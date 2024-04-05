Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Consumer staples stocks are most valued by investors for their low volatility and their reliable (but usually rather slow) growth and returns. The Swiss giant Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) fits this pattern very well, at least on the surface. It is a huge company (market capitalization of CHF 250 billion or $278 billion) with a very long history and operations around the world. It owns a large number of leading brands in chocolate, confectionery, cereals, frozen foods, dairy products, ice cream, and pet care. Also worth mentioning is its 20.1% stake in French personal care company L'Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCY, OTCPK:LRLCF, see my in-depth review), which is currently worth around CHF 44 billion, or $49 billion.

However, despite the company's undoubtedly strong portfolio, its stock is currently performing very poorly. NSRGY shares have fallen by more than 25% from their all-time high at the end of 2021. Looking at the performance on the SIX Swiss Exchange in its home currency - the Swiss franc - the stock is down approximately 26% from its all-time high. According to Seeking Alpha's valuation dashboard, Nestlé stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18, which compares extremely favorably to the long-term average of over 23. The current dividend yield of 3.16% is also well above the long-term average of 2.51%.

The valuation obviously looks compelling, but does that make NSRGF stock a good investment? I don't think so. In this article, I will share the reasons why I don't want to add the stock to my portfolio and why I am even inclined to say that Nestlé stock is not investable.

No Free Cash Flow Growth For At Least A Decade

My regular readers know the value I place on free cash flow, or FCF. In my view, a company that does not have a reliable and growing free cash flow is not worth investing in. After all, free cash flow is the prerequisite for sustainable shareholder returns, such as dividends and share buybacks.

Typically, companies grow their free cash flow by increasing their sales and maintaining a solid cash flow conversion (operating profit after tax is largely converted into free cash flow). However, in Nestlé's case, sales have stagnated over the last decade: in 2013, the company generated around CHF 92.2 billion, and the recently reported figure for 2023 was only marginally higher - CHF 93.0 billion (Figure 1, blue bars).

But what sounds like a major issue should not be over-interpreted. Nestlé is what can be referred to as a "portfolio management" company. It acquires brands that management sees as promising (in terms of growth prospects and profitability) and divests brands that are not performing well. This is reflected on the one hand in the associated cash flows from investing activities in the company's cash flow statements, but also in the margin expansion (Figure 2, red line). Over the last eleven years, Nestlé's operating margin (based on underlying, or adjusted operating profit) has increased by around 200 basis points.

Figure 1: Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY, NSRGF): Annual sales and adjusted operating margin (own work, based on company filings)

The profit margin expansion is definitely a positive sign, but I am always a little cautious when using adjusted figures in my analyses. Looking at free cash flow - after adjusting the numbers for working capital movements using a three-year rolling average and subtracting stock-based compensation - the situation is very different. Nestlé's free cash flow has been flat for at least a decade. Figure 2 shows normalized free cash flow (nFCF) excluding (blue bars) and including acquisitions and divestitures as well as cash flows related to investments in joint ventures (red bars). In my view, the latter is a more realistic representation of Nestlé's cash generation potential, especially as the company regularly modifies its brand portfolio.

Figure 2: Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY, NSRGF): Free cash flow, adjusted for working capital movements and stock-based compensation, excluding and including transaction-related cash flows, the latter via the annual average (own work, based on company filings)

Depending on whether acquisitions and divestitures are excluded or included, Nestlé generated CHF 106 billion or CHF 115 billion of free cash flow since 2013, respectively. As a side note, I have included the transaction-related cash flows by totaling all cash flows since 2013 and adding/subtracting the annual average to/from nFCF. In this way, the cash flows appear much smoother and are easier to interpret. For reasons of transparency, however, the annual nFCF including the actual transaction-related cash flows are shown in Figure 3. The extremely high free cash flow in 2019 and 2021 is particularly noteworthy: in 2019, Nestlé sold its Skin Health business for CHF 10.2 billion, and in 2021 it reduced its stake in L'Oréal by 22.26 million shares for CHF 9.3 billion.

Figure 3: Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY, NSRGF): Free cash flow, adjusted for working capital movements and stock-based compensation including actual transaction-related cash flows (own work, based on company filings)

Returning to nFCF including transaction-related cash flows via the annual average, I calculated a variant of the excess cash margin (ECM, blue bars in Figure 4). The ECM is a straight-forward measure of cash flow conversion, which I have explained in detail in another article. For a mature company like Nestlé, a roughly flat ECM should be expected. However, its ECM has been declining since 2014, which means that cash flows are not keeping pace with earnings.

An important reason for Nestlé's increasingly poor cash flow conversion is the management of working capital. The days sales outstanding is relatively long at around 35 days, and the days payables outstanding has even fallen from around 130 days in 2014 to less than 110 days in 2023. Inventory days has increased significantly - from less than 70 days to almost 100 days in 2023. The aggregate of these metrics - the cash conversion cycle - confirms that Nestlé's working capital management has significant room for improvement (red line in Figure 4).

Figure 4: Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY, NSRGF): Excess cash margin, calculated via operating earnings and free cash flow, and cash conversion cycle (own work, based on company filings)

Taken together, it is disappointing to see that Nestlé's management has apparently not been able to grow free cash flow over the last eleven years, both when excluding and including transaction-related cash flows. To be fair, and knowing how big Nestlé is, it is definitely not easy to acquire promising brands at reasonable valuations and execute divestitures of underperforming brands at still attractive multiples. Maintaining highly efficient working capital management is of course similarly difficult for such a broadly diversified company, but still disappointing from a shareholder's perspective.

Finally, it should also be noted that impairments on intangible assets such as goodwill and brand-related assets are quite high at Nestlé, suggesting that acquisitions are sometimes too expensive and/or prove to be less profitable than originally anticipated. Figure 5 illustrates the impairment charges of intangible assets since 2013 - over the last eleven years Nestlé has had to recognize CHF 13.6 billion in write-offs.

Figure 5: Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY, NSRGF): Impairment charges taken on intangible assets (own work, based on company filings)

Irresponsible Balance Sheet Management And Shareholder Returns

That Nestlé has not been able to grow its free cash flow for at least the last ten years and seems to have a tendency to overpay for its acquisitions are major concerns in themselves. But as a conservative and long-term oriented investor, I find the fact that the quality of the balance sheet has deteriorated significantly over this period even more worrying.

Figure 6 shows Nestlé's net debt since 2013 (blue bars, excluding operating lease obligations) and the leverage ratio in terms of net debt to normalized free cash flow, including transaction-related cash flows as in Figure 3 (red line). Since 2013, net debt has risen from CHF 5.4 billion to almost CHF 50 billion - an increase by more than nine times. In 2013, the leverage ratio was still extremely comfortable - as one would expect from a conservative and well-managed consumer goods company - and was well below one year of normalized free cash flow. By 2023, this ratio increased to more than six times free cash flow.

Figure 6: Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY, NSRGF): Net debt, excluding operating lease obligations, and leverage in terms of net debt to normalized free cash flow (own work, based on company filings)

Of course, such a level of leverage is still manageable for a consumer goods company due to its low cyclicality and fairly reliable cash flow. However, given the current interest rate environment, I consider the sharp increase in net debt in 2022 (+ CHF 15.0 billion) and 2023 (+ CHF 1.8 billion) not exactly prudent, also knowing that share repurchases over this period totaled CHF 15.9 billion. The sharp increase in debt is also reflected in Nestlé's gross interest expense, which has almost doubled in the last three years (CHF 1.33 billion in 2023 compared to CHF 0.75 billion in 2021).

I was somewhat surprised that the rating agency Moody's maintained the stable outlook on Nestlé's Aa2 issuer rating in its last report in October 2022 - especially in light of the fact that the rating was downgraded in 2019, partially in response to the announced CHF 20 billion buyback program and consequently higher tolerance for leverage.

Speaking of which, I personally think Nestlé's stance on cash returns to shareholders is not sustainable, perhaps even irresponsible. Since 2013, the company has paid CHF 79.6 billion in dividends, which in itself is not a problem considering that free cash flow including the net effect from acquisitions and divestitures amounted to CHF 115 billion. However, over the same period, shares were repurchased for CHF 58.4 billion, meaning that Nestlé has returned 24% (or CHF 27.1 billion) more cash to shareholders than it has generated over the last eleven years (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY, NSRGF): Cash returns to shareholders versus average annual normalized free cash flow, including transaction-related cash flows (own work, based on company filings)

Based on the number of shares outstanding, we can calculate the contribution of share buybacks to earnings per share (EPS, and all other per share metrics) growth, as shown in Figure 8. Over the last eleven years, EPS growth due to share buybacks - almost half of which were funded by debt - has averaged 1.9% per year, and it is discouraging to see that the contribution has obviously increased since the late 2010s (2018-2023 average 2.7%). Adjusted EPS growth averaged 5.3% in the period 2018-2023.

Figure 8: Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY, NSRGF): Earnings per share growth contribution from share buybacks (own work, based on company filings)

A High Valuation - Despite The Drop In Nestle Share Price

It could be argued that the significant decline in the share price since 2021 is largely due to the issues described above. A price-to-earnings ratio of well below 20 is indeed comparatively cheap for a blue-chip consumer goods company with a world-class brand portfolio.

However, it is important to keep in mind that the abovementioned P/E ratio is based on Nestlé's adjusted EPS. Given the significant and recurring impairment charges, as well as the increasingly poor working capital management and excess cash margin, I believe it is prudent to value the stock based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis - after all, it is free cash flow that is the lifeblood of long-term shareholder returns.

Nestlé's three-year average nFCF, including transaction-related cash flows, is CHF 9.1 billion. For the DCF analyses, I have used discount rates ranging from 6.0% to 9.0%. For a well-established consumer goods company, a comparatively low discount rate is reasonable, but I consider anything below 7.0% to be too low an expected return. According to Figure 9, Nestlé's free cash flow would have to grow by 3.5% per annum in perpetuity for the stock to be fairly valued at present. 3.5% doesn't sound like much growth, but bear in mind the notorious sensitivity of DCF analysis to the growth rate and the significance of terminal value (i.e., cash flows far out in the future).

Figure 9: Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY, NSRGF): Discounted cash flow sensitivity analysis (own work)

In my view, it will be difficult to achieve such growth, especially given Nestlé's already substantial size (only acquisitions of large and therefore often expensive brands move the needle) and heavily leveraged balance sheet. If Nestlé's free cash flow continues to tread water and the company is unable to return to growth (i.e., a perpetual growth of 0.0%), the stock would be worth CHF 46 - or roughly half of its current price - at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Conclusion: Why I Avoid Nestlé Stock Despite Its "Safe Haven" Status And Seemingly Favorable Valuation

There is no denying that Nestlé owns a large number of iconic and very well-known consumer goods brands. Its size, its brand portfolio and its international exposure - especially in emerging markets - qualify the company as a solid investment for rather risk-averse investors, at least in theory. There are several aspects which, in my opinion, make Nestlé shares uninvestable at present.

First, free cash flow didn't grow for at least the last ten years, both when excluding and including cash flows related to acquisitions, divestitures and joint venture investments. To some extent, this is due to sometimes weaker than expected brand performance, as evidenced by the significant impairment charges on intangible assets (Nestlé has written off CHF 13.6 billion since 2013). However, the company's working capital management should also be highlighted in this context. The increase in days sales outstanding and inventory days, as well as decline in days payables outstanding cannot be solely attributed to the supply chain issues following the pandemic.

Secondly, Nestlé's balance sheet quality has deteriorated significantly. Net debt has increased more than ninefold since 2013, when the leverage ratio was still very modest at 0.6 times normalized free cash flow for the year. In 2023, the leverage ratio was more than six times nFCF. One can argue that a well-established and internationally diversified consumer goods giant can cope with such a leverage ratio, but I think the historical development of net debt is definitely quite telling.

Thirdly, shareholder returns (dividends and share buybacks) were partly financed with debt. This in itself is not a major issue, but in the context of essentially stagnant free cash flow, I think this policy is quite irresponsible. While it is only a hypothesis, the fact that Nestlé's management has increased its focus on share buybacks in recent years could be an indication that the lack of internal growth is at least partially compensated with share buybacks - after all, share buybacks have contributed an average of 2.7 percentage points to earnings per share growth since 2018.

As a value investor, I naturally gravitate to stocks that are "on sale" - which is definitely the case with Nestlé stock, which is now down 25% from its all-time high. Admittedly, the ongoing selling pressure has piqued my interest.

However, I find Nestlé S.A.'s combination of essentially flat free cash flow, poor working capital management, a highly leveraged balance sheet, a management team that seems prone to overpaying for acquisitions and engaging in (partially) debt-funded share buybacks, and a valuation that is still quite high from a DCF perspective, well, uninspiring. As a result, I am not interested in adding Nestlé to my equity portfolio.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your due diligence.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.