The Labor Market Won't Quit: 303,000 Jobs Added In March

kate_sept2004/E+ via Getty Images

March nonfarm payrolls printed a strong +303,000, significantly above the +214,000 consensus forecast, though it was not far from in line with the whisper number due to the strength in ADP Private Payroll report back on Wednesday.

The 303k figure was the strongest monthly employment climb since May 2023, while February’s jobs gain was revised lower by just 5,000 to 270,000. Private payrolls advanced by 232,000, well ahead of the 170,000 consensus. Manufacturing jobs printed a goose egg, however. Overall, it was the 39th consecutive month of jobs growth.

The unemployment rate moderated to 3.8% from 3.9% in February and average hourly earnings increased by 0.3%, as expected, while February’s number was revised up by 0.1 percentage point. The year-on-year earnings rise was 4.1%, down from 4.3% a month ago. It was the lowest increase since June of 2021 on average hourly earnings.

The average workweek was 34.4, a tenth hotter than expected. The U-6 underemployment rate was 7.3% while the labor force participation rate came in at 62.7, two-tenths higher than the previous month.

The household survey, used to gauge the unemployment rate, revealed a strong 523,000 employment gain in March – its fourth straight positive reading.

Big Jobs Beat, Private Payroll Growth Stout, UR Drops a Tick

Christian Fromhertz

Interest rates increased across the curve, tacking on about 5 basis points on the 2-year Treasury note (US2Y) in the moments after the jobs report hit the tape. There were concerns heading into the March NFP that an extra weekend last month could lead to strong numbers, so perhaps we shouldn't have been too surprised by the healthy labor market data.

The Fed swaps market shifted out the first rate cut from July to September in the wake of yet another robust jobs report. Odds of a June ease were trimmed to 56% - they had hit 70% at times yesterday amid conflict news in the Middle East. Traders now expect just a pair of quarter-point cuts in 2024.

The Labor Market Continues to Expand

Department of Labor

Private-Sector Employment Growth Hooking

WSJ

Big Gains in Services Employment

Liz Ann Sonders

Average Hourly Earnings YoY Falls to a Multi-Year Low

Liz Ann Sonders

Stock market futures were higher heading into the 8:30 a.m. ET release, and they largely held those gains despite the bearish response in the bond market. The market continues to go back and forth between a "good news is good news" and "good news is bad news" mantra, but the general theme throughout 2024 thus far is that strong real economic growth data and solid corporate earnings outweigh a "higher for longer" reality in the rates market.

Still, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has hinted that the FOMC will look to lower its policy rate in due course, though the committee wants to see further evidence that the recent bumpiness in inflation resolves lower in both the CPI and PCE rates. On that front, we will get key March CPI and PPI numbers next week, which will perhaps be more important than this morning’s labor market data. Investors must remember that we can have strong jobs growth and easing monetary policy so long as labor productivity gains are had and wage increases moderate.

Just Two Cuts Now Priced Into 2024

CME FedWatch Tool

Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose about 0.3% to above the 104.50 level after the Employment report, while the S&P volatility index (VIX) remained elevated relative to the last several months – still above 16 heading into the weekend.

All eyes will be on geopolitical developments, as tensions have risen in Israel late this week. The WTI crude oil price (CL1:COM) remains close to its highest levels since early in the fourth quarter of last year. Gold dropped fractionally after the employment data was released.

US Dollar Index Jumps Post-NFP

TradingView

Big Week of Inflation Data on Tap

BofA Global Research

The Bottom Line

It was another strong jobs report. The labor market continues to show tightness, but worker earnings growth are coming down, much to the delight of the Fed. While there is still work to be done on the consumer prices front, the general disinflation trend remains intact. Bonds sold off after the NFP report, but not terribly so. Equities rose to pre-market highs before the opening bell while the dollar rose slightly.