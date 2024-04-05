PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article continues my coverage of the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD), which I previously recommended readers avoid due to its mixed track record in market downturns, poor estimated earnings growth, and negative sentiment on Wall Street. LVHD has lagged behind the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by approximately 10% since October 2023, so today's update considers the possibility that LVHD's prospects have improved. Below is a performance summary and fundamental comparisons with other low-volatility ETFs like SPHD, SPLV, and USMV. While the picture looks a little nicer today than six months ago, combining the dividend and volatility factors is not a winning long-term strategy, so I'm reiterating my cautious recommendation. I look forward to explaining why in more detail below.

LVHD Overview

Strategy Discussion

LVHD tracks the Franklin Low Volatility High Dividend Index, selecting low-volatility dividend-paying securities from an eligible universe of the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks in the Solactive US Broad Market Index. The selection process is proprietary, but companies must have been profitable over the last year and have dividend yields supported by earnings, as determined by an in-house "stable yield" score based on price and earnings volatility. The Index reconstitutes annually and rebalances quarterly, with stock and sector constraints of 2.5% and 25%, respectively. Exposure to Real Estate is capped at 15%. Additional fund information, including LVHD's expense ratio and assets under management, is summarized in the table below.

Seeking Alpha

Performance Analysis

Since my October 2023 review, LVHD has lagged SPY by 11.64%. It's also trailed the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), and iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV), as shown below.

Seeking Alpha

Since January 2016, LVHD has gained 90.41% compared to 83.77%, 100.16%, and 130.98% for SPHD, SPLV, and USMV, respectively. The high-dividend overlay added to volatility, so LVHD and SPHD have even worse risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios).

Portfolio Visualizer

LVHD Analysis

Top Ten Holdings

LVHD's top ten holdings are below, totaling 26.03% of the portfolio. Based on their market caps, size is a key factor in the weighting scheme. Although 66/117 holdings have market caps below $10 billion, they only comprise 12.85% of the fund's weight.

Franklin Templeton

The following table highlights the sector exposure differences between LVHD, SPHD, SPLV, and USMV. Defensive sectors like Utilities and Consumer Staples are overweighted relative to SPY in all cases. However, LVHD assigns 44% to these two sectors, so even though its concentration in the top-ten holdings is somewhat low, it's not necessarily better diversified than its peers.

Morningstar

SPHD is better diversified by sector and has succeeded lately due to the success of Energy stocks. However, I don't think many stocks in this sector would meet Franklin Templeton's "stable yield" definition. SPHD's Energy stocks grew EBITDA by an annualized 34.73% in 2021-2022 but just 3.99% in 2023. Most U.S. stocks have this growth pattern, but this is extreme and should lead to inconsistent results.

LVHD Fundamentals By Company

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for LVHD's top 25 holdings, totaling 59.49% of the fund. SPHD is the most appropriate peer, but I've included metrics for SPLV and USMV to demonstrate the tradeoffs involved when overlaying a low-volatility strategy with a high-dividend strategy.

The Sunday Investor

Here are four things to consider:

1. All four ETFs have a low five-year beta, indicating they should be able to offer some downside protection in a market downturn. The reverse is also true, which we've seen over the long term. To illustrate, consider how LVHD's Index value is 5,519 compared to a starting value of 1,000.00 on November 1, 2004, equating to a 452% total return excluding fees, or about 426% after subtracting LVHD's 0.27% expense ratio. Meanwhile, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) gained 571% over this period net of fees, so the difference is large.

2. Past performance will not necessarily repeat. However, LVHD's 3.27% estimated earnings per share growth rate is low compared to SPLV and USMV, so it likely will lag in rising markets. From the table above, not a single holding has a double-digit estimated growth, and while this earnings stability is what the Index screens for, it isn't optimal. In contrast, SPLV and USMV have 32.74% and 40.92% of assets by weight assigned to stocks with double-digit earnings growth rates. That spark is needed to avoid substantially underperforming in rising markets.

3. In exchange for growth potential, LVHD provides a high dividend yield. The 4.29% figure in the above table is the Index yield, and after subtracting the fund's expense ratio, shareholders should net 4.02% at current prices. SPHD's 4.56% expected net dividend yield indicates it prioritizes dividends more, but LVHD has a lower five-year beta and has experienced less volatility historically. Your choice depends on your goals, but historical results suggest the two factors don't mix well. I recommend separating the two factors and using SPLV or USMV to target low-volatility stocks and a different high-dividend ETF as a complement. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is a popular choice, but DIVB and FDVV are solid choices, too. You can see how the two funds compare by clicking here.

4. Quality is a persistent issue with LVHD. Its 8.18/10 profit score, derived using individual Seeking Alpha Profitability Grades, ranks just #82/97 in the large-cap value category and is supported by the following metrics:

The Sunday Investor

For dividend investors, free cash flow margins are crucial, and LVHD's 10.97% figure ranks only #62/97. In fairness, this metric isn't often used for utilities, but the fact remains that utilities are not a high-dividend-growth sector. Since they comprise 20% of LVHD, I doubt you'll get much dividend growth. As for other dividend-related metrics, I also calculated the following scores for LVHD relative to the large-cap value category:

Dividend Safety: 6.56/10 (#84/97)

Dividend Consistency: 8.20/10 (#22/97)

Dividend Yield: 6.87/10 (#11/97)

Dividend Growth: 7.28/10 (#53/97)

5Y Beta: 0.72 (#3/97)

Investment Recommendation

LVHD works as advertised and ranks well on the low-volatility and high-dividend-yield factors. However, this analysis revealed weaknesses related to diversification, earnings growth, dividend growth, and dividend safety. For this reason, I'm reiterating my position that the volatility and dividend factors don't mix well and suggest investors use SPLV or USMV to manage volatility while complementing it with a high-quality dividend ETF for regular income. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to answering your questions in the comments section below.