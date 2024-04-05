Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
LVHD: This 4% Yielding Low-Volatility ETF Keeps Lagging The Market

Summary

  • LVHD selects low-volatility, high-dividend U.S. stocks with "stable yield" features, as measured by price and earnings volatility. The ETF pays approximately 4% and has a 0.27% expense ratio.
  • Combining volatility and dividend factors has not been a winning long-term strategy. LVHD's Index has substantially lagged the S&P 500 Index over the last 20 years.
  • LVHD has also underperformed less volatile alternatives like SPLV and USMV since its inception on December 28, 2015. Reasons include low diversification, stagnant growth, and poor quality.
  • Fundamentals slightly improved since my October 2023 review. However, lower-yielding and higher-quality alternatives are more attractive, and I recommend readers avoid LVHD.
Balancing time and money

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD, FDVV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

