The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's February 2024 Income Update

thitivong

John's portfolio hasn't been as active as his spouse Jane's (especially when you look at the trade history in the Roth IRA), and to be honest, that's the way we prefer it because when you have a retiree that is at the point of drawing RMD's certainty and consistency is the name of the game.

Most of the trades took place in early February and as we close in on the end of March we can see a major uptick for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). UTF has seen a substantial increase in value and has quickly eliminated the a considerable unrealized loss deficit down to the point where it is nearly back in the positive.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly enough, improved price of UTF has not come from the utility sector and when we look at the the utilities in John's portfolio we have seen stagnant prices that are pretty comparable to where things were on January 1st. Only Dominion (D), which has unperformed for quite some time, has shown any price momentum. I even added NextEra (NEE) to the graph below (which is held in Jane's Account) and that has seen the second best pricing recovery YTD.

Data by YCharts

UTF isn't comprised of only utility companies (but at nearly 49% of holdings it is substantial) and has a significant number of holdings in pipelines, railroads, etc. but I do find it interesting to keep tabs on what makes UTF move especially when we have seen relative stagnation from one of its largest sectors, utilities. This made me want to look at the top 10 holdings that currently make up 30%+ of the funds total holdings and it revealed that the top ten holdings have contributed little to the movement of the fund's stock price because the groups performance since January 1st has been quite poor.

Data by YCharts

What this tells us is that the remaining 70% of holdings (approximately 244 individual holdings) has performed exceptionally well to move the price of the fund as much as it has in such a short period of time.

Traditional IRA - February Trades

We added to several existing positions in February, with a total of seven trades, all of which were purchases.

Traditional IRA - 2024-2 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

As I mentioned in Jane's February update I have had a number of events happen in my life that have cut into my ability to go into detail as extensively as I would normally so I am going to focus on big ticket items.

The main trade that needs some explanation is the addition of shares to Columbia Banking System (COLB) which largely has to do with the aftermath of what happened with aftermath of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB). COLB's price was the result of disappointing guidance and the increased cost of deposits while NYCB's price drop (also discussed in Jane's February update) was because of actual long-term problems that will negatively impact the stock price for years to come. For COLB we see a very conservative fair value in the low $20/share range which made this a good opportunity to capture a near 8% dividend yield while we wait for the recovery.

Data by YCharts

Roth IRA - February Trades

There were two trades in the Roth IRA with one being a purchase and the other a sale. These two trades effectively offset one another in terms of the amount of funds deployed.

Roth IRA - 2024-2 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

On one hand we do regret trimming back the high cost shares of WestRock (WRK) a little too quickly now that shares are at nearly $50/share but adding more shares of Apple Hospitality (APLE) was made at a price point that hasn't been available in since the end of Q3-2023. The example of selling shares too soon with WRK is just part of the price you will sometime pay by employing a strategy of trimming back high-cost shares because you run the chance of trimming something back before it has maximized its full price potential.

Even knowing this I would still continue with this strategy because this is an uncommon scenario to see the stock price run up another 25% in the span of two months. If we went back and looked at the countless times that we eliminated high cost shares only to see the stock price revert lower and then use the same funds from the sale to buy more at a better entry point it would be hard to keep track of.

Portfolio Composition

For the full review of John's Retirement Portfolio please check my YouTube videos (link in my profile). These videos delve into previous account balances and other data points collected over seven years of documenting John and Jane's portfolios. So if you are looking for what has driven the numbers you see below, my videos address this in substantially more detail.

The images below are focused on what is happening now and moving forward.

The first image shows what has happened year-over-year with the portfolio in terms of which holdings are generating income.

Traditional IRA - February - 2023 V 2024 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Roth IRA - February - 2023 V 2024 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Here is an updated table of the extremely conservative forecast that suggests income will be down -7% in both the Traditional IRA and the Roth IRA for FY-2024. Remember, these numbers look bleak because it assumes that we see no dividend growth, and we do not capitalize on the additional income potential from CD's and Money Markets. In January 2024 the estimates were -7% in the Traditional IRA and -5.8% in the Roth IRA (which means the Traditional IRA is flat so far month-over-month but the Roth IRA is down quite a bit during the same time frame).

Retirement Projections - February 2024 (CDI)

The next two images have been updated from my forecasting articles to look at how much the income has grown on a monthly basis and separates out what income is from dividends and what comes from CDs/Money Markets, etc.

This offers more insight/context as to where John's income is being derived (equities, fixed income, etc.). These are also more realistic numbers of what we expect to see for income growth and also gives us the ability to better track which months have the largest impact.

Here is a basic understanding of what each of the columns/fields mean:

2023 - Income results for 2023

2024 (Ex CDs) - Estimated income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green) but excludes all income earned from money markets, CD's, etc.

2024 (W CDs) - Estimated CD & money market income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green). Separated because we want to differentiate between dividend income and growth compared to CD's/money market that are not subject to increases.

Total Income - Combined total income from dividends, CDs, Money market, etc.

3%/5%/7% Increase - These columns serve as a marker so you can see how much income would need to be hit that month to achieve a specific increase. I will likely change these numbers to be more account specific in the future (some accounts are growing more rapidly than others).

2024-2 - Traditional IRA Income & Forecast Comparison (CDI)

2024-2 - Roth IRA Income & Forecast Comparison (CDI)

From the numbers above, we are expecting to see a realistic income growth of 6.3% in the Traditional IRA and 10.6% in the Roth IRA FY-2024. This is down from 7.8% from January's article in the Traditional IRA but down from 13.7% in the Roth IRA for FY-2024.

Variables To Consider

When looking into income there are some variables that are always in play. The two mentioned below are tied to human error and timing error:

Sometimes I miss updating the future increases in income when John and Jane increase their exposure to an existing position (at least until the month when it is received). This means my future estimates might not get updates. I also miss reducing the size of a position which can make it so the income looks overstated. The amount of income from CDs and SWVXX can fluctuate based on when funds are added and CD's expire. This is part of the reason why you see we used an average in the 2024 W/ CDs Column because we tried to come up with a low but reasonable estimate that took some of this into account.

Portfolio Changes & Upcoming Trades

One of the positions we are looking to cut back is Lowe's (LOW) with the stock having recently made a run at it's 52-week-high. Previously we trimmed the position back 10 shares at $220/share. We have consistently found $190-200/share to be a great entry point and the stock seems to have lost its momentum over the last two weeks.

Data by YCharts

Another company we might pull back on and take some gains with is Deere (DE) as the stock has consistently bounced between $350/share and $420/share. John's position in DE isn't substantial but we would rather take the gains and wait for the better entry point and this is something we have done quite a bit over the last two years since DE was added to his portfolio. We have used this opportunity to continually improve the cost basis.

Data by YCharts

We do not have any plans to eliminate existing positions or add any new stocks to the portfolio at this time.

Conclusion

Since the beginning of February the S&P 500 had been up nearly 7% until the recent pullback seen in the first few days of April. Even then, the index is up nearly 5% during that time.

Data by YCharts

In a rising market we added CME Group (CME) in Jane's Retirement Account and McCormick (MKC) in the Taxable Account because we see a path for price appreciation even in the current market. While we don't have any stocks we are looking to add to in John's portfolio at this time we have enjoyed the run put on by UTF as mentioned at the beginning of the article and the monthly dividend payout has been a significant contributor to John's retirement income.

February's update shows that the portfolio didn't perform as well as originally expected but timing appears to be a significant component and we should see improvement when we write the update for March.

What stocks are you seeing that aren't in Jane's Retirement portfolio? Another SA member provided me with an extensive list of his portfolio holdings and it's opened my eyes to opportunities that haven't been on my radar. I'd love to devote more attention to exploring some of these holdings more, but as I mentioned, free time to do this work is more limited because of recent events. I am potentially looking to do some short videos on YouTube about individual stocks because I am looking to maximize my output with the limited time I have.

If you found this article interesting and are interested in even more in-depth reviews of John and Jane's portfolio, please consider following me on my YouTube Channel.

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article.