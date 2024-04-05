Flashpop

Cosmetics up-and-comer e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has had quite the run over the past several months. In fact, since bottoming last fall, the stock has nearly tripled into the March top. ELF shares are off sharply since then, but if you’re a longer-term investor, this may just be the chance you’ve been waiting for.

ELF’s valuation and daily price chart are not for the faint of heart by any means, so it’s far from perfect. However, the pieces are in place for a compelling long, and I’m starting ELF with a buy rating.

A massive breakdown, but long-term looks intact

We’ll begin with the chart, as always, and to be very clear, ELF had a massive breakdown a couple of weeks ago. After peaking at $221, it’s been almost nothing but ugly red candles, culminating in a convincing break of the major moving averages on a big gap that the bulls made absolutely no attempt to defend. This is very bearish behavior, but it won’t last forever.

StockCharts

I’ve noted the Fibonacci retracement levels that are possible stopping points for the selling based upon the November-to-March rally. We can see the 50% retracement is about $159, which is just below current price. That might hold given there’s a lot of prior congestion in that area, but I don’t see that as particularly compelling. The reason is because momentum is awful right now, and I see the bulls making no attempt to arrest the decline.

However, the 61.8% retracement level of ~$140 does look rather compelling, and the closer the stock gets to that level, the better. That level lines up nicely with the August/September high from last year, as well as a long-term level on the weekly chart, which we have below.

StockCharts

I’ve noted that level on the weekly chart, and highlighted that the 50-week moving average is just below at ~$131. Holding that 50-week moving average is absolutely critical for the bulls, so if it fails, I’m not interested in longs until ELF reclaims it.

If we sum up the chart, I see the daily chart as pretty awful, but long-term support not far below. I expect the bulls to make a stand no lower than ~$140, so while I’m not jumping in to buy right this second, I think we’ll get a sustainable bottom in the near future.

Short-term ugliness, long-term still beautiful

Let’s start the fundamental discussion with the company’s earnings revision history, which is unbelievably impressive.

Seeking Alpha

In the past three months, 13 of 14 revisions to EPS have been higher, while the company has a perfect 14-for-14 record on revenue revisions. This company is firing on all cylinders from a growth perspective, and I cannot think of a better way to show that than the chart that’s above. If you’re wondering why the stock exploded to the upside, I’ll direct you to this chart.

There are three ways a company can end up with higher EPS: revenue, margins, and buybacks. We’ll start with margins, and we have both gross and operating below on a trailing-twelve-months (or TTM) basis.

TIKR

ELF’s gross margin expansion has been exceptional, adding almost 1000 basis points over the past five years from a base of over 60%. Margins in this business are tremendous, and ELF has managed to improve them time and time again. Operating margins have risen as well, but more slowly than gross margins over the same period. Operating margins are a function of gross margins, but also SG&A costs, and we’ll take a look at those below.

TIKR

I’ve plotted SG&A in blue and revenue in black to show the relationship between the two. All else equal, higher revenue should produce lower SG&A as you gain operating leverage with higher revenue. ELF has much higher revenue, but SG&A costs remain stubbornly high. ELF spends well over half of its ample revenue on SG&A costs, which is pretty disappointing. There’s a huge amount of profit to be unlocked here if ELF can get its spending under control. I believe it will, as it’s investing heavily in future growth right now, but when that may happen is anyone’s guess.

The final component – buybacks – aren’t really a factor for ELF, as it has seen very gradual increases in the share count over time.

TIKR

I don’t expect ELF would look to buy back meaningful amounts of stock for a long time, as it’s still building its business at a rapid rate. However, the issuances we see here are minimal and not a material factor, in my view.

Summing up the three factors, we have: 1) the share count as a negligible headwind; 2) margins as a volatile wildcard; and 3) revenue that’s soaring. In this case, revenue growth is so good it can easily outpace whatever noise we get from the other two factors for the time being.

Other considerations

ELF’s balance sheet was in truly outstanding shape just prior to the Naturium acquisition, and while it’s still in good shape, it’s certainly taken some of the shine off of ELF’s financials.

TIKR

Net debt was -$86 million in Q3 of last year, but the combination of spending cash and tapping credit to buy Naturium has sent net debt ~$300M higher to $220M. This level of debt is sustainable based upon the company’s earnings, so I’m not concerned, but it has reduced the company’s ability to make further significant acquisitions. ELF reckons Naturium will be pretty much immediately accretive, so if that’s the case, this acquisition will likely be proven to be money well spent, but for now the balance sheet has a bunch more leverage than it did in the past.

One more thing I’d like to see ELF improve is its absolutely huge inventory position. Below we have ELF’s average days outstanding inventory, as well as Ulta’s for comparison. This metric shows how many days of revenue a company has sitting on its books over time. This is important, because having inventory sit around uses cash, and boosts the need for other forms of financing. So, the lower the number here, the better.

TIKR

ELF averages between five and seven months of inventory at any one time, which is one of the highest figures I recall seeing. Ulta, which operates a very similar business, is generally three to four months. That translates to tens of millions of dollars of inefficient cash usage from ELF, and this is one way it can reduce external financing over time. In addition, lower inventory balances generally lead to higher margins as there are fewer markdowns, and there’s less product to manage in the supply chain at any one time.

Wrapping up

As I said earlier, ELF is not a perfect stock or a perfect business by any means. However, the growth profile is there, and it’s much cheaper than it was a few weeks ago.

TIKR

The stock’s forward P/E is 48 at the moment, and while I can almost hear the collective gasp of value investors, I don’t think this is an egregious multiple for a company growing like ELF is today. The average forward P/E over the past three years is 46, so we’re right there. I don’t think there’s massive multiple expansion on the horizon, but I also think ELF is pretty fairly valued here. If it does move towards $140, as I called out earlier, that only improves the valuation and reduces the risk of getting long.

Weighing the factors I’ve discussed, I believe ELF warrants a buy rating. If it were closer to that $140 level and the corresponding lower valuation, I’d go strong buy, but for now, it’s on my watchlist for a near-term buy.