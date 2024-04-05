Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Equity markets were on edge heading into the Labor Department’s monthly payroll print. At first glance, today's release may not necessarily help quell some of that anxiety.

The Labor Department reported Friday that U.S. employers added 303,000 jobs in March, more than 100,000 above expectations. The significant beat follows stronger than expected private payroll data from ADP which showed 34,000 more payrolls than anticipated.

Although the report included revisions to the previous month's data, they were relatively subdued. Following a significant downward adjustment to January's payrolls last month, this month's figures saw an upward revision of 27,000. Additionally, February's data experienced only a minor downward revision of 5,000.

The better than expected data didn't seem to affect pre-market trading immediately following the release. After four consecutive days in the red, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) turned higher by about 100 points. The gains were echoed by both the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq Composite (NDX), which were up a collective 90 points. The equity gains came despite rising long-term Treasury Yields. On Friday, yields rose to 4.376% from 4.308% on Thursday.

While the ongoing trend of surpassing expectations in job additions may raise concerns for some, the stable nature of wage growth presents a more favorable outlook for investors anticipating reductions in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate. Here’s what else investors could take away from the March jobs report.

Healthcare And Government Still Driving Job Gains

Monthly job additions continue to be weighted to the healthcare and government sectors. In March, the healthcare sector added 72,000 jobs, once again surpassing the average monthly gain of 60,000 reported during the last 12 months. Gains across ambulatory health services, hospitals, and care facilities suggest robust and growing demand for health care services.

On a similar note, the government sector rose by 71,000 jobs in March, well above its average monthly gain of 54,000 over the last 12 months. The steady growth in the sector may reflect ongoing initiatives and public sector investments.

BLS - Summary Of March Job Additions By Sector

In other sectors, construction added a robust 39,000 jobs, doubling the average monthly increase of 19,000 over the last year. In my view, further gains could be expected in the months and years ahead relating to efforts to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure in Baltimore.

Notable gains also were present in the leisure and hospitality sectors, which added 49,000 jobs during the month. Of added emphasis is that the sector has now returned to its pre-pandemic staffing levels.

Wage Growth Tracking In-line With Expectations

Despite stronger than expected payroll data, wage growth is still tracking within expectations. In March, average hourly earnings increased by 0.3%, in-line with estimates.

While the monthly gain tracked ahead of February, growth was softer on an annualized basis. Over the last 12 months, average hourly earnings have risen by 4.1%, comparable to estimates but below the 4.3% reported in February. While perhaps still too strong for the Fed, the moderation is likely welcome.

Fed Policy Implications

A combination of undesirable economic data and recent Fed commentary have recently thrown cold water on investors eagerly awaiting a looser policy environment. Lower gasoline inventories and higher expected demand have pushed U.S crude oil futures to near-term highs in recent days.

Geopolitical tensions have added an additional war premium. The spike in oil prices may lead some to understandably question whether the Fed has truly accomplished their mandate of achieving price stability.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari's recent comments may have heightened investor concerns regarding potential future rate cuts. Expressing skepticism about the necessity of rate reductions, Kashkari highlighted the lingering uncertainty surrounding inflation's ability to reach the Fed's 2% target. His cautionary tone suggests that if inflation fails to return to target, the Fed may reevaluate the need for further rate adjustments.

Despite the backdrop of increasing prices and hawkish rhetoric, analysts closely monitoring interest rates still perceive a significant probability of a rate cut in the upcoming months. Prior to today's job report, market sentiment indicated a roughly 60% chance of rate reduction at the June FOMC meeting.

CME Fed Watch Tool - Target Rate Probabilities For June FOMC Meeting

Following the release of the subdued job report, the prevailing outlook appears unchanged, with the likelihood of a rate cut remaining consistent.

Main Takeaway From March Jobs Report

Job growth continues to be led by the healthcare and government sectors, although there are signs of momentum building in industries such as leisure and construction. While previous data is undergoing revision, these adjustments seem less pronounced compared to the preceding two months. Overall, it suggests that the labor market is performing better than anticipated.

However, this improved performance hasn't translated into notable wage growth. Unless broader inflationary pressures stage a resurgence, the moderation in wage growth is likely to bolster confidence in the prospect of looser monetary policy in the upcoming periods. Looking forward, I anticipate a rate cut in June, as also expected by observers elsewhere.

Despite recent market declines, equity markets have been on a tear in the first months of 2024. While the positive payroll data could offer further support, investors should remain mindful of the possibility that much of the market's expectations may already be factored into current stock prices.