidate spend. Legacy solutions are viewed as inefficient and brittle while point solutions add limited value and are considered hard to manage.

AI is expected to be a long-term growth driver for MongoDB but spend needs to shift from hardware and training models to building and deploying applications first. MongoDB's customers are generally still experimenting with AI, and it is expected to take time for workloads to scale. There are also still basic cost and performance considerations. Many customers also lack the data infrastructure necessary to implement AI at scale. As a result, it could be 2025 before MongoDB sees a meaningful benefit from AI.

MongoDB also continues to introduce new features that expand its addressable market and strengthen its competitive position. Recent releases include:

Vector Search

Queryable Encryption

Atlas Stream Processing (preview)

Atlas Vector Search became generally available in early December. Vector Search is integrated with MongoDB's operational database, providing customers with ease of use. MongoDB stores vectorized data but doesn't offer its own embedding models, which could be a disadvantage.

Elastic (ESTC) offers its own vector database, providing customers with a scalable solution with a broad set of enterprise features, including hybrid search, document-level permissions, and security. There will often be synergies between semantic search and traditional search, making these highly complementary offerings. There is also a range of point solutions that have entered the market, with a dedicated vector database potentially necessary for handling extremely high dimensionality data. Most of the value probably lies in the embedding process rather than the vector database though.

Atlas Search nodes also became generally available in December. MongoDB has characterized this as moving upmarket in traditional search as its capabilities improve. Atlas search nodes enable search workloads independent of transactional workloads.

Queryable Encryption enables customers to query encrypted data, helping to maintain data privacy. This is probably a fairly incremental product introduction in terms of impact on the business but should appeal to customers in industries like healthcare and finance.

MongoDB's stream processing solution for real-time applications is currently in preview. While data streaming and the Kafka ecosystem are maturing, stream processing is still a relatively new market. Apache Flink was specifically designed for stream processing and is probably the best-positioned solution in the market at the moment. MongoDB believes that alternative solutions only offer rigid or fixed schemas though, which can be problematic. Confluent (CFLT) believes that processing will happen as data enters a system, pulling workloads from batch processing in the destination into stream processing at the source. This could make it more difficult for MongoDB to capture workloads.

Financial Analysis

MongoDB generated 458 million USD of revenue in the fourth quarter, up 27% YoY, with Atlas revenue increasing 34% and now representing 68% of total revenue. Growth was negatively impacted by the fact that Q4 FY23 saw higher than normal revenue from unused commitments, making for a difficult YoY comparison. New workloads within existing Atlas customers were an area of strength in the quarter.

Enterprise Advanced continues to perform well, driven in large part by multi-year deals. EA could also be providing an on-ramp to the cloud or allowing more conservative customers to modernize their data infrastructure while remaining on-prem. Unless EA strength is repeated in 2024, MongoDB faces substantial headwinds though due to the upfront recognition of revenue.

First quarter revenue is expected to be 436-440 million USD, representing approximately 19% growth at the midpoint. For the full fiscal year, growth is currently expected to be roughly 14%. While this guidance is obviously soft, MongoDB isn't expecting to benefit from unused Atlas commitments or multi-year license revenue, the combined impact of which is expected to present nearly a 6% headwind. It is also probably reasonable to assume that guidance is conservative and that growth will surprise to the upside by at least 3-4%.

Figure 2: MongoDB Revenue Growth (Created by author using data from MongoDB)

The number of job openings mentioning MongoDB in the job requirements has generally trended down over the last 18 months, which is indicative of a soft demand environment. While it is too early to determine its importance, the number of job openings has ticked up in recent weeks.

Figure 3: Job Openings Mentioning MongoDB in the Job Requirements (Revealera.com)

MongoDB continues to expand its customer base at a reasonably healthy pace, with growth particularly strong amongst larger customers. MongoDB now has over 46,300 Atlas customers, with Atlas driving growth in the customer count. MongoDB's retention rate remains strong, and the company's net ARR expansion rate continues to be above 120%.

Table 1: MongoDB Customer Count (Created by author using data from MongoDB) Figure 4: MongoDB Customers (Created by author using data from MongoDB)

While MongoDB's subscription gross profit margin has been fairly consistent, services gross profit margin fell to a new low in the fourth quarter. I consider this indicative of a soft demand environment, with low-priced services used as a customer acquisition tool. From a margin perspective, this isn't particularly important though as the vast majority of MongoDB's revenue comes from subscriptions.

Figure 5: MongoDB Gross Profit Margins (Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB's operating profit margin has improved significantly over the past few years, although the company still isn't profitable on a GAAP basis. This isn't particularly concerning as MongoDB has a high retention rate and is able to drive substantial expansion within existing customers. The company is also still investing aggressively in R&D to capitalize on the large opportunity ahead of it.

Figure 6: MongoDB Operating Profit Margin (Created by author using data from company reports)

MongoDB is in the process of evolving its go-to-market motion to drive and drive workload acquisition. The company believes that requiring an upfront commitment introduces friction into the sales process. The switch to incentivizing consumption will probably increase sales compensation expenses in the near term though.

Figure 7: MongoDB Operating Expenses (Created by author using data from MongoDB)

MongoDB is currently trying to grow its sales capacity, due in part to under-hiring in FY24. The company believes that it is under-penetrated and wants to invest to capitalize on the large and growing opportunity ahead of it. Headcount is expected to increase in the mid to high teen percentage range. While this could be considered a positive from a growth perspective, it also suggests that some of the margin gains over the past 12 months were unsustainable.

Figure 8: MongoDB Job Openings (Revealera.com)

Conclusion

MongoDB's revenue multiple is now in line with peers based on its growth and profitability. The company probably deserves a premium valuation though due to its excellent long-term prospects. Despite this, growth is likely to remain soft in the near term, and increased investment in 2024 could weigh on margins. This leaves the stock vulnerable to further declines, particularly if there is a broader market weakness. The current share price probably represents a reasonable entry point for investors willing to hold through near-term volatility though.