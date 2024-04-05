da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

For a company that is strong in network security, is expanding its edge infrastructure to make it easier for developers to work with Generative AI (Gen AI) models, and has launched Magic Cloud for customers to work seamlessly on multiple digital platforms, Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) seems positioned to grow strongly. Thus, after the announcement of record deals during the fourth quarter 2023 (Q4) earnings call, the stock surged by 25% as highlighted in green in the chart below, and was trading around $93 at the time of writing.

Hence, it is important to exercise caution and look closely at finances, especially at a time when there is a lot of AI hype while higher capital outflows are expected amid higher borrowing costs, without forgetting competitive threats. These are precisely the objectives of this thesis and by realistically assessing the opportunities I show that the stock is not a buy and may be subject to volatility.

First, this is a high-growth business that generates a lot of free cash, but things are likely to change as it spends money on AI.

Strong Revenue Growth but FCF margins should decrease as Capex Increases

As I had detailed in my bullish thesis entitled "Adaptable Products And Flexible Pricing To Drive Growth" on February 08, 2021, one of the hallmarks of Cloudflare is its ability to have rapidly integrated cloud-based security solutions to secure the IT infrastructures of both large public cloud providers and small private ones while protecting the world's websites through web application firewalls. By providing these services in a commoditized fashion and charging subscription fees, it enables practically anyone ranging from freelancers to corporations, large and small, to have access to the same quality of resources as giants like Meta Platforms, Inc. (META).

One of the areas it is currently seen success is zero trust services, a security mechanism where an employee is not allowed access to corporate applications until he or she has entered appropriate credentials. In this respect, Cloudflare has been named by Forrester as a strong performer alongside others like Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO).

Thus, revenues have surged by double digits every year to reach 52% in fiscal year 2021 before gradually decreasing to 33% in fiscal 2023. Gross profit margins have also been kept above the 76% mark showing the ability to grow optimally while containing the fixed cost base. On the other hand, this is a loss-making company with operating expenses making up 90.6% of revenues in Q4.

Still, on a non-GAAP basis, it delivered operating profits of $39.8 million translating into a margin of 11%. Furthermore, the company's relatively high levered trailing free cash flow margins of 24.2% exceed the median for the IT sector by over 165%, made possible by lower capital expenditures relative to revenues as shown in the chart below.

However, unless it generates more revenues which appears unlikely since analysts expect lower growth of 27.67% for fiscal 2024, FCF margins will decrease given higher capital outflows. In this case, it recently acquired Nefeli, the startup behind its Magic Cloud Networking offering, and is upgrading its cloud infrastructure to be AI-ready with capex as a percentage of revenue expected to increase from 8% to 10%-12% in fiscal 2024, or by 25%-50%.

Investing in AI Can Help But Faces Competition for Cybersecurity in an Evolving Marketplace

Cloudflare has deployed GPUs or graphics processor units in 120 cities to provide inference services across its global network. For investors, inference refers to developers using AI language models to conceive applications, after these have been trained with data. The advantage of positioning inference at the network's edge is that the applications will be located nearer to users who will be using their devices (smartphones and laptops) to access them thereby allowing fast speeds, or within milliseconds.

To this end, the management has seen an extraordinary level of interest and potential for its Workers AI product which allows developers to run language models using their codes in a serverless fashion, by just paying for use instead of buying servers. Such enthusiasm displayed during Q4's earnings call on February 8 resulted in the stock jumping from around $80.6 to $107.9, a price action which was also helped by the record number of net new customers spending above $500K and $1 million on an annualized basis.

However, despite the record number of new customers obtained and revenues growing by 32% in Q4, NRR or Net Retention Rate decreased by 1% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. One of the reasons that could account for this discrepancy is fewer sales retained from existing customers implying less recurring revenues. At the same time, non-GAAP operating margin decreasing from 12.7% in the third quarter to 11% in Q4 tends to show that there may also be some cost pressure.

In this respect, Cloudflare benefited from digital transformation which resulted in revenue surging in the 2021-2022 period as per the above chart, but is now facing a more difficult period where interest rates may stay higher for longer resulting in tighter customer budgets as per Cloudflare's CFO during a technology conference last month. This is resulting in changing cybersecurity spending patterns as I had elaborated in an earlier piece, involving customers purchasing bundled subscriptions including SaaS from the likes of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) to lower IT expenses. To this end, the software giant is also cited by Forrester as a player in the SSE (Secure Service Edge) market which includes Zero Trust Services.

Shifting to AI, giant cloud service provider Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) has also been aggressively building inference compute capability in AWS. This is in addition to GPU-based computing for training purposes. Moreover, Amazon already has several customers including Anthropic and Hugging Face just to name a few for using AI chips. Given its scale as the world's leader in cloud infrastructure services and owning about 31% market share at the end of 2023, this remains a formidable competitor for Cloudflare, especially with its ability to win customers through product bundling.

Volatility Risks for an Overpriced Stock

In these circumstances, it is preferable for investors to first wait for clear signals that Cloudflare can monetize its investment in edge AI before investing. For this matter, the innovation had not "contributed materially to sales" at the time of the last earnings call, on February 8. Moreover, there has been no quantification of the pipeline in terms of the number of client engagements or the potential sales pipeline which could justify a trailing price-to-sales multiple of over 700% relative to the IT sector median as tabled below.

Thus, while Cloudflare is certainly positioning itself in edge AI to cater to local large language models, it is early in this space. It is also developing a firewall specifically for AI workloads and testing the bundled concept with certain industry verticals.

Furthermore, looking across the non-AI product line, there has been an increase in account engagement by 3.5 times which could bode well for future sales, but this has been achieved thanks to the boosting up of the sales force implying higher operating costs while at the same time tighter client budgets may compel Cloudflare to provide discounts. The problem is this can further decrease operating margins for a company that is already trading at a trailing non-GAAP P/E exceeding the sector median by 750%.

The dangers here are that in case AI-related revenues do not materialize in 2024 while Cloudflare faces competition for other products, the topline could be impacted. Alternatively, discounts may lure customers and help to attain sales targets but this would be at the expense of the bottom line. Thus, after so much enthusiasm, there could be volatility with the stock possibly suffering from a 25% downside, or the opposite of the price action following Q4's earnings call. This would mean a price target of around $70 (93.25 x 0.75) based on the current share price of $93.25.

To further justify my bearish outlook, Gartner expects clients to be more involved in testing and planning Gen AI projects according to their corporate objectives in 2024 rather than implementing projects. Instead, it sees more traction for optimization and cost savings projects this year. At the same time, for cybersecurity, Cloudflare does not have the scale of giant Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) which is rated as a leader by Forrester, and, is now pursuing a freemium strategy consisting of providing free trials over extended periods for those willing to switch away from the competition.

Thinking aloud I may be wrong in my outlook and the company may end up signing up developers for inference AI. The stock may also get some support as part of a broader equity rally in case the Fed surprises with a dovish tone in June. However, to be realistic, after so much enthusiasm, volatility is the most likely scenario in case an AI pipeline does not start to materialize when the first quarter 2024 financial results are announced around April 26.

Finally, when competing with giants like AWS for AI serverless computing or Palo Alto and Microsoft for cybersecurity, it is important to have solid finances. In this case, the balance sheet bears $1.67 billion of cash versus $1.43 billion debt which leaves Cloudflare with net cash of only $238.5 million and this excludes the cost incurred for its latest acquisition.