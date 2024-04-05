thitivong

Expeditors International of Washington (NYSE:EXPD) is provider of freight and logistics services on a worldwide basis. They were founded in 1979 and went public in 1984. Below is the long term share price performance:

Below is their revenue breakdown:

The company is in the services side of the overall logistics industry, so it's nowhere as asset heavy as a company that owns trucks, planes, and ships. That said, I still include the major logistics companies which are traditionally asset intensive as part of their peer group. So let's look at the return metrics next:

Company Revenue 10-Year CAGR Median 10-Year ROE Median 10-Year ROIC EPS 10-Year CAGR FCF/Share 10-Year CAGR EXPD 4.3% 27.8% 25.5% 11.5% 15% UPS 5.1% 156.5% 20.3% 5.4% 4.7% FDX 7.4% 14.9% 6.9% 6.1% 9.5% OTCPK:KHNGY 3.7% 33.9% 30.3% 9.6% 9.1% JBHT 8.7% 27.6% 18.3% 9.3% 8.7% ARCB 6.8% 9.2% 6.8% 29.7% 1.1% CHRW 3.3% 43% 22.5% 0.3% 8.6% Click to enlarge

While the company certainly still has growth potential, it is also mature and is at the stage where they return capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

Capital Allocation

Let's take a look at where capital was allocated over the past decade, in USD millions:

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 EBIT 595 721 670 700 797 767 940 1,909 1,824 940 FCF 330 520 470 394 525 725 607 832 2,043 1,014 Dividends 125 136 145 150 157 171 175 196 214 202 Repurchases 482 499 152 273 465 241 146 408 1,501 1,308 Debt Repayment 30 38 SBC 43 43 45 51 56 62 62 69 64 58 Click to enlarge

M&A has been negligible overall, while shareholder yield is more important. They've paid a dividend since 1994, and usually grow it annually. Long term debt is low at 428 million. As you can see, share buybacks have been constant, but lately have been ramped up, which I will talk more about in a bit.

Q2 Earnings

The recent trend has been missing both top and bottom line, as we see below:

There are legitimate challenges facing the company and industry right now. Although they grew revenue and EPS through the pandemic initially, the supply chain bottleneck shook the whole industry. Currently the conflicts in the Middle East and Red Sea specifically affect revenue. In addition to this, the CEO recently noted "Further, volumes and capacity have remained uncertain due to additional capacity recently brought into the marketplace, while shippers have cautiously sought to avoid overextending their inventory levels." More on this below in the "risk" section, but I can easily see the next few quarters missing again on revenue and earnings. These issues simply haven't worked themselves out yet.

Risk

As mentioned above, there are short term challenges that undoubtedly impact sales. The pandemic lockdowns caused unprecedented challenges to the industry. EXPD grew sales and EPS through the pandemic, but the previously mentioned issues remain. The good news is that these issues weren't caused by operational error. It's easy to see how things could have been better managed in hindsight, but the company did a good job considering all the factors outside their control.

From a longer term perspective, This is yet another small cap where the quality is apparent and thus largely priced in. They operate in many countries and are diversified from single country risk. What this does mean is a macro risk from a general slowdown in the world economy. A worldwide recession is the biggest potential risk, but I'm not in the game of making macro calls. A global recession could happen, but I don't think a company of this caliber should be avoided simply due to that potential risk.

Valuation

EXPD shares hit an all-time high in December of 2021, and currently are 12% lower today. So let's look first at historical multiples and the multiples peer comp:

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B Div Yield EXPD 1.6 15.1 15 7 1.1% FDX 0.9 8 24.9 2.6 1.8% UPS 1.5 11.8 27.6 7.3 4.3% KHNGY 1.1 9.9 18 8.9 5.6% JBHT 1.7 12.4 148.3 4.9 0.8% ARCB 0.7 9.5 28.2 2.7 0.34% CHRW 0.6 15.8 13.8 6 3.3% Click to enlarge

Multiples seem reasonable right now, but they definitely aren't low or high. This is good news for the repurchase strategy that EXPD is using. Historically, the multiples are now trending down after reaching a recent peak. This doesn't tell us much though, as there is a lot of legitimate short term concern right now.

I find this company difficult to value intrinsically, mostly due to short term headwinds. There are so many factors that affect the global economy, all of which are outside the company's control. It's obvious that the EXPD will do better with a booming economy than a recession, but they've proven their resilience, and have never even come close to losing money whether its going through the pandemic or the GFC.

My projections include the assumption that near term challenges will lower the growth of earnings over the next few years. It's also hard to project exactly how much share count will decline. This is key, because any repurchases are better used with lower multiples. If earnings don't grow much, and continual earnings misses drag the share price lower, this is actually better for reducing share count, which will boost EPS over time.

I give this stock a "hold" right now, but I'm definitely bullish on the long term performance of the company. They are more than capable of growing earnings more than I assume,

Conclusion

EXPD has been a great growth story and a great example of a compounder. Their business model is relatively asset-light, and they have continually earned high returns on capital. They've been in a mature period for a while, returning capital to shareholders for some time now.

A series of earnings misses have kept share prices from rising, but don't mistake these for lack of business quality or performance. They will likely have more misses in the future, but the underlying business results will do just fine in the long run. Using a very conservative valuation, the stock is a "hold" for me right now, but a company of this quality deserves to be on every growth/GARP investors watch list.