Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Antitrust Case Could Prove Positive For Investors

Apr. 05, 2024 9:59 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock1 Comment
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • The DOJ's lawsuit has put some pressure on Apple's stock, as there is now uncertainty about what this means for Apple's future.
  • But there are always great opportunities for long-term investors when great companies are temporarily under pressure.
  • Because going forward, other than the litigation, I think the growth prospects are fabulous.
Apple Store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York City

ozgurdonmaz

The Apple Investment Thesis

With the antitrust case that became public a few days ago, what I suspected in my last article in December has come true, when I said that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) could face the

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
1.5K Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in. All ideas and articles are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News