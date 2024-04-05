Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPY: The Correction May Be Massive

Apr. 05, 2024 10:14 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPYIVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, SPX, NDX, INDU, RTY2 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I believe that while SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust is a good long-term investment, the growing discrepancy between real rates and the upward trend of the SPY ETF is a huge threat.
  • I see 2 possible scenarios for how things should develop, whereby I tend towards the scenario of a possible market correction, which in my opinion should be massive.
  • The next logical technical level at which SPY should be attractive to buy again is 11-12% below today’s level, in my opinion.
  • This is not an attempt to time the market as I'm merely sharing my hunch, without in any way calling for shorting the SPY. Hence my "Neutral" rating.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Концептуальная сцена нарцисса и эгоистичного человека

Viktor Aheiev/iStock via Getty Images

At some point in my coverage of the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY, SP500), I stopped trying to time the market. The plethora of negative macro data and potential consequences

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
9.09K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News