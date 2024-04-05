Sundry Photography

About the Company

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is a worldwide leader in offering innovative products, devices and services. The company sells products in more than 75 countries worldwide and has two main segments MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics and Spine. SYK has performed quite well year-to-date up nearly 18%, about double that of the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which has gained about 10% thus far. Conversely, over the past year SPY has outgained SYK, up 26% while SYK is up a respectable 22%.

Financial Metrics

As you can see from the chart below, Stryker has grown revenue nicely since the initial concerns of the pandemic. There was a relatively small drop in revenue from 2019 to 2020 of about 3.5% but since then the company has grown revenue at a CAGR of nearly 9.5%. The minor drop from 2019 to 2020 is somewhat surprising given the nature of Stryker's business and how susceptible they should be to a worldwide health crisis. According to their Q1 2020 earnings call, approximately half of their revenue was derived from elective procedures which were largely deferred by people during the pandemic. Lastly, the company derives about 25% of their revenue internationally, giving them a fair amount of exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.

Stryker's Annual Reports

As mentioned above the company operates as two segments MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics and Spine. Both segments have been fairly consistent in what they contribute to the overall revenue number; MedSurg and Neuro were as low as 56% of sales in 2021 to as high as 58% of sales in the remaining four years (excluding 2019 - 57%). Each part of the company is growing at about the same rate with Ortho and Spine growing at a slightly better CAGR of 12.98%, compared to 12.36% for MedSurg and Neuro.

Stryker's Annual Reports

The company has increased earnings per share over the past five years at a rate of almost 11%. Stryker did see a significant decrease in earnings per share of about 23% from 2019 to 2020, due to patients postponing their elective procedures. Following 2020 though, SYK's earnings per share grew annually at a clip of more than 25%, with its largest increase occurring from 2022 to 2023 where it jumped roughly 34%.

Stryker's Annual Reports

The last financial metric I'd like to discuss is the company's operating margin, which like their other metrics, struggled during the pandemic, going from higher than 18% in 2019 to just above 15% for the next three years. Most recently, the operating margin returned to form, jumping to almost 19% in fiscal year 2023. Management stated in their 2023 Q4 earnings call they expect margin expansion to continue in 2024 and 2025.

Stryker's Annual Reports

The Dividend

Stryker has been paying a dividend for more than 30 years but currently yields less than 1%; however, what it lacks in yield it more than makes up for in price growth. The company's 3-, 5- and 10-year CAGRs are all close to or above 10%. According to Seeking Alpha, SYK sports an "A" dividend safety grade; that coupled with a payout ratio hovering close to 30%, leaves a significant amount of room for future dividend growth. I actually feel as though the company could easily sustain a higher dividend even with management's strategy to grow through M&A. The dividend appears to be on the "back-burner" for now but as the company progresses, I expect to see more capital returned to shareholders through dividends.

Stryker's yield compared to its peers is weak; however, as mentioned above it more than makes up for its small yield with price appreciation. In fact, over the past five years, SYK has a CAGR of more than 15%, while Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has a respectable CAGR of 10.6% but Medtronic (MDT) has really struggled with a CAGR of less than 1%. Lastly, to prove my price appreciation point even further, so far this year Stryker has returned just over 16%, while MDT and ABT have both returned less than 2%.

Valuation

To determine if a stock is possibly over or undervalued, I use two methods. The first is dividend yield theory, which is based on the premise that if the current yield is higher than the historical yield, the company is undervalued, and vice versa if the yield is lower. The other method is more common, and it is the price to earnings ratio, which is calculated by dividing the current price by the earnings per share for the prior twelve months. While neither is an exact science, they are a quick way to see if a company is worthy of further research.

As with many companies during the pandemic, SYK's yield reached 1.55% a mark it has not reached at any point during the past 10 years. Following that, the company's yield dropped significantly and spent the majority of the next 18 months close to or below its four year average of 1.10%. For a brief time during 2022 the yield increased close to its high mark at the beginning of the chart but never did exceed it. In just the past month, the yield dropped to its lowest point in the past four years, thanks to its 17% run up year-to-date.

Author created using data from Zacks.com

The price-to-earnings ratio has varied significantly over the past four years, reaching a high of 35 and low of just 18. Subsequent to the pandemic the p/e ratio shot up to its highest point on the chart before dropping close to its average of 28 where it remained until mid-2022, before dropping to a low point of 21 in July 2022. The ratio recovered by early 2023 where it has remained relatively close to the average, only recently has it begun to expand near its high point on the chart.

Author created using data from Zacks.com

Risks

Like all companies in the medical field, Stryker is subject to government regulations, particularly from the FDA. The company manufactures medical devices which must work properly for obvious reasons, any product malfunctions or deficiencies could cause the company to have to recall product(s) and potentially lead to inventory write-offs. Additionally, Stryker derives about 25% of its sales from international operations, on top of exchange rate fluctuations, the company is also subject to various "Health" related governing bodies in countries outside the United States, each with their own unique requirements and/or limitations in developing and marketing medical products. One final risk worth noting is Stryker's M&A activity; many companies who grow through acquisitions but struggle to properly integrate the company they are acquiring. Thus far, throughout its history Stryker has done a phenomenal job of making quality and sensible acquisitions; however, this leaves the company susceptible to potentially overpaying for an inferior company.

Final Thoughts

Stryker has exceeded the year-to-date return of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than double; however, this has led to the company becoming expensive. Since the height of the pandemic Stryker's financial metrics have overall been trending in the right direction with no signs of slowing down. There are some risks to be aware of but they have always been able to navigate these areas well and realistically, I do not see any reason this shouldn't continue for them. I would like to own SYK but at the current share price, I rate the company as a hold because I do think it is expensive and I would need to see a decent sized decline in their stock price before I would consider being a buyer of this fantastic company.