Maria Vonotna

Earnings Preview: FY Q1 2024

Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography Holding NV, colloquially known as ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), is entering the April earnings season with strong momentum. The company beat sales and gross margin guidance in the Q4 report and recorded 30% YoY revenue growth.

Meanwhile, management did not guide for full year 2024 sales growth. Instead, the company expects 2024 sales to match the 2023 figure of $30b, with Q1 sales of $5.5b-$6b with 48%-49% gross margin. The company did not provide EPS guidance for Q1 or FY 2024.

Wall Street expects EPS of $3.04 on revenues of $5.87b, marking significant decreases from the $5.66 EPS and $7.88b revenue recorded last quarter. Analyst sentiment has been mixed since the previous report, with EPS revisions trending downward while revenue revisions trend upwards.

Wall Street's guidance aligns with management's expectation of a slowdown in sales from the Q4 report. Chinese chipmakers front-running US sanctions led to ASML's big beat on guidance in the Q4 report, and with that demand satiated and stricter sanctions now in place, sales will re-baseline lower.

ASML could still post a surprise beat, though. The semiconductor industry displays intense cyclicality, and the company believes we are seeing the beginnings of the next upcycle.

In the earnings call, CEO Peter Wennink said:

The semiconductor industry continues to work through the bottom of the cycle. Although our customers are still not certain about the shape of the semiconductor market recovery this year, there are some positive signs. Industry end-market inventory levels continue to improve and litho tool utilization levels are beginning to show improvement. Our strong order intake in the fourth quarter clearly supports future demand.

After being stung by the 2020 supply shock, many companies began building chip inventories. When these inventories build too high fabs naturally receive fewer orders, and utilization of fab equipment will decrease. Further, end market demand (auto market, consumer electronics, data centers, etc) plays a vital role in utilization rates because it influences the order book of fabs.

In 2021, the Semiconductor Industry Association reported that fab utilization rates reached levels of 80%, with some fabs upwards of 90%-100%. This was in response to the historic 2020 chip shortage and was caused by latent demand that accumulated during the pandemic. Utilization above 80% is considered "full utilization". Meanwhile, the industry is currently around 70%. There is plenty of recovery yet in the road ahead.

Semi.org

Given strong end-market demand fueled by AI chips, I expect inventory decreases and utilization rate increases will continue through 2024, which will benefit ASML's sales and order book.

However, this is a longer-term trend that I don't expect to influence Q1 sales numbers significantly. I don't believe the company is likely to post a major surprise beat on guidance or estimates, but wider industry trends support a very positive 2 year outlook.

Financials

ASML's Q4 net sales reached $7.83b (using the current Euro to USD conversion rate) and earnings came in around $2.17b. Both of these figures exceeded 12% YoY growth for the quarter, while quarterly net bookings reached $10b with roughly $6b attributable to EUV systems.

In Q4, net system sales reached $6.1b while service sales were $1.6b. Recent comments by the US Government about ASML's right to service existing machines in China adds more risk to the 2024 outlook and threatens service sales growth moving forward.

China sales (system + service) YoY Growth 2023 7,251.80 149% 2022 2,916.00 6% 2021 2,740.80 Click to enlarge

ASML breaks revenue out by system sales and service & field option sales. The existing install base needs ongoing maintenance and this is growing into a meaningful contributor to ASML earnings over time. A growing install base is critical to service sales growth, and ASML has been growing yearly system sales meaningfully. The company sold 505 total systems in 2021, 561 in 2022, and 600 in 2023.

ArFi, ArF dry, and KrF are all variations of DUV systems.

The breakdown of system sales by category and end use is below:

2023 System Sales Revenue % System Sales % Revenue NXE (EUV) 53 9,124.00 8.83% 41.59% ArFi 125 9,017.40 20.83% 41.10% ArF dry 32 780.2 5.33% 3.56% KrF 184 2,202.50 30.67% 10.04% I-line 55 278.4 9.17% 1.27% Metrology & Inspection 151 536.1 25.17% 2.44% Total 600 21,938.60 100.00% 100.00% Click to enlarge

An erosion of sales and servicing revenue from China does present risks, but ASML will continue marching on. Governments across the globe are subsidizing fab production and numerous fab construction projects are in process across both memory and logic end markets. New fabs all require ASML machinery, so these expansions will grow ASML's install base. Both system sales and maintenance sales will grow accordingly. A key long-term trend in the industry is the shift to on-shore manufacturing capabilities. Amidst heightened tension over Taiwan, both China and the United States are heavily investing in domestic industry to support local production. New fabs will need ASML machines, so this trend benefits ASML, who still has a host of non-sanctioned DUV machines that can be sold into China. ASML also has the ability to downgrade the software of existing Chinese machines to bring them in line with US sanctions, thus avoiding the threat of sanctions on system servicing.

Most importantly, ASML began shipping EXE:5000 modules at the end of 2023, which is the company's name for its High-NA EUV machine. High-NA systems are significantly more costly than the current generation of Low-NA EUV machines and will likely be margin accretive for ASML over time.

Valuation

ASML is richly valued no matter which way you look at it. On a trailing twelve month basis, the current PE is 45 with a forward PE of 47. The TTM PE is marginally higher than the company's 5-year average, with NTM PE coming in materially higher than the 5-year average of 38. As the company navigates US sanctions on China, this PE presents a material risk to my investment thesis.

The company has an extremely strong and defensible competitive advantage, but that is clearly priced into the stock. Still, long-term investors may find value here. I believe it's likely the company will earn about $100b in profits over the next ten years, as such you are paying about four times this amount now to take part in those earnings. The company earned $8.6b in 2023, so even a modest 10-year earnings CAGR between 5-10% makes it likely that ASML will average out to $10b in earnings each year over the next 10 years. From 2014-2023, the company enjoyed a 20% earnings CAGR.

At the end of those ten years, there may be some competitive risks, but ASML is incredibly far ahead in the lithography race and will likely still command a premium multiple. This company provides an extremely safe, albeit cyclical, stream of earnings.

With consistent buybacks and dividend growth, the investment case becomes more compelling.

Further, analysts expect strong earnings growth in the coming years, with the 2026 forward PE reflecting a reasonable 26x multiple. For a monopolistic company at the heart of the most important (and contentious) global industry, a two year forward PE of 26x is fair.

Seeking Alpha

Overall, I believe ASML presents a reasonable valuation amidst the cyclical upswing in semis and ongoing fab footprint expansions despite clear geopolitical risks and loss of China revenues. I believe the potential reward far outweighs the risks presented.

Let's now take a look further in the future. ASML enjoys an extremely strong market positioning because of technological superiority and end market demand growth, and the future looks bright despite meaningful risks ahead.

The Path Forward: Strong Demand from All Angles

ASML is perhaps second only to Nvidia (NVDA) as the most obvious beneficiary of the AI demand boom in semiconductors. No matter where you look throughout the end markets of semiconductors, you can draw a line back to ASML. This ubiquity will lead to resilient demand growth over time and a strong likelihood of compounding.

ASML Capital Markets Day 2022

Lithography machines are expensive and not getting cheaper. DUV system cost varies significantly based on configuration and system type, but generally Low-NA EUV systems generally cost $180m while High-NA has more than doubled that to around $380m. ASML's capacity guidelines suggest total capacity of $16.2b in low-NA EUV by 2027 and $7.6b in high-NA EUV by 2029 using these average selling prices.

Still, not everyone is convinced. SemiAnalysis, a leading semiconductor research firm, has this to say:

ASML wants to ramp capacity up to 600 DUV tools and 90 EUV tools by 2025. ASML also plans for 20 High-NA EUV tools by 2027/2028. To be clear, this is the capacity target; it is doubtful that ASML will be able to ship this many tools or that the demand is even there.

With that in mind, let's take a look at ASML's demand sources to gauge the likelihood of ASML's goal.

The two primary end markets for ASML are logic and memory fabs. The logic segment comprised a much larger revenue share than memory in 2023, a key trend which I believe will continue, as logic fabs are the first movers into the more expensive High-NA EUV segment. It seems likely to me that logic will continue comprising about a 75% revenue split for ASML in the coming years.

2023 System Sales Revenue % System Sales % Revenue Logic 439 15,984.70 73.17% 72.86% Memory 161 5,953.90 26.83% 27.14% Total 600 21,938.60 2022 Logic 357 9,977.60 63.64% 64.66% Memory 204 5,452.70 36.36% 35.34% Total 561 15,430.30 2021 Logic 327 9,588.50 64.75% 70.23% Memory 178 4,064.30 35.25% 29.77% Total 505 13,652.80 Click to enlarge

Logic

Logic chips are the golden child of the semiconductor industry and the segment that attracts the most attention from investors. The fabless design model, in which a company designs a chip and outsources manufacturing, is the leading approach for logic chipmakers. Spanning from merchant silicon providers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), to consumer electronics giant Apple (AAPL), even to EV maker Tesla (TSLA), logic chips are pervasive throughout the tech industry. The ongoing digitalization of the modern world stokes further long-term demand.

The vast majority of leading edge logic chips are produced by three fabs: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSM), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), and Intel Corporation (INTC). TSMC is the current market leader, followed by Samsung at second and Intel as a distant third.

These fabs have immense CapEx requirements, a meaningful portion of which goes to ASML.

Analyst's Creation

Meanwhile, all three companies guided for 2024 CapEx to either remain consistent or grow from 2023 levels.

Leading edge logic processors all require EUV to produce, and the leading edge will lean further into High-NA EUV systems in the future. Meanwhile, not all end-uses require leading edge chips. Lagging edge chips are still pervasive in household appliances, cars, and medical equipment. Demand for DUV lithography will remain robust as a result. As ASML expands its install base, maintenance and servicing revenues will grow over time.

The simple fact is that the more electronics in existence necessitate more chip manufacturing capacity. Edge computing, autonomous driving, and more sophisticated military technology stoke leading edge demand. To expand manufacturing capacity, fabs need more ASML systems.

Memory

Sitting aside logic chips are their memory counterparts. A functional computer or smartphone needs both logic and memory processors, and memory cells have increased in density alongside logic processor transistor density.

The current landscape of the memory industry can be classified into two buckets: volatile and non-volatile. DRAM memory, or Dynamic Random Access Memory, is volatile, meaning it doesn't hold memory when the device is powered off. NAND Flash on the other hand is non-volatile, meaning it maintains memory across sessions. When you "save" a file, the computer transfers data from DRAM to NAND.

A recent innovation in DRAM chips is known as HBM or High Bandwidth Memory. This involves stacking multiple DRAM chips to increase memory density without taking more space horizontally on the die. Accordingly, it necessitates the creation of far more individual DRAM chips.

Both DRAM and NAND are patterned with photolithography, so ongoing capacity expansions of memory manufacturing also benefits ASML. Similar to logic fabs, there are currently three leading memory fabs: Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron (MU). All three have guided to maintain or increase CapEx in 2024.

Tying It All Together: Heterogenous Architectures

Finally, the rise of heterogenous architectures will stoke demand for ASML systems. I wrote in a recent Synopsys (SNPS) article how the pending Ansys acquisition demonstrates that SNPS believes heterogenous architectures will be a sustained trend. Heterogenous architectures involve bundling memory and logic chips on a common substrate:

Wikichip

The above graphic shows an example of a 2.5D heterogenous architecture. These require advanced packaging methods, the above example being TSMCs CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) packaging. This too stokes demand for ASML because it gives fabless chip designers more flexibility in chip design. With heterogenous architectures, fabless designers can use both leading and lagging edge chips on the same die to build a more powerful unified system. This suggests that ASML won't cannibalize DUV or low-NA EUV machine sales with High-NA EUV. Instead, demand remains resilient across all three categories simply because the industry needs more capacity across all nodes. As install base grows, so too will service and maintenance revenues.

It's a good situation for the company. Fabs will eventually need to pay up for High-NA EUV systems to stay on the leading edge, but not all chips require this level of sophistication. They will still need more Low-NA EUV and DUV systems to maintain sufficient manufacturing capacity to build heterogenous chips.

Investor Takeaway

ASML is a wonderful business that was catapulted to monopoly status by outgoing CEO Peter Wennink. The company will now be led by Christophe Fouquet who will be responsible for the next leg of growth. ASML stock enjoyed a 1,000% return under Wennink, a feat that Fouquet will find challenging to replicate. ASML's monopolistic position will lead to increased regulatory scrutiny of acquisitions, alongside the ongoing US sanctions on China and geopolitical tension over Taiwan which present material risks for ASML to navigate.

Still, the long term growth story is strong and is only bolstered by AI-driven demand. ASML is built to last and enjoys a superior technological advantage over customers in an industry which technological leadership definitively wins market share. It's a wonderful position for the company to be in. I rate ASML a Buy despite the premium valuation and risks presented.